Reform MP’s outrageous claim about Afghan and Eritrean asylum seekers fact checked on-air

But of course, Reform MPs don’t care about the facts.

Yet another Reform UK MP has been found to be peddling untruths and outrageous claims in a bid to whip up fears over asylum seekers, although this time a BBC journalist fact-checked their claims live on-air.

Reform MP Sarah Pochin claimed on BBC Politics Live that it was ‘a fact’ that Afghans and Eritreans are more likely to carry out sexual assaults.

She said: “It’s a fact that this particular element, particularly Afghan, particularly Eritrean asylum seekers, have a particular problem with sexual assaults and sexual violence against women – it is a fact.”

Pochin went on to add: “You can turn your nose up. It’s people like you in denial that’s putting women like me at risk.”

Moments later, presenter Vicki Young told Pochin: “Can I give some context, please, around what you’re talking about, the Afghan and Eritrean sexual assault convictions.

“They committed 129 offences over three years, and that is out of a total number of convictions where the nationalities are known of 16,771. So that is the context around the numbers, I just think we should deal in facts.”

But of course, Reform MPs don’t care about the facts.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward