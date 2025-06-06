Muslim representative body criticises Reform for using ‘hate to gain headlines’ with burqa ban comments

“This isn’t serious policy, it’s about fuelling fear and Islamophobia.”

The Muslim Council of Britain, the largest body representing British Muslims, has criticised Reform UK for using “hate to gain headlines” with its recent comments calling for a burqa ban.

At PMQs on Wednesday, Sarah Pochin asked the prime minister whether he would ban the burqa “in the interests of public safety”.

Pochin, who narrowly won the Runcorn and Helsby by-election, faced criticism for asking a divisive question, instead of raising an issue that could help her constituents.

However, fellow Reform MP Lee Anderson immediately endorsed Pochin’s question.

Meanwhile, on GB News Farage said Pochin’s question was an “important one” and that the issue needs to be debated. Deputy leader of Reform Richard Tice called Pochin’s shocking question “brilliant”.

A ‘dumb’ question

Yesterday, Reform’s chair Zia Yusuf, who is Muslim, publicly challenged Pochin’s choice of question. He commented: “I do think it’s dumb for a party to ask the PM if they would do something the party itself wouldn’t do.”

Last night, he announced he would be resigning from his role.

He said on X: “I no longer believe working to get a Reform government elected is a good use of my time, and hereby resign the office.”

‘We must challenge these distractions’

Responding to Reform’s latest comments, Dr Naomi Green, Assistant-Secretary General told Left Foot Forward they are “yet another example of sensationalism and divisive dog-whistle politics”.

Green said: “Less than 1% of Muslim women in Britain wear the niqab or burka, yet rather than address real issues like the cost-of-living crisis, the NHS or housing, they fixate on something so marginal.”

She added: “This isn’t serious policy, it’s about fuelling fear and Islamophobia. Politicians and the media must stop pandering to the far right’s agenda, and instead focus on the real concerns of the British public.

“We must challenge these distractions and demand real scrutiny of those using hate to gain headlines.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward