The early runners and riders for Labour’s Deputy Leader

The starting gun for Labour’s Deputy Leadership contest following Angela Rayner’s resignation hasn’t even officially been fired and yet the rumour mill on who is running and who isn’t is in overdrive.

With the NEC reported to meeting today at noon to set out a timetable for the contest, Playbook has compiled a list of MPs already reported to be jostling for the position, with the bar to make it on to the final ballot set high.

According to the party’s rulebook, prospective candidates need the support of 20% of Labour MPs (80 as of today), and either five per cent of Constituency Labour Parties or at least three affiliated organisations (with at least two trade union affiliates) that make up at least five per cent of affiliated membership of the party.

Candidates would then need to seek local party and union/affiliate nominations between Sept. 13-27 followed by a ballot of members from Oct. 8-23. That is the timetable being put before the NEC.

So, who are the early runners and riders rumoured to be contemplating throwing their hat in the ring?

Shabana Mahmood MP

David Lammy MP

Alison McGovern, MP

Rosena Allin-Khan MP

Emily Thornberry MP — She confirmed Sunday she is “thinking about” standing for deputy leader

Louise Haigh MP

Lisa Nandy MP

Sarah Owen MP

Anneliese Dodds MP

Lucy Powell MP

Dawn Butler MP

Miatta Fahnbulleh MP

Ellie Reeves MP