Sarah Pochin fact-checked on air over unverified Reform UK crime statistics

‘How do you know the victims are all white British women?’

Reform UK MP Sarah Pochin was fact-checked live on LBC after citing new crime figures Reform claims to have uncovered.

The Runcorn and Helsby MP claimed that migrants commit more sexual offences than white British men, and that white British women are the target of these crimes.

However, she failed to provide any data to back up her claim. Asked by LBC presenter Nick Ferrari: “How do you know they’re all white British women, the victims?”, Pochin was forced to admit “Well, we don’t.”

Ferrari replied: “You just said they were”.

Pochin backtracked, stating: “Well that’s what I believe to be the case.”

Ferrari reminded the Reform MP “You are a member of Parliament, to say they’re all white British women and when I ask how do you know that? You say I don’t know.”

Clearly floundering under scrutiny, Pochin corrected herself once again: “I believe that predominantly they’re white British women.”

“What is that belief based on Sarah Pochin?,” the presenter continued.

She said: “Rape reports in my constituency, for example.”

Pochin then claimed that the statistics prove that Labour and the previous Tory government have been putting women at risk by letting “endless amounts of migrants from countries like Afghanistan every single day”.

Last week, Nigel Farage launched a six-week ‘Law and Order’ campaign, claiming he would halve crime in the first five years of a Reform UK government.

He said a Reform government would also introduce life sentences for anyone convicted of more than three serious offences. In addition, borrowing straight from Trump’s authoritarian playbook, he said he would send up to 10,000 “serious offenders” abroad to places such as Albania and El Salvador to serve their time.

On BlueSky, writer Otto English reacted to the interview, stating: “No statistics to back up her assertions. No facts presented. Just racist chatter on twitter presented as fact. Extremely dangerous and now being normalised by this ludicrous excuse of an MP.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward