Nigel Farage ridiculed for launch of Reform UK football shirt

Farage previously said politics should be kept out of football

Nigel Farage has been ridiculed for launching a Reform UK football shirt, given his past comments that politics should be kept out of football.

Before the rescheduled Euros in June 2021, Farage said that England manager Gareth Southgate was “out of touch with England fans” and that they were “right to boo” when players take the knee in protest against racism.

He famously said: “Let’s keep politics out of football this summer.” Fast forward a few summers, and Farage is doing the exact opposite.

The shirt also features a modified white and blue union jack flag, despite the Reform leader criticising England and Team GB last year for altering the cross on their kits.

Farage said it was an “absolute joke” that the kit featured a multicoloured England flag. He added: “If the England football team think that’s acceptable, well why on earth would you be apologetic about Englishness if you’re going to play for England in the European football finals.”

In March, Reform MP Lee Anderson also attacked Nike after it changed the St George’s flag on England’s Euro 2024 kit.

Labour MP Mike Tapp told the Mirror: “Nigel Farage is a fake patriot, so it is quite fitting that he is wrapping himself in a fake British flag. He was kicking off about changes to the England flag – clearly another example of shallow opportunism.

“What an embarrassing state of affairs – I’d suggest they spend more time coming up with policy, less time creating weird football shirts.”

The shirt, launched to coincide with the start of the new Premier League season and priced at £39.99, or £99.99 for a signed version, has been called “cash grab”, as well as hypocritical.

One X user said: “Reform UK’s new football shirt is more than just a cash grab.

“It’s an example of their complete and utter hypocrisy, and how much they love to virtue signal.”

Tory county councillor for Harpenden South West wrote on X: “Every single shirt being “Farage” does rather prove a point…”.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward