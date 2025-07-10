Here’s how MPs voted on the Universal Credit Bill

The bill passed its third reading, but 47 Labour MPs rebelled against the government

The Universal Credit Bill, which has undergone several concessions after pushback from MPs, has now cleared the House of Commons.

In the final vote, MPs approved the bill by 336 votes to 242, a majority of 94 votes. Only Labour MPs and three independent MPs voted for the Bill.

The bill is expected to be considered a money bill, which is a bill that relates to national taxation, public money or loans.

A bill that is certified as a money bill and which has been passed by the Commons can become law after one month, and peers will be blocked from making any amendments to it.

The health element of Universal Credit will be halved to £217.26 a month from April 2026 and then frozen for four years, while the standard allowance will rise above inflation each year from 2026/27.

It is estimated that 750,000 people will be on average £3,000 a year worse off by the end of this parliament due to the cuts to the health element of UC.

The bill initially proposed to make the qualifying criteria for Personal Independence Payment tougher, by requiring applicants to score four points on a single daily living activity to qualify for the daily living component of the benefit.

Following strong opposition predominantly from Labour, Green and Lib Dem MPs, PIP cuts have been scrapped for existing claimants and put on hold for future ones pending a government review into the potential impact of the policy.

This is why the bill’s name (previously The Universal Credit and PIP Bill) has now removed the reference to PIP.

Below is a list of how every MP voted on the bill.

MPs who voted for the UC Bill

Jack Abbott (Labour – Ipswich)

Debbie Abrahams (Labour – Oldham East and Saddleworth)

Zubir Ahmed (Labour – Glasgow South West)

Luke Akehurst (Labour – North Durham)

Sadik Al-Hassan (Labour – North Somerset)

Bayo Alaba (Labour – Southend East and Rochford)

Heidi Alexander (Labour – Swindon South)

Douglas Alexander (Labour – Lothian East)

Rushanara Ali (Labour – Bethnal Green and Stepney)

Tahir Ali (Labour – Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley)

Callum Anderson (Labour – Buckingham and Bletchley)

Fleur Anderson (Labour – Putney)

Tonia Antoniazzi (Labour – Gower)

Scott Arthur (Labour – Edinburgh South West)

Jess Asato (Labour – Lowestoft)

James Asser (Labour – West Ham and Beckton)

Jas Athwal (Labour – Ilford South)

Catherine Atkinson (Labour – Derby North)

Lewis Atkinson (Labour – Sunderland Central)

Calvin Bailey (Labour – Leyton and Wanstead)

Olivia Bailey (Labour – Reading West and Mid Berkshire)

David Baines (Labour – St Helens North)

Alex Baker (Labour – Aldershot)

Richard Baker (Labour – Glenrothes and Mid Fife)

Alex Ballinger (Labour – Halesowen)

Antonia Bance (Labour – Tipton and Wednesbury)

Alex Barros-Curtis (Labour – Cardiff West)

Johanna Baxter (Labour – Paisley and Renfrewshire South)

Danny Beales (Labour – Uxbridge and South Ruislip)

Torsten Bell (Labour – Swansea West)

Hilary Benn (Labour – Leeds South)

Clive Betts (Labour – Sheffield South East)

Polly Billington (Labour – East Thanet)

Matt Bishop (Labour – Forest of Dean)

Rachel Blake (Labour – Cities of London and Westminster)

Elsie Blundell (Labour – Heywood and Middleton North)

Kevin Bonavia (Labour – Stevenage)

Jade Botterill (Labour – Ossett and Denby Dale)

Sureena Brackenridge (Labour – Wolverhampton North East)

Phil Brickell (Labour – Bolton West)

Chris Bryant (Labour – Rhondda and Ogmore)

Julia Buckley (Labour – Shrewsbury)

David Burton-Sampson (Labour – Southend West and Leigh)

Liam Byrne (Labour – Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North)

Ruth Cadbury (Labour – Brentford and Isleworth)

Nesil Caliskan (Labour – Barking)

Markus Campbell-Savours (Labour – Penrith and Solway)

Juliet Campbell (Labour – Broxtowe)

Alan Campbell (Labour – Tynemouth)

Dan Carden (Labour – Liverpool Walton)

Sam Carling (Labour – North West Cambridgeshire)

Al Carns (Labour – Birmingham Selly Oak)

Sarah Champion (Labour – Rotherham)

Bambos Charalambous (Labour – Southgate and Wood Green)

Luke Charters (Labour – York Outer) (Proxy vote cast by Chris Elmore)

Feryal Clark (Labour – Enfield North)

Ben Coleman (Labour – Chelsea and Fulham)

Jacob Collier (Labour – Burton and Uttoxeter)

Lizzi Collinge (Labour – Morecambe and Lunesdale)

Tom Collins (Labour – Worcester)

Liam Conlon (Labour – Beckenham and Penge)

Sarah Coombes (Labour – West Bromwich)

Andrew Cooper (Labour – Mid Cheshire)

Beccy Cooper (Labour – Worthing West)

Yvette Cooper (Labour – Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley)

Deirdre Costigan (Labour – Ealing Southall)

Pam Cox (Labour – Colchester)

Neil Coyle (Labour – Bermondsey and Old Southwark)

Jen Craft (Labour – Thurrock)

Mary Creagh (Labour – Coventry East)

Torcuil Crichton (Labour – Na h-Eileanan an Iar)

Chris Curtis (Labour – Milton Keynes North)

Janet Daby (Labour – Lewisham East)

Nicholas Dakin (Labour – Scunthorpe)

Ashley Dalton (Labour – West Lancashire)

Emily Darlington (Labour – Milton Keynes Central)

Alex Davies-Jones (Labour – Pontypridd)

Jonathan Davies (Labour – Mid Derbyshire)

Paul Davies (Labour – Colne Valley)

Shaun Davies (Labour – Telford)

Josh Dean (Labour – Hertford and Stortford)

Kate Dearden (Labour – Halifax)

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Labour – Slough)

Jim Dickson (Labour – Dartford)

Anna Dixon (Labour – Shipley)

Samantha Dixon (Labour – Chester North and Neston)

Anneliese Dodds (Labour – Oxford East)

Helena Dollimore (Labour – Hastings and Rye)

Stephen Doughty (Labour – Cardiff South and Penarth)

Graeme Downie (Labour – Dunfermline and Dollar)

Angela Eagle (Labour – Wallasey)

Maria Eagle (Labour – Liverpool Garston)

Lauren Edwards (Labour – Rochester and Strood)

Sarah Edwards (Labour – Tamworth)

Damien Egan (Labour – Bristol North East)

Maya Ellis (Labour – Ribble Valley)

Chris Elmore (Labour – Bridgend)

Kirith Entwistle (Labour – Bolton North East)

Florence Eshalomi (Labour – Vauxhall and Camberwell Green)

Bill Esterson (Labour – Sefton Central)

Chris Evans (Labour – Caerphilly)

Miatta Fahnbulleh (Labour – Peckham)

Hamish Falconer (Labour – Lincoln)

Linsey Farnsworth (Labour – Amber Valley)

Josh Fenton-Glynn (Labour – Calder Valley)

Mark Ferguson (Labour – Gateshead Central and Whickham)

Patricia Ferguson (Labour – Glasgow West)

Natalie Fleet (Labour – Bolsover)

Emma Foody (Labour – Cramlington and Killingworth)

Catherine Fookes (Labour – Monmouthshire)

Paul Foster (Labour – South Ribble)

Vicky Foxcroft (Labour – Lewisham North)

Daniel Francis (Labour – Bexleyheath and Crayford)

James Frith (Labour – Bury North)

Gill Furniss (Labour – Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough)

Allison Gardner (Labour – Stoke-on-Trent South)

Anna Gelderd (Labour – South East Cornwall)

Alan Gemmell (Labour – Central Ayrshire)

Gill German (Labour – Clwyd North)

Preet Kaur Gill (Labour – Birmingham Edgbaston)

Becky Gittins (Labour – Clwyd East)

Ben Goldsborough (Labour – South Norfolk)

Jodie Gosling (Labour – Nuneaton)

Georgia Gould (Labour – Queen’s Park and Maida Vale)

John Grady (Labour – Glasgow East)

Lilian Greenwood (Labour – Nottingham South)

Nia Griffith (Labour – Llanelli)

Andrew Gwynne (Independent – Gorton and Denton) (Proxy vote cast by Chris Elmore)

Amanda Hack (Labour – North West Leicestershire)

Louise Haigh (Labour – Sheffield Heeley)

Sarah Hall (Labour – Warrington South)

Fabian Hamilton (Labour – Leeds North East)

Paulette Hamilton (Labour – Birmingham Erdington)

Emma Hardy (Labour – Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice)

Carolyn Harris (Labour – Neath and Swansea East)

Lloyd Hatton (Labour – South Dorset)

Helen Hayes (Labour – Dulwich and West Norwood)

Tom Hayes (Labour – Bournemouth East)

Claire Hazelgrove (Labour – Filton and Bradley Stoke)

John Healey (Labour – Rawmarsh and Conisbrough)

Mark Hendrick (Labour – Preston) (Proxy vote cast by Chris Elmore)

Meg Hillier (Labour – Hackney South and Shoreditch)

Jonathan Hinder (Labour – Pendle and Clitheroe)

Rachel Hopkins (Labour – Luton South and South Bedfordshire)

Claire Hughes (Labour – Bangor Aberconwy)

Rupa Huq (Labour – Ealing Central and Acton)

Patrick Hurley (Labour – Southport)

Leigh Ingham (Labour – Stafford)

Natasha Irons (Labour – Croydon East)

Sally Jameson (Labour – Doncaster Central)

Dan Jarvis (Labour – Barnsley North)

Adam Jogee (Labour – Newcastle-under-Lyme)

Diana Johnson (Labour – Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham)

Darren Jones (Labour – Bristol North West)

Gerald Jones (Labour – Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare)

Lillian Jones (Labour – Kilmarnock and Loudoun)

Louise Jones (Labour – North East Derbyshire)

Ruth Jones (Labour – Newport West and Islwyn)

Sarah Jones (Labour – Croydon West)

Gurinder Singh Josan (Labour – Smethwick)

Sojan Joseph (Labour – Ashford)

Warinder Juss (Labour – Wolverhampton West)

Chris Kane (Labour – Stirling and Strathallan)

Mike Kane (Labour – Wythenshawe and Sale East)

Satvir Kaur (Labour – Southampton Test) (Proxy vote cast by Chris Elmore)

Liz Kendall (Labour – Leicester West)

Naushabah Khan (Labour – Gillingham and Rainham)

Stephen Kinnock (Labour – Aberafan Maesteg)

Jayne Kirkham (Labour – Truro and Falmouth)

Gen Kitchen (Labour – Wellingborough and Rushden)

Sonia Kumar (Labour – Dudley)

Uma Kumaran (Labour – Stratford and Bow)

Peter Kyle (Labour – Hove and Portslade)

Laura Kyrke-Smith (Labour – Aylesbury)

Peter Lamb (Labour – Crawley)

Noah Law (Labour – St Austell and Newquay)

Kim Leadbeater (Labour – Spen Valley)

Andrew Lewin (Labour – Welwyn Hatfield)

Simon Lightwood (Labour – Wakefield and Rothwell)

Josh MacAlister (Labour – Whitehaven and Workington)

Alice Macdonald (Labour – Norwich North)

Andy MacNae (Labour – Rossendale and Darwen)

Justin Madders (Labour – Ellesmere Port and Bromborough)

Shabana Mahmood (Labour – Birmingham Ladywood)

Seema Malhotra (Labour – Feltham and Heston)

Amanda Martin (Labour – Portsmouth North)

Keir Mather (Labour – Selby)

Alex Mayer (Labour – Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard)

Douglas McAllister (Labour – West Dunbartonshire)

Kerry McCarthy (Labour – Bristol East)

Martin McCluskey (Labour – Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West)

Siobhain McDonagh (Labour – Mitcham and Morden)

Chris McDonald (Labour – Stockton North)

Blair McDougall (Labour – East Renfrewshire)

Lola McEvoy (Labour – Darlington)

Pat McFadden (Labour – Wolverhampton South East)

Alison McGovern (Labour – Birkenhead)

Alex McIntyre (Labour – Gloucester)

Gordon McKee (Labour – Glasgow South)

Kevin McKenna (Labour – Sittingbourne and Sheppey)

Catherine McKinnell (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Jim McMahon (Labour – Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton)

Frank McNally (Labour – Coatbridge and Bellshill)

Kirsty McNeill (Labour – Midlothian)

Anneliese Midgley (Labour – Knowsley)

Ed Miliband (Labour – Doncaster North)

Perran Moon (Labour – Camborne and Redruth)

Jessica Morden (Labour – Newport East)

Stephen Morgan (Labour – Portsmouth South)

Joe Morris (Labour – Hexham)

Luke Murphy (Labour – Basingstoke)

Chris Murray (Labour – Edinburgh East and Musselburgh)

Ian Murray (Labour – Edinburgh South)

James Murray (Labour – Ealing North)

Katrina Murray (Labour – Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch)

Luke Myer (Labour – Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland)

James Naish (Labour – Rushcliffe)

Connor Naismith (Labour – Crewe and Nantwich)

Lisa Nandy (Labour – Wigan)

Kanishka Narayan (Labour – Vale of Glamorgan)

Josh Newbury (Labour – Cannock Chase)

Samantha Niblett (Labour – South Derbyshire)

Charlotte Nichols (Labour – Warrington North)

Alex Norris (Labour – Nottingham North and Kimberley)

Dan Norris (Independent – North East Somerset and Hanham) (Proxy vote cast by Chris Elmore)

Melanie Onn (Labour – Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes)

Chi Onwurah (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West)

Abena Oppong-Asare (Labour – Erith and Thamesmead)

Kate Osamor (Labour – Edmonton and Winchmore Hill)

Tristan Osborne (Labour – Chatham and Aylesford)

Taiwo Owatemi (Labour – Coventry North West)

Sarah Owen (Labour – Luton North)

Darren Paffey (Labour – Southampton Itchen)

Andrew Pakes (Labour – Peterborough)

Matthew Patrick (Labour – Wirral West)

Stephanie Peacock (Labour – Barnsley South)

Jon Pearce (Labour – High Peak)

Matthew Pennycook (Labour – Greenwich and Woolwich)

Toby Perkins (Labour – Chesterfield)

Jess Phillips (Labour – Birmingham Yardley)

Bridget Phillipson (Labour – Houghton and Sunderland South)

David Pinto-Duschinsky (Labour – Hendon)

Lee Pitcher (Labour – Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme)

Jo Platt (Labour – Leigh and Atherton)

Luke Pollard (Labour – Plymouth Sutton and Devonport)

Joe Powell (Labour – Kensington and Bayswater)

Lucy Powell (Labour – Manchester Central)

Gregor Poynton (Labour – Livingston)

Peter Prinsley (Labour – Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket)

Richard Quigley (Labour – Isle of Wight West)

