Labour deputy leader election candidates: Who are the candidates standing?

A total of six Labour MPs so far have declared their intention to run.

After the starting gun for Labour’s deputy leadership contest was fired yesterday following Angela Rayner’s resignation, speculation in Westminster has been in overdrive on who is likely to run and who isn’t.

A timetable lasting six weeks was set out by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) yesterday, with PLP Nominations for Deputy Leader opening today, and MPs will have to vote in person at the PLP office or use a proxy. A hustings for MPs will be held on Wednesday 10 September, they will then have a deadline of Thursday 11 September at 5pm to cast their nominations.

Those who wish to run will need 80 MP backers by Thursday to get on the ballot paper.

  • Alison McGovern
  • Bridget Phillipson
  • Lucy Powell
  • Emily Thornberry
  • Paula Barker
  • Bell Ribeiro-Addy

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

