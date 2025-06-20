Here is how every MP voted on the Assisted Dying Bill

The landmark legislation has passed its third reading with a majority of 23 votes.

Parliament

Today, the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill passed its Third Reading and will now be sent to the House of Lords for further scrutiny. 

After four hours of emotional debate, the historic bill passed with 314 votes in favour to 291 against – a narrow majority of 23 votes. 

The legislation, which was introduced by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater as a Private Members’ Bill, gives adults who are terminally ill and have six months or less to live, the option to choose assisted dying, if they have the mental capacity to make the decision.

Just 20 Conservative MPs voted for the bill, while all four Green MPs, 56 Lib Dems and 224 Labour MPs voted for the bill. John McDonnell, who currently stands as an Independent, also voted for the bill. 

Voting against the bill were 160 Labour MPs, 92 Conservatives, 15 Lib Dems and 3 Reform UK MPs, including Nigel Farage. Sarah Pochin and Richard Tice voted for the bill. 

MPs were given a free vote on the bill, which means they were able to vote according to their conscience, rather than having to vote along party lines. 

The House of Lords will now consider the bill, and be able to propose amendments. 

Here’s a full list of how MPs voted on the Assisted Dying Bill:

MemberPartyConstituencyVote
Jack AbbottLabourIpswichAye
Diane AbbottLabourHackney North and Stoke NewingtonNo
Debbie AbrahamsLabourOldham East and SaddleworthNo
Shockat AdamIndependentLeicester SouthNo
Zubir AhmedLabourGlasgow South WestNo
Luke AkehurstLabourNorth DurhamAye
Sadik Al-HassanLabourNorth SomersetAye
Bayo AlabaLabourSouthend East and RochfordNo
Dan AldridgeLabourWeston-super-MareAye
Heidi AlexanderLabourSwindon SouthAye
Douglas AlexanderLabourLothian EastAye
Rushanara AliLabourBethnal Green and StepneyNo
Tahir AliLabourBirmingham Hall Green and MoseleyNo
Rosena Allin-KhanLabourTootingNo
Jim AllisterTraditional Unionist VoiceNorth AntrimNo
Gideon AmosLiberal DemocratTaunton and WellingtonNo
Callum AndersonLabourBuckingham and BletchleyAye
Fleur AndersonLabourPutneyNo
Lee AndersonReform UKAshfieldNo
Stuart AndersonConservativeSouth ShropshireNo
Stuart AndrewConservativeDaventryNo
Tonia AntoniazziLabourGowerAye
Steff AquaroneLiberal DemocratNorth NorfolkAye
Edward ArgarConservativeMelton and SystonNo
Scott ArthurLabourEdinburgh South WestNo
Jess AsatoLabourLowestoftNo
James AsserLabourWest Ham and BecktonNo
Jas AthwalLabourIlford SouthAye
Victoria AtkinsConservativeLouth and HorncastleAye
Catherine AtkinsonLabourDerby NorthNo
Lewis AtkinsonLabourSunderland CentralAye
Josh BabarindeLiberal DemocratEastbourneAye
Gareth BaconConservativeOrpingtonNo
Kemi BadenochConservativeNorth West EssexNo
Calvin BaileyLabourLeyton and WansteadAye
Olivia BaileyLabourReading West and Mid BerkshireNo
David BainesLabourSt Helens NorthNo
Alex BakerLabourAldershotNo
Richard BakerLabourGlenrothes and Mid FifeNo
Harriett BaldwinConservativeWest WorcestershireNo
Alex BallingerLabourHalesowenAye
Antonia BanceLabourTipton and WednesburyNo
Steve BarclayConservativeNorth East CambridgeshireNo
Paula BarkerLabourLiverpool WavertreeAye
Lee BarronLabourCorby and East NorthamptonshireAye
Alex Barros-CurtisLabourCardiff WestAye
Johanna BaxterLabourPaisley and Renfrewshire SouthNo
Danny BealesLabourUxbridge and South RuislipAye
Lorraine BeaversLabourBlackpool North and FleetwoodAye
Peter BedfordConservativeMid LeicestershireAye
Órfhlaith BegleySinn FéinWest TyroneNo Vote Recorded
Apsana BegumIndependentPoplar and LimehouseNo
Torsten BellLabourSwansea WestAye
Hilary BennLabourLeeds SouthAye
Alison BennettLiberal DemocratMid SussexAye
Siân BerryGreen PartyBrighton PavilionAye
Clive BettsLabourSheffield South EastAye
Saqib BhattiConservativeMeriden and Solihull EastNo
Polly BillingtonLabourEast ThanetNo
Matt BishopLabourForest of DeanAye
Bob BlackmanConservativeHarrow EastNo
Kirsty BlackmanScottish National PartyAberdeen NorthNo Vote Recorded
Olivia BlakeLabourSheffield HallamAye
Rachel BlakeLabourCities of London and WestminsterAye
Chris BlooreLabourRedditchAye
Elsie BlundellLabourHeywood and Middleton NorthNo
Kevin BonaviaLabourStevenageAye
Sarah BoolConservativeSouth NorthamptonshireNo
Jade BotterillLabourOssett and Denby DaleAye
Andrew BowieConservativeWest Aberdeenshire and KincardineNo
Sureena BrackenridgeLabourWolverhampton North EastNo
Karen BradleyConservativeStaffordshire MoorlandsTeller – Noes
Aphra BrandrethConservativeChester South and EddisburyAye
Jonathan BrashLabourHartlepoolAye
Suella BravermanConservativeFareham and WaterloovilleNo
Alex BrewerLiberal DemocratNorth East HampshireAye
Phil BrickellLabourBolton WestAye
Jess Brown-FullerLiberal DemocratChichesterNo
Chris BryantLabourRhondda and OgmoreAye
Julia BuckleyLabourShrewsburyAye
Alex BurghartConservativeBrentwood and OngarNo
Richard BurgonLabourLeeds EastNo
Maureen BurkeLabourGlasgow North EastAye
David Burton-SampsonLabourSouthend West and LeighAye
Dawn ButlerLabourBrent EastNo
Ian ByrneLabourLiverpool West DerbyNo
Liam ByrneLabourBirmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull NorthNo
Ruth CadburyLabourBrentford and IsleworthAye
Nesil CaliskanLabourBarkingNo
Markus Campbell-SavoursLabourPenrith and SolwayNo
Irene CampbellLabourNorth Ayrshire and ArranAye
Juliet CampbellLabourBroxtoweNo
Gregory CampbellDemocratic Unionist PartyEast LondonderryNo
Alan CampbellLabourTynemouthAye
Charlotte CaneLiberal DemocratEly and East CambridgeshireAye
Dan CardenLabourLiverpool WaltonNo
Sam CarlingLabourNorth West CambridgeshireAye
Alistair CarmichaelLiberal DemocratOrkney and ShetlandAye
Al CarnsLabourBirmingham Selly OakAye
James CartlidgeConservativeSouth SuffolkAye
David ChadwickLiberal DemocratBrecon, Radnor and Cwm TaweAye
Wendy ChamberlainLiberal DemocratNorth East FifeAye
Wendy ChamberlainLiberal DemocratNorth East FifeNo
Danny ChambersLiberal DemocratWinchesterAye
Sarah ChampionLabourRotherhamAye
Bambos CharalambousLabourSouthgate and Wood GreenTeller – Ayes
Luke ChartersLabourYork OuterAye
Christopher ChopeConservativeChristchurchNo
Ellie ChownsGreen PartyNorth HerefordshireAye
Feryal ClarkLabourEnfield NorthNo
James CleverlyConservativeBraintreeNo
Geoffrey Clifton-BrownConservativeNorth CotswoldsNo
Lewis CockingConservativeBroxbourneNo
Chris CoghlanLiberal DemocratDorking and HorleyAye
Ben ColemanLabourChelsea and FulhamNo
Jacob CollierLabourBurton and UttoxeterAye
Lizzi CollingeLabourMorecambe and LunesdaleAye
Tom CollinsLabourWorcesterNo
Victoria CollinsLiberal DemocratHarpenden and BerkhamstedAye
Liam ConlonLabourBeckenham and PengeNo
Sarah CoombesLabourWest BromwichAye
Andrew CooperLabourMid CheshireAye
Daisy CooperLiberal DemocratSt AlbansAye
Beccy CooperLabourWorthing WestAye
John CooperConservativeDumfries and GallowayNo
Yvette CooperLabourPontefract, Castleford and KnottingleyAye
Jeremy CorbynIndependentIslington NorthNo
Alberto CostaConservativeSouth LeicestershireNo
Deirdre CostiganLabourEaling SouthallAye
Claire CoutinhoConservativeEast SurreyNo
Pam CoxLabourColchesterAye
Geoffrey CoxConservativeTorridge and TavistockNo
Neil CoyleLabourBermondsey and Old SouthwarkNo
Jen CraftLabourThurrockNo
Mary CreaghLabourCoventry EastNo
Stella CreasyLabourWalthamstowAye
Torcuil CrichtonLabourNa h-Eileanan an IarNo
Harriet CrossConservativeGordon and BuchanNo
Pat CullenSinn FéinFermanagh and South TyroneNo Vote Recorded
Judith CumminsDeputy SpeakerBradford SouthNo Vote Recorded
Chris CurtisLabourMilton Keynes NorthAye
Janet DabyLabourLewisham EastAye
Nicholas DakinLabourScunthorpeAye
Ashley DaltonLabourWest LancashireNo
Adam DanceLiberal DemocratYeovilAye
Steve DarlingLiberal DemocratTorbayNo
Emily DarlingtonLabourMilton Keynes CentralAye
Ed DaveyLiberal DemocratKingston and SurbitonNo Vote Recorded
Alex Davies-JonesLabourPontypriddAye
Ann DaviesPlaid CymruCaerfyrddinNo
Gareth DaviesConservativeGrantham and BourneNo
Jonathan DaviesLabourMid DerbyshireNo
Mims DaviesConservativeEast Grinstead and UckfieldNo
Paul DaviesLabourColne ValleyAye
Shaun DaviesLabourTelfordAye
David DavisConservativeGoole and PocklingtonAye
Marsha De CordovaLabourBatterseaNo
Bobby DeanLiberal DemocratCarshalton and WallingtonAye
Josh DeanLabourHertford and StortfordAye
Kate DeardenLabourHalifaxAye
Carla DenyerGreen PartyBristol CentralAye
Charlie DewhirstConservativeBridlington and The WoldsNo
Tanmanjeet Singh DhesiLabourSloughNo
Jim DicksonLabourDartfordAye
Lee DillonLiberal DemocratNewburyAye
Caroline DinenageConservativeGosportNo Vote Recorded
Anna DixonLabourShipleyNo
Samantha DixonLabourChester North and NestonAye
Anneliese DoddsLabourOxford EastNo
Helena DollimoreLabourHastings and RyeAye
Dave DooganScottish National PartyAngus and Perthshire GlensNo Vote Recorded
Stephen DoughtyLabourCardiff South and PenarthNo
Peter DowdLabourBootleNo Vote Recorded
Oliver DowdenConservativeHertsmereAye
Graeme DownieLabourDunfermline and DollarAye
Rosie DuffieldIndependentCanterburyNo
Iain Duncan SmithConservativeChingford and Woodford GreenNo
Neil Duncan-JordanLabourPooleAye
Sarah DykeLiberal DemocratGlastonbury and SomertonAye
Angela EagleLabourWallaseyAye
Maria EagleLabourLiverpool GarstonAye
Alex EastonIndependentNorth DownNo
Colum EastwoodSocial Democratic & Labour PartyFoyleAye
Sorcha EastwoodAllianceLagan ValleyNo
Cat EcclesLabourStourbridgeAye
Lauren EdwardsLabourRochester and StroodAye
Sarah EdwardsLabourTamworthAye
Clive EffordLabourEltham and ChislehurstNo Vote Recorded
Damien EganLabourBristol North EastAye
Maya EllisLabourRibble ValleyNo
Chris ElmoreLabourBridgendAye
Kirith EntwistleLabourBolton North EastNo Vote Recorded