Steve Race (Labour – Exeter)

Connor Rand (Labour – Altrincham and Sale West)

Andrew Ranger (Labour – Wrexham)

Mike Reader (Labour – Northampton South)

Steve Reed (Labour – Streatham and Croydon North)

Rachel Reeves (Labour – Leeds West and Pudsey)

Joani Reid (Labour – East Kilbride and Strathaven)

Emma Reynolds (Labour – Wycombe)

Jonathan Reynolds (Labour – Stalybridge and Hyde)

Martin Rhodes (Labour – Glasgow North)

Jake Richards (Labour – Rother Valley)

Jenny Riddell-Carpenter (Labour – Suffolk Coastal)

Lucy Rigby (Labour – Northampton North)

Dave Robertson (Labour – Lichfield)

Tim Roca (Labour – Macclesfield)

Matt Rodda (Labour – Reading Central)

Sam Rushworth (Labour – Bishop Auckland)

Tom Rutland (Labour – East Worthing and Shoreham)

Oliver Ryan (Independent – Burnley)

Sarah Sackman (Labour – Finchley and Golders Green)

Jeevun Sandher (Labour – Loughborough)

Michelle Scrogham (Labour – Barrow and Furness)

Mark Sewards (Labour – Leeds South West and Morley)

Baggy Shanker (Labour – Derby South)

Michael Shanks (Labour – Rutherglen)

Tulip Siddiq (Labour – Hampstead and Highgate)

Josh Simons (Labour – Makerfield)

Andy Slaughter (Labour – Hammersmith and Chiswick)

John Slinger (Labour – Rugby)

Cat Smith (Labour – Lancaster and Wyre)

David Smith (Labour – North Northumberland)

Jeff Smith (Labour – Manchester Withington)

Nick Smith (Labour – Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney)

Sarah Smith (Labour – Hyndburn)

Karin Smyth (Labour – Bristol South)

Gareth Snell (Labour – Stoke-on-Trent Central)

Keir Starmer (Labour – Holborn and St Pancras)

Jo Stevens (Labour – Cardiff East)

Kenneth Stevenson (Labour – Airdrie and Shotts)

Elaine Stewart (Labour – Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock)

Will Stone (Labour – Swindon North)

Alistair Strathern (Labour – Hitchin)

Alan Strickland (Labour – Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor)

Lauren Sullivan (Labour – Gravesham)

Kirsteen Sullivan (Labour – Bathgate and Linlithgow)

Peter Swallow (Labour – Bracknell)

Mark Tami (Labour – Alyn and Deeside)

Mike Tapp (Labour – Dover and Deal)

Alison Taylor (Labour – Paisley and Renfrewshire North)

Rachel Taylor (Labour – North Warwickshire and Bedworth)

Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour – Torfaen)

Fred Thomas (Labour – Plymouth Moor View)

Gareth Thomas (Labour – Harrow West)

Adam Thompson (Labour – Erewash)

Marie Tidball (Labour – Penistone and Stocksbridge)

Stephen Timms (Labour – East Ham)

Jessica Toale (Labour – Bournemouth West)

Dan Tomlinson (Labour – Chipping Barnet)

Henry Tufnell (Labour – Mid and South Pembrokeshire)

Matt Turmaine (Labour – Watford)

Karl Turner (Labour – Kingston upon Hull East)

Laurence Turner (Labour – Birmingham Northfield)

Liz Twist (Labour – Blaydon and Consett)

Harpreet Uppal (Labour – Huddersfield)

Tony Vaughan (Labour – Folkestone and Hythe)

Chris Vince (Labour – Harlow)

Christian Wakeford (Labour – Bury South)

Imogen Walker (Labour – Hamilton and Clyde Valley)

Chris Ward (Labour – Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven)

Melanie Ward (Labour – Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy)

Paul Waugh (Labour – Rochdale)

Chris Webb (Labour – Blackpool South)

Michelle Welsh (Labour – Sherwood Forest)

Catherine West (Labour – Hornsey and Friern Barnet)

Andrew Western (Labour – Stretford and Urmston)

Matt Western (Labour – Warwick and Leamington)

Michael Wheeler (Labour – Worsley and Eccles)

John Whitby (Labour – Derbyshire Dales)

Jo White (Labour – Bassetlaw)

Katie White (Labour – Leeds North West)

David Williams (Labour – Stoke-on-Trent North)

Sean Woodcock (Labour – Banbury)

Rosie Wrighting (Labour – Kettering)

Yuan Yang (Labour – Earley and Woodley)

Steve Yemm (Labour – Mansfield)

Daniel Zeichner (Labour – Cambridge)

MPs who voted against the UC bill

Diane Abbott (Labour – Hackney North and Stoke Newington) (Proxy vote cast by Bell Ribeiro-Addy)

Debbie Abrahams (Labour – Oldham East and Saddleworth)

Shockat Adam (Independent – Leicester South)

Zubir Ahmed (Labour – Glasgow South West)

Bayo Alaba (Labour – Southend East and Rochford)

Rushanara Ali (Labour – Bethnal Green and Stepney)

Tahir Ali (Labour – Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley)

