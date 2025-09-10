Bridget Phillipson takes early lead in Deputy Leadership race

Only 99 MPs have nominated thus far, with around 300 to go, meaning there’s still a lot to play for.
The first official Labour tally of deputy leadership nominations is out, with Bridget Phillipson leading the race.
Below is the number of nominations from the Parliamentary Labour Party received by each candidate:
- Bridget Phillipson – 44
- Lucy Powell – 35
- Bell Ribeiro-Addy – 8
- Emily Thornberry – 7
- Paula Barker – 3
- Alison McGovern – 2
Only 99 MPs have nominated thus far, with around 300 to go, meaning there’s still a lot to play for.
In a crowded field, the bar to make the final ballot is high, with candidates needing at least 80 MP nominations (or 20 per cent), a threshold that must be reached by 5pm on Thursday. They also need the backing of at least 5 per cent of constituency parties and three affiliated bodies of which two must be trade unions.
The hustings taking place today for MPs will also be crucial, with many Labour MPs still remaining undecided on who they will back.
Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward
