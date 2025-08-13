Labour minister condemns Reform MP for ‘singling out’ Muslim migrants

Baroness Jacqui Smith condemned Runcorn and Helsby MP Sarah Pochin following her remarks...

Baroness Jacqui Smith has condemned Reform’s bigotry and dog-whistle politics, slamming the far-right party for fanning the flames of division.

Baroness Jacqui Smith condemned Runcorn and Helsby MP Sarah Pochin following her remarks at a press conference, where she declared Britain is no longer a “safe haven” for women because of the threat posed by migrants from Muslim countries.

Baroness Smith, a life peer who has been serving as Minister of State for Skills since 2024, told LBC: “Where I take issue with Reform is that whilst we’re [the government], for example, taking through the Police and Crime Bill with additional powers in it to help to protect women, Reform voted against it.

“So you can point at the problem, but unless you’re willing to take action, as this government is, you’re not really serious about actually tackling it.”

Pushed on whether she agreed with Pochin’s comments, Baroness Smith replied: “No I don’t think they are right to single those people out…. unfortunately there are too many, largely men, who are responsible for violence against women of all types.

“And that’s why I hope Reform will change their position and actually support us in the tough legislation we’re bringing forwards to tackle that violence.”