Rosena Allin-Khan (Labour – Tooting)

Jim Allister (Traditional Unionist Voice – North Antrim)

Gideon Amos (Liberal Democrat – Taunton and Wellington)

Fleur Anderson (Labour – Putney)

Lee Anderson (Reform UK – Ashfield)

Stuart Anderson (Conservative – South Shropshire)

Stuart Andrew (Conservative – Daventry)

Edward Argar (Conservative – Melton and Syston)

Scott Arthur (Labour – Edinburgh South West)

Jess Asato (Labour – Lowestoft)

James Asser (Labour – West Ham and Beckton)

Catherine Atkinson (Labour – Derby North)

Gareth Bacon (Conservative – Orpington)

Kemi Badenoch (Conservative – North West Essex)

Olivia Bailey (Labour – Reading West and Mid Berkshire)

David Baines (Labour – St Helens North)

Alex Baker (Labour – Aldershot)

Richard Baker (Labour – Glenrothes and Mid Fife)

Harriett Baldwin (Conservative – West Worcestershire)

Antonia Bance (Labour – Tipton and Wednesbury)

Steve Barclay (Conservative – North East Cambridgeshire)

Johanna Baxter (Labour – Paisley and Renfrewshire South)

Apsana Begum (Independent – Poplar and Limehouse) (Proxy vote cast by Zarah Sultana)

Saqib Bhatti (Conservative – Meriden and Solihull East)

Polly Billington (Labour – East Thanet)

Bob Blackman (Conservative – Harrow East)

Elsie Blundell (Labour – Heywood and Middleton North)

Sarah Bool (Conservative – South Northamptonshire)

Andrew Bowie (Conservative – West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine)

Sureena Brackenridge (Labour – Wolverhampton North East)

Suella Braverman (Conservative – Fareham and Waterlooville)

Jess Brown-Fuller (Liberal Democrat – Chichester)

Alex Burghart (Conservative – Brentwood and Ongar)

Richard Burgon (Labour – Leeds East)

Dawn Butler (Labour – Brent East)

Ian Byrne (Labour – Liverpool West Derby)

Liam Byrne (Labour – Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North)

Nesil Caliskan (Labour – Barking)

Markus Campbell-Savours (Labour – Penrith and Solway)

Juliet Campbell (Labour – Broxtowe)

Gregory Campbell (Democratic Unionist Party – East Londonderry)

Dan Carden (Labour – Liverpool Walton)

Wendy Chamberlain (Liberal Democrat – North East Fife)

Christopher Chope (Conservative – Christchurch)

Feryal Clark (Labour – Enfield North)

James Cleverly (Conservative – Braintree)

Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (Conservative – North Cotswolds)

Lewis Cocking (Conservative – Broxbourne)

Ben Coleman (Labour – Chelsea and Fulham)

Tom Collins (Labour – Worcester)

Liam Conlon (Labour – Beckenham and Penge)

John Cooper (Conservative – Dumfries and Galloway)

Jeremy Corbyn (Independent – Islington North)

Alberto Costa (Conservative – South Leicestershire)

Claire Coutinho (Conservative – East Surrey) (Proxy vote cast by Danny Kruger)

Geoffrey Cox (Conservative – Torridge and Tavistock)

Neil Coyle (Labour – Bermondsey and Old Southwark)

Jen Craft (Labour – Thurrock)

Mary Creagh (Labour – Coventry East)

Torcuil Crichton (Labour – Na h-Eileanan an Iar)

Harriet Cross (Conservative – Gordon and Buchan)

Ashley Dalton (Labour – West Lancashire)

Steve Darling (Liberal Democrat – Torbay)

Ann Davies (Plaid Cymru – Caerfyrddin)

Gareth Davies (Conservative – Grantham and Bourne)

Jonathan Davies (Labour – Mid Derbyshire)

Mims Davies (Conservative – East Grinstead and Uckfield)

Marsha De Cordova (Labour – Battersea)

Charlie Dewhirst (Conservative – Bridlington and The Wolds)

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Labour – Slough)

Anna Dixon (Labour – Shipley)

Anneliese Dodds (Labour – Oxford East)

Stephen Doughty (Labour – Cardiff South and Penarth)

Rosie Duffield (Independent – Canterbury)

Iain Duncan Smith (Conservative – Chingford and Woodford Green)

Alex Easton (Independent – North Down)

Sorcha Eastwood (Alliance – Lagan Valley)

Maya Ellis (Labour – Ribble Valley)

Florence Eshalomi (Labour – Vauxhall and Camberwell Green)

Chris Evans (Labour – Caerphilly)

Nigel Farage (Reform UK – Clacton)

Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat – Westmorland and Lonsdale)

Josh Fenton-Glynn (Labour – Calder Valley)

Patricia Ferguson (Labour – Glasgow West)

Peter Fortune (Conservative – Bromley and Biggin Hill)

Paul Foster (Labour – South Ribble)

Vicky Foxcroft (Labour – Lewisham North)

Mary Kelly Foy (Labour – City of Durham)

Daniel Francis (Labour – Bexleyheath and Crayford)

Louie French (Conservative – Old Bexley and Sidcup)

James Frith (Labour – Bury North)

Richard Fuller (Conservative – North Bedfordshire)

Gill Furniss (Labour – Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough)

Barry Gardiner (Labour – Brent West)

Allison Gardner (Labour – Stoke-on-Trent South)

Preet Kaur Gill (Labour – Birmingham Edgbaston)

John Glen (Conservative – Salisbury)

Mary Glindon (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend)

Ben Goldsborough (Labour – South Norfolk)

John Grady (Labour – Glasgow East)

Helen Grant (Conservative – Maidstone and Malling)

Andrew Griffith (Conservative – Arundel and South Downs)

Nia Griffith (Labour – Llanelli)

Alison Griffiths (Conservative – Bognor Regis and Littlehampton)

Andrew Gwynne (Independent – Gorton and Denton) (Proxy vote cast by Chris Elmore)

Amanda Hack (Labour – North West Leicestershire)

Paulette Hamilton (Labour – Birmingham Erdington)

Monica Harding (Liberal Democrat – Esher and Walton)

Emma Hardy (Labour – Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice)

Rebecca Harris (Conservative – Castle Point)

Helen Hayes (Labour – Dulwich and West Norwood)

John Hayes (Conservative – South Holland and The Deepings)

Mark Hendrick (Labour – Preston) (Proxy vote cast by Chris Elmore)

Meg Hillier (Labour – Hackney South and Shoreditch)

Chris Hinchliff (Labour – North East Hertfordshire)

Jonathan Hinder (Labour – Pendle and Clitheroe)

Damian Hinds (Conservative – East Hampshire)

Simon Hoare (Conservative – North Dorset)

Richard Holden (Conservative – Basildon and Billericay)

Paul Holmes (Conservative – Hamble Valley)

Nigel Huddleston (Conservative – Droitwich and Evesham)

Neil Hudson (Conservative – Epping Forest)

Rupa Huq (Labour – Ealing Central and Acton)

Patrick Hurley (Labour – Southport)

Imran Hussain (Labour – Bradford East)

Adnan Hussain (Independent – Blackburn)

Sally Jameson (Labour – Doncaster Central)

Bernard Jenkin (Conservative – Harwich and North Essex)

Robert Jenrick (Conservative – Newark)

Adam Jogee (Labour – Newcastle-under-Lyme)

Caroline Johnson (Conservative – Sleaford and North Hykeham)

Darren Jones (Labour – Bristol North West)

Lillian Jones (Labour – Kilmarnock and Loudoun)

Lincoln Jopp (Conservative – Spelthorne)

Gurinder Singh Josan (Labour – Smethwick)

Sojan Joseph (Labour – Ashford)

Mike Kane (Labour – Wythenshawe and Sale East)

Satvir Kaur (Labour – Southampton Test) (Proxy vote cast by Darren Paffey)

Afzal Khan (Labour – Manchester Rusholme)

Ayoub Khan (Independent – Birmingham Perry Barr)

Naushabah Khan (Labour – Gillingham and Rainham)

Paul Kohler (Liberal Democrat – Wimbledon)

Danny Kruger (Conservative – East Wiltshire)

Uma Kumaran (Labour – Stratford and Bow)

Katie Lam (Conservative – Weald of Kent)

Peter Lamb (Labour – Crawley)

John Lamont (Conservative – Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk)

Ian Lavery (Labour – Blyth and Ashington)

Edward Leigh (Conservative – Gainsborough)

Brian Leishman (Labour – Alloa and Grangemouth)

Emma Lewell (Labour – South Shields)

Julian Lewis (Conservative – New Forest East)

Carla Lockhart (Democratic Unionist Party – Upper Bann)

Rebecca Long Bailey (Labour – Salford)

Julia Lopez (Conservative – Hornchurch and Upminster)

Rupert Lowe (Independent – Great Yarmouth)

Angus MacDonald (Liberal Democrat – Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire)

Justin Madders (Labour – Ellesmere Port and Bromborough)

Shabana Mahmood (Labour – Birmingham Ladywood)

Alan Mak (Conservative – Havant)

Seema Malhotra (Labour – Feltham and Heston)

Rachael Maskell (Labour – York Central)

Brian Mathew (Liberal Democrat – Melksham and Devizes)

Jerome Mayhew (Conservative – Broadland and Fakenham)

Douglas McAllister (Labour – West Dunbartonshire)

Martin McCluskey (Labour – Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West)

Siobhain McDonagh (Labour – Mitcham and Morden)

Andy McDonald (Labour – Middlesbrough and Thornaby East)

Chris McDonald (Labour – Stockton North)

Blair McDougall (Labour – East Renfrewshire)

Lola McEvoy (Labour – Darlington)

Alex McIntyre (Labour – Gloucester)

Gordon McKee (Labour – Glasgow South)

Catherine McKinnell (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne North)

Jim McMahon (Labour – Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton)

James McMurdock (Reform UK – South Basildon and East Thurrock)

Frank McNally (Labour – Coatbridge and Bellshill)

Anneliese Midgley (Labour – Knowsley)

Calum Miller (Liberal Democrat – Bicester and Woodstock)

Abtisam Mohamed (Labour – Sheffield Central)

Iqbal Mohamed (Independent – Dewsbury and Batley)

Gagan Mohindra (Conservative – South West Hertfordshire)

Robbie Moore (Conservative – Keighley and Ilkley)

Grahame Morris (Labour – Easington)

Tom Morrison (Liberal Democrat – Cheadle)

Joy Morrissey (Conservative – Beaconsfield)

Wendy Morton (Conservative – Aldridge-Brownhills)

Kieran Mullan (Conservative – Bexhill and Battle)

Margaret Mullane (Labour – Dagenham and Rainham)

David Mundell (Conservative – Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale)

Katrina Murray (Labour – Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch)

Andrew Murrison (Conservative – South West Wiltshire)

James Naish (Labour – Rushcliffe)

Kanishka Narayan (Labour – Vale of Glamorgan)

Josh Newbury (Labour – Cannock Chase)

Jesse Norman (Conservative – Hereford and South Herefordshire)

Neil O’Brien (Conservative – Harborough, Oadby and Wigston)

Ben Obese-Jecty (Conservative – Huntingdon)

Sarah Olney (Liberal Democrat – Richmond Park)

Chi Onwurah (Labour – Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West)

Abena Oppong-Asare (Labour – Erith and Thamesmead)

Kate Osamor (Labour – Edmonton and Winchmore Hill)

Taiwo Owatemi (Labour – Coventry North West)

Darren Paffey (Labour – Southampton Itchen)

Andrew Pakes (Labour – Peterborough)

Priti Patel (Conservative – Witham)

Matthew Patrick (Labour – Wirral West)

Rebecca Paul (Conservative – Reigate)

Stephanie Peacock (Labour – Barnsley South)

Bridget Phillipson (Labour – Houghton and Sunderland South)

Al Pinkerton (Liberal Democrat – Surrey Heath)

David Pinto-Duschinsky (Labour – Hendon)

Mark Pritchard (Conservative – The Wrekin)

Richard Quigley (Labour – Isle of Wight West)

Yasmin Qureshi (Labour – Bolton South and Walkden)

Shivani Raja (Conservative – Leicester East) (Proxy vote cast by Gagan Mohindra)

Jack Rankin (Conservative – Windsor)

Angela Rayner (Labour – Ashton-under-Lyne)

Mike Reader (Labour – Northampton South)

David Reed (Conservative – Exmouth and Exeter East)

Jonathan Reynolds (Labour – Stalybridge and Hyde)

Martin Rhodes (Labour – Glasgow North)

Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Labour – Clapham and Brixton Hill)

Marie Rimmer (Labour – St Helens South and Whiston)

Joe Robertson (Conservative – Isle of Wight East)

Gavin Robinson (Democratic Unionist Party – Belfast East)

Matt Rodda (Labour – Reading Central)

Andrew Rosindell (Conservative – Romford)

Sam Rushworth (Labour – Bishop Auckland)

Michelle Scrogham (Labour – Barrow and Furness)

Naz Shah (Labour – Bradford West)

Michael Shanks (Labour – Rutherglen)

Jim Shannon (Democratic Unionist Party – Strangford)

Alec Shelbrooke (Conservative – Wetherby and Easingwold)

David Simmonds (Conservative – Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner)

David Smith (Labour – North Northumberland)

Greg Smith (Conservative – Mid Buckinghamshire)

Rebecca Smith (Conservative – South West Devon)

Sarah Smith (Labour – Hyndburn)

Julian Smith (Conservative – Skipton and Ripon)

Andrew Snowden (Conservative – Fylde)

Ben Spencer (Conservative – Runnymede and Weybridge)

Patrick Spencer (Independent – Central Suffolk and North Ipswich) (Proxy vote cast by Danny Kruger)

Gregory Stafford (Conservative – Farnham and Bordon)

Blake Stephenson (Conservative – Mid Bedfordshire)

Kenneth Stevenson (Labour – Airdrie and Shotts)

Jamie Stone (Liberal Democrat – Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross)

Wes Streeting (Labour – Ilford North)

Alan Strickland (Labour – Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor)

Graham Stringer (Labour – Blackley and Middleton South)

Graham Stuart (Conservative – Beverley and Holderness)

Lauren Sullivan (Labour – Gravesham)

Kirsteen Sullivan (Labour – Bathgate and Linlithgow)

Zarah Sultana (Independent – Coventry South)

Robin Swann (Ulster Unionist Party – South Antrim)

Desmond Swayne (Conservative – New Forest West)

Alison Taylor (Labour – Paisley and Renfrewshire North)

Nick Thomas-Symonds (Labour – Torfaen)

Bradley Thomas (Conservative – Bromsgrove)

Stephen Timms (Labour – East Ham)

Nick Timothy (Conservative – West Suffolk)

Dan Tomlinson (Labour – Chipping Barnet)

Jon Trickett (Labour – Normanton and Hemsworth)

Tom Tugendhat (Conservative – Tonbridge)

Laurence Turner (Labour – Birmingham Northfield)