Florence EshalomiLabourVauxhall and Camberwell GreenNo
Bill EstersonLabourSefton CentralNo Vote Recorded
Chris EvansLabourCaerphillyNo
Luke EvansConservativeHinckley and BosworthAye
Miatta FahnbullehLabourPeckhamAye
Hamish FalconerLabourLincolnAye
Nigel FarageReform UKClactonNo
Linsey FarnsworthLabourAmber ValleyAye
Tim FarronLiberal DemocratWestmorland and LonsdaleNo
Josh Fenton-GlynnLabourCalder ValleyNo
Mark FergusonLabourGateshead Central and WhickhamAye
Patricia FergusonLabourGlasgow WestNo
John FinucaneSinn FéinBelfast NorthNo Vote Recorded
Natalie FleetLabourBolsoverAye
Stephen FlynnScottish National PartyAberdeen SouthNo Vote Recorded
Emma FoodyLabourCramlington and KillingworthAye
Catherine FookesLabourMonmouthshireAye
Richard FoordLiberal DemocratHoniton and SidmouthAye
Will ForsterLiberal DemocratWokingAye
Peter FortuneConservativeBromley and Biggin HillNo
Paul FosterLabourSouth RibbleNo
Ashley FoxConservativeBridgwaterAye
Vicky FoxcroftLabourLewisham NorthNo
Mary Kelly FoyLabourCity of DurhamNo
Daniel FrancisLabourBexleyheath and CrayfordNo
Mark FrancoisConservativeRayleigh and WickfordNo Vote Recorded
Zöe FranklinLiberal DemocratGuildfordAye
George FreemanConservativeMid NorfolkNo Vote Recorded
Louie FrenchConservativeOld Bexley and SidcupNo
James FrithLabourBury NorthNo
Richard FullerConservativeNorth BedfordshireNo
Gill FurnissLabourSheffield Brightside and HillsboroughNo
Roger GaleConservativeHerne Bay and SandwichNo Vote Recorded
Barry GardinerLabourBrent WestNo
Allison GardnerLabourStoke-on-Trent SouthNo
Mark GarnierConservativeWyre ForestAye
Anna GelderdLabourSouth East CornwallAye
Alan GemmellLabourCentral AyrshireAye
Andrew GeorgeLiberal DemocratSt IvesAye
Gill GermanLabourClwyd NorthAye
Stephen GethinsScottish National PartyArbroath and Broughty FerryNo Vote Recorded
Nusrat GhaniDeputy SpeakerSussex WealdNo Vote Recorded
Sarah GibsonLiberal DemocratChippenhamAye
Tracy GilbertLabourEdinburgh North and LeithAye
Preet Kaur GillLabourBirmingham EdgbastonNo
Rachel GilmourLiberal DemocratTiverton and MineheadAye
Becky GittinsLabourClwyd EastAye
John GlenConservativeSalisburyNo
Mary GlindonLabourNewcastle upon Tyne East and WallsendNo
Olly GloverLiberal DemocratDidcot and WantageAye
Marie GoldmanLiberal DemocratChelmsfordAye
Ben GoldsboroughLabourSouth NorfolkNo
Tom GordonLiberal DemocratHarrogate and KnaresboroughAye
Jodie GoslingLabourNuneatonAye
Georgia GouldLabourQueen’s Park and Maida ValeAye
John GradyLabourGlasgow EastNo
Helen GrantConservativeMaidstone and MallingNo
Sarah GreenLiberal DemocratChesham and AmershamAye
Lilian GreenwoodLabourNottingham SouthAye
Andrew GriffithConservativeArundel and South DownsNo
Nia GriffithLabourLlanelliNo
Alison GriffithsConservativeBognor Regis and LittlehamptonNo
Andrew GwynneIndependentGorton and DentonNo
Amanda HackLabourNorth West LeicestershireNo
Louise HaighLabourSheffield HeeleyAye
Sarah HallLabourWarrington SouthAye
Fabian HamiltonLabourLeeds North EastNo Vote Recorded
Paulette HamiltonLabourBirmingham ErdingtonNo
Claire HannaSocial Democratic & Labour PartyBelfast South and Mid DownNo Vote Recorded
Monica HardingLiberal DemocratEsher and WaltonNo
Emma HardyLabourKingston upon Hull West and HaltempriceNo
Carolyn HarrisLabourNeath and Swansea EastNo Vote Recorded
Rebecca HarrisConservativeCastle PointNo
Lloyd HattonLabourSouth DorsetAye
Helen HayesLabourDulwich and West NorwoodNo
John HayesConservativeSouth Holland and The DeepingsNo
Tom HayesLabourBournemouth EastAye
Claire HazelgroveLabourFilton and Bradley StokeAye
Chris HazzardSinn FéinSouth DownNo Vote Recorded
John HealeyLabourRawmarsh and ConisbroughAye
Mark HendrickLabourPrestonNo
Pippa HeylingsLiberal DemocratSouth CambridgeshireAye
Meg HillierLabourHackney South and ShoreditchNo
Chris HinchliffLabourNorth East HertfordshireNo
Jonathan HinderLabourPendle and ClitheroeNo
Damian HindsConservativeEast HampshireNo
Simon HoareConservativeNorth DorsetNo
Wera HobhouseLiberal DemocratBathAye
Sharon HodgsonLabourWashington and Gateshead SouthNo Vote Recorded
Richard HoldenConservativeBasildon and BillericayNo
Kevin HollinrakeConservativeThirsk and MaltonAye
Paul HolmesConservativeHamble ValleyNo
Rachel HopkinsLabourLuton South and South BedfordshireAye
Lindsay HoyleSpeakerChorleyNo Vote Recorded
Nigel HuddlestonConservativeDroitwich and EveshamNo
Neil HudsonConservativeEpping ForestNo
Claire HughesLabourBangor AberconwyAye
Dáire HughesSinn FéinNewry and ArmaghNo Vote Recorded
Alison HumeLabourScarborough and WhitbyAye
Jeremy HuntConservativeGodalming and AshAye
Rupa HuqLabourEaling Central and ActonNo
Patrick HurleyLabourSouthportNo
Imran HussainLabourBradford EastNo
Adnan HussainIndependentBlackburnNo
Leigh InghamLabourStaffordAye
Natasha IronsLabourCroydon EastAye
Sally JamesonLabourDoncaster CentralNo
Christine JardineLiberal DemocratEdinburgh WestAye
Dan JarvisLabourBarnsley NorthAye
Liz JarvisLiberal DemocratEastleighAye
Bernard JenkinConservativeHarwich and North EssexNo
Robert JenrickConservativeNewarkNo
Terry JermyLabourSouth West NorfolkAye
Adam JogeeLabourNewcastle-under-LymeNo
Diana JohnsonLabourKingston upon Hull North and CottinghamAye
Caroline JohnsonConservativeSleaford and North HykehamNo
Kim JohnsonLabourLiverpool RiversideAye
Clive JonesLiberal DemocratWokinghamAye
Darren JonesLabourBristol North WestNo
Gerald JonesLabourMerthyr Tydfil and AberdareAye
Lillian JonesLabourKilmarnock and LoudounNo
Louise JonesLabourNorth East DerbyshireAye
Ruth JonesLabourNewport West and IslwynTeller – Noes
Sarah JonesLabourCroydon WestAye
Lincoln JoppConservativeSpelthorneNo
Gurinder Singh JosanLabourSmethwickNo
Sojan JosephLabourAshfordNo
Warinder JussLabourWolverhampton WestAye
Chris KaneLabourStirling and StrathallanAye
Mike KaneLabourWythenshawe and Sale EastNo
Satvir KaurLabourSouthampton TestNo
Alicia KearnsConservativeRutland and StamfordAye
Liz KendallLabourLeicester WestAye
Afzal KhanLabourManchester RusholmeNo
Ayoub KhanIndependentBirmingham Perry BarrNo
Naushabah KhanLabourGillingham and RainhamNo
Stephen KinnockLabourAberafan MaestegAye
Jayne KirkhamLabourTruro and FalmouthAye
Gen KitchenLabourWellingborough and RushdenAye
Paul KohlerLiberal DemocratWimbledonNo
Danny KrugerConservativeEast WiltshireNo
Sonia KumarLabourDudleyAye
Uma KumaranLabourStratford and BowNo
Peter KyleLabourHove and PortsladeAye
Laura Kyrke-SmithLabourAylesburyAye
Ben LakePlaid CymruCeredigion PreseliAye
Katie LamConservativeWeald of KentNo
Peter LambLabourCrawleyNo
David LammyLabourTottenhamNo Vote Recorded
John LamontConservativeBerwickshire, Roxburgh and SelkirkNo
Ian LaveryLabourBlyth and AshingtonNo
Chris LawScottish National PartyDundee CentralNo Vote Recorded
Noah LawLabourSt Austell and NewquayAye
Kim LeadbeaterLabourSpen ValleyAye
Graham LeadbitterScottish National PartyMoray West, Nairn and StrathspeyNo Vote Recorded
Edward LeighConservativeGainsboroughNo
Brian LeishmanLabourAlloa and GrangemouthNo
Emma LewellLabourSouth ShieldsNo
Andrew LewinLabourWelwyn HatfieldAye
Clive LewisLabourNorwich SouthAye
Julian LewisConservativeNew Forest EastNo
Simon LightwoodLabourWakefield and RothwellAye
Carla LockhartDemocratic Unionist PartyUpper BannNo
Seamus LoganScottish National PartyAberdeenshire North and Moray EastNo Vote Recorded
Rebecca Long BaileyLabourSalfordNo
Julia LopezConservativeHornchurch and UpminsterNo
Rupert LoweIndependentGreat YarmouthNo
Josh MacAlisterLabourWhitehaven and WorkingtonAye
James MacClearyLiberal DemocratLewesAye
Alice MacdonaldLabourNorwich NorthAye
Angus MacDonaldLiberal DemocratInverness, Skye and West Ross-shireNo
Andy MacNaeLabourRossendale and DarwenAye
Justin MaddersLabourEllesmere Port and BromboroughNo
Ben MaguireLiberal DemocratNorth CornwallAye
Helen MaguireLiberal DemocratEpsom and EwellNo Vote Recorded
Shabana MahmoodLabourBirmingham LadywoodNo
Alan MakConservativeHavantNo
Seema MalhotraLabourFeltham and HestonNo
Cathal MallaghanSinn FéinMid UlsterNo Vote Recorded
Kit MalthouseConservativeNorth West HampshireAye
Amanda MartinLabourPortsmouth NorthAye
Mike MartinLiberal DemocratTunbridge WellsAye
Rachael MaskellLabourYork CentralNo
Paul MaskeySinn FéinBelfast WestNo Vote Recorded
Keir MatherLabourSelbyAye
Brian MathewLiberal DemocratMelksham and DevizesNo
Alex MayerLabourDunstable and Leighton BuzzardAye
Jerome MayhewConservativeBroadland and FakenhamNo
Charlie MaynardLiberal DemocratWitneyAye
Douglas McAllisterLabourWest DunbartonshireNo
Kerry McCarthyLabourBristol EastAye
Martin McCluskeyLabourInverclyde and Renfrewshire WestNo
Siobhain McDonaghLabourMitcham and MordenNo
Andy McDonaldLabourMiddlesbrough and Thornaby EastNo
Chris McDonaldLabourStockton NorthNo
John McDonnellIndependentHayes and HarlingtonAye
Blair McDougallLabourEast RenfrewshireNo
Lola McEvoyLabourDarlingtonNo
Pat McFaddenLabourWolverhampton South EastAye
Alison McGovernLabourBirkenheadAye
Alex McIntyreLabourGloucesterNo
Gordon McKeeLabourGlasgow SouthNo
Kevin McKennaLabourSittingbourne and SheppeyAye
Catherine McKinnellLabourNewcastle upon Tyne NorthNo
Jim McMahonLabourOldham West, Chadderton and RoytonNo
Anna McMorrinLabourCardiff NorthAye
James McMurdockReform UKSouth Basildon and East ThurrockNo
Frank McNallyLabourCoatbridge and BellshillNo
Kirsty McNeillLabourMidlothianAye
Esther McVeyConservativeTattonNo Vote Recorded
Llinos MediPlaid CymruYnys MônAye
Anneliese MidgleyLabourKnowsleyNo
Ed MilibandLabourDoncaster NorthAye
Calum MillerLiberal DemocratBicester and WoodstockNo
John MilneLiberal DemocratHorshamAye
Julie MinnsLabourCarlisleNo Vote Recorded
Navendu MishraLabourStockportAye
Andrew MitchellConservativeSutton ColdfieldAye
Abtisam MohamedLabourSheffield CentralNo
Iqbal MohamedIndependentDewsbury and BatleyNo
Gagan MohindraConservativeSouth West HertfordshireNo
Perran MoonLabourCamborne and RedruthAye
Robbie MooreConservativeKeighