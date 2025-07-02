The full list of Labour MPs who voted against Keir Starmer’s welfare reform bill

The bill eventually passed after a series of last-minute climbdowns that stripped back much of the controversial reform package to avoid rebellion.

Keir Starmer’s Welfare reform bill has passed its first hurdle in the House of Commons after it was approved by 335 to 260 votes.

The bill eventually passed after a series of last-minute climbdowns that stripped back much of the controversial reform package to avoid rebellion.

The result saw the government’s working majority cut from 165 to 75.

While 49 Labour MPs voted against the bill, some 42 Labour MPs also signed a new wrecking amendment against it led by Rachael Maskell.

Here is a full list of the Labour rebels who voted in favour of the amendment:

Diane Abbott (Hackney North and Stoke Newington)

Paula Barker (Liverpool Wavertree)

Lee Barron (Corby and East Northamptonshire)

Lorraine Beavers (Blackpool North and Fleetwood)

Olivia Blake (Sheffield Hallam)

Richard Burgon (Leeds East)

Ian Byrne (Liverpool West Derby)

Irene Campbell (North Ayrshire and Arran)

Lizzi Collinge (Morecambe and Lunesdale)

Stella Creasy (Walthamstow)

Peter Dowd (Bootle)

Neil Duncan-Jordan (Poole)

Cat Eccles (Stourbridge)

Clive Efford (Eltham and Chislehurst)

Mary Kelly Foy (City of Durham)

Tracy Gilbert (Edinburgh North and Leith)

Mary Glindon (Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend)

Chris Hinchliff (North East Hertfordshire)

Imran Hussain (Bradford East)

Terry Jermy (South West Norfolk)

Kim Johnson (Liverpool Riverside)

Ian Lavery (Blyth and Ashington)

Brian Leishman (Alloa and Grangemouth)

Emma Lewell (South Shields)

Rebecca Long Bailey (Salford)

Rachael Maskell (York Central)

Navendu Mishra (Stockport)

Grahame Morris (Easington)

Margaret Mullane (Dagenham and Rainham)

Simon Opher (Stroud)

Kate Osborne (Jarrow and Gateshead East)

Richard Quigley (Isle of Wight West)

Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Clapham and Brixton Hill)

Marie Rimmer (St Helens South and Whiston)

Cat Smith (Lancaster and Wyre)

Euan Stainbank (Falkirk)

Graham Stringer (Blackley and Middleton South)

Jon Trickett (Normanton and Hemsworth)

Derek Twigg (Widnes and Halewood)

Chris Webb (Blackpool South)

Nadia Whittome (Nottingham East)

Steve Witherden (Montgomeryshire and Glyndwr)

Tellers for the Ayes were Labour MPs Clive Lewis (Norwich South) and Andy McDonald (Middlesbrough and Thornaby East).

