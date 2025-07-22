Reform MP’s outrageous claim about Afghan and Eritrean asylum seekers fact checked on-air

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Left Foot Forward

But of course, Reform MPs don’t care about the facts.

Pochin

Yet another Reform UK MP has been found to be peddling untruths and outrageous claims in a bid to whip up fears over asylum seekers, although this time a BBC journalist fact-checked their claims live on-air.

Reform MP Sarah Pochin claimed on BBC Politics Live that it was ‘a fact’ that Afghans and Eritreans are more likely to carry out sexual assaults.

She said: “It’s a fact that this particular element, particularly Afghan, particularly Eritrean asylum seekers, have a particular problem with sexual assaults and sexual violence against women – it is a fact.”

Pochin went on to add: “You can turn your nose up. It’s people like you in denial that’s putting women like me at risk.”

Moments later, presenter Vicki Young told Pochin: “Can I give some context, please, around what you’re talking about, the Afghan and Eritrean sexual assault convictions.

“They committed 129 offences over three years, and that is out of a total number of convictions where the nationalities are known of 16,771. So that is the context around the numbers, I just think we should deal in facts.”

But of course, Reform MPs don’t care about the facts.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Reform’s Sarah Pochin criticised for making claims about asylum seekers without evidence
  2. PMQs: Rishi Sunak fact checked yet again for misleading £900 tax cut claim 
  3. Zia Yusuf called out for claim about asylum seekers receiving TV licences
  4. Ex-MP who banned asylum seekers from attending constituency surgeries defects to Reform UK
Comments are closed.