Bridget Phillipson takes early lead in Deputy Leadership race

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Left Foot Forward News

Only 99 MPs have nominated thus far, with around 300 to go, meaning there’s still a lot to play for.

Bridget Phillipson speaking at TUC Congress

The first official Labour tally of deputy leadership nominations is out, with Bridget Phillipson leading the race.

Below is the number of nominations from the Parliamentary Labour Party received by each candidate:

  • Bridget Phillipson – 44
  • Lucy Powell – 35
  • Bell Ribeiro-Addy – 8
  • Emily Thornberry – 7
  • Paula Barker – 3
  • Alison McGovern – 2

Only 99 MPs have nominated thus far, with around 300 to go, meaning there’s still a lot to play for.

In a crowded field, the bar to make the final ballot is high, with candidates needing at least 80 MP nominations (or 20 per cent), a threshold that must be reached by 5pm on Thursday. They also need the backing of at least 5 per cent of constituency parties and three affiliated bodies of which two must be trade unions.

The hustings taking place today for MPs will also be crucial, with many Labour MPs still remaining undecided on who they will back.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Bridget Phillipson becomes first cabinet minister to announce bid for Labour deputy leadership
  2. Labour deputy leader election candidates: Who are the candidates standing?
  3. Bridget Phillipson tells TUC Congress Labour is putting schools ‘back in the service of working people’
  4. Labour takes 27-point poll lead as Rishi Sunak’s appointment of David Cameron backfires
Comments are closed.