Derek Twigg (Labour – Widnes and Halewood)

Liz Twist (Labour – Blaydon and Consett)

Valerie Vaz (Labour – Walsall and Bloxwich)

Martin Vickers (Conservative – Brigg and Immingham)

Matt Vickers (Conservative – Stockton West)

Imogen Walker (Labour – Hamilton and Clyde Valley)

Melanie Ward (Labour – Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy)

Paul Waugh (Labour – Rochdale)

Helen Whately (Conservative – Faversham and Mid Kent)

John Whittingdale (Conservative – Maldon)

David Williams (Labour – Stoke-on-Trent North)

Gavin Williamson (Conservative – Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge)

Munira Wilson (Liberal Democrat – Twickenham)

Sammy Wilson (Democratic Unionist Party – East Antrim)

Mike Wood (Conservative – Kingswinford and South Staffordshire)

Sean Woodcock (Labour – Banbury)

Jeremy Wright (Conservative – Kenilworth and Southam)

Yuan Yang (Labour – Earley and Woodley)

Mohammad Yasin (Labour – Bedford)

No vote recorded

Dan Aldridge (Labour – Weston-super-Mare)

Victoria Atkins (Conservative – Louth and Horncastle)

Kemi Badenoch (Conservative – North West Essex)

Steve Barclay (Conservative – North East Cambridgeshire)

Órfhlaith Begley (Sinn Féin – West Tyrone)

Saqib Bhatti (Conservative – Meriden and Solihull East)

Suella Braverman (Conservative – Fareham and Waterlooville)

Alex Burghart (Conservative – Brentwood and Ongar)

Gregory Campbell (Democratic Unionist Party – East Londonderry)

Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrat – Orkney and Shetland)

Christopher Chope (Conservative – Christchurch)

James Cleverly (Conservative – Braintree)

Geoffrey Cox (Conservative – Torridge and Tavistock)

Pat Cullen (Sinn Féin – Fermanagh and South Tyrone)

Judith Cummins (Deputy Speaker – Bradford South)

David Davis (Conservative – Goole and Pocklington)

Clive Efford (Labour – Eltham and Chislehurst)

Nigel Farage (Reform UK – Clacton)

Tim Farron (Liberal Democrat – Westmorland and Lonsdale)

John Finucane (Sinn Féin – Belfast North)

Mark Francois (Conservative – Rayleigh and Wickford)

George Freeman (Conservative – Mid Norfolk)

Roger Gale (Conservative – Herne Bay and Sandwich)

Nusrat Ghani (Deputy Speaker – Sussex Weald)

Andrew Griffith (Conservative – Arundel and South Downs)

Chris Hazzard (Sinn Féin – South Down)

Sharon Hodgson (Labour – Washington and Gateshead South)

Paul Holmes (Conservative – Hamble Valley)

Lindsay Hoyle (Speaker – Chorley)

Dáire Hughes (Sinn Féin – Newry and Armagh)

Robert Jenrick (Conservative – Newark)

Terry Jermy (Labour – South West Norfolk)

Afzal Khan (Labour – Manchester Rusholme)

Paul Kohler (Liberal Democrat – Wimbledon)

David Lammy (Labour – Tottenham)

Edward Leigh (Conservative – Gainsborough)

Rupert Lowe (Independent – Great Yarmouth)

Helen Maguire (Liberal Democrat – Epsom and Ewell)

Alan Mak (Conservative – Havant)

Cathal Mallaghan (Sinn Féin – Mid Ulster)

Mike Martin (Liberal Democrat – Tunbridge Wells)

Paul Maskey (Sinn Féin – Belfast West)

James McMurdock (Independent – South Basildon and East Thurrock)

Julie Minns (Labour – Carlisle)

Tom Morrison (Liberal Democrat – Cheadle)

Pamela Nash (Labour – Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke)

Caroline Nokes (Deputy Speaker – Romsey and Southampton North)

Priti Patel (Conservative – Witham)

Michael Payne (Labour – Gedling)

Chris Philp (Conservative – Croydon South)

Al Pinkerton (Liberal Democrat – Surrey Heath)

Yasmin Qureshi (Labour – Bolton South and Walkden)

Angela Rayner (Labour – Ashton-under-Lyne)

Ellie Reeves (Labour – Lewisham West and East Dulwich)

Andrew Rosindell (Conservative – Romford)

Sarah Russell (Labour – Congleton)

Naz Shah (Labour – Bradford West)

Alec Shelbrooke (Conservative – Wetherby and Easingwold)

Alex Sobel (Labour – Leeds Central and Headingley)

Ben Spencer (Conservative – Runnymede and Weybridge)

Wes Streeting (Labour – Ilford North)

Mel Stride (Conservative – Central Devon)

Rishi Sunak (Conservative – Richmond and Northallerton)

David Taylor (Labour – Hemel Hempstead)

Emily Thornberry (Labour – Islington South and Finsbury)

Valerie Vaz (Labour – Walsall and Bloxwich)

Sammy Wilson (Democratic Unionist Party – East Antrim)

Steve Witherden (Labour – Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr)

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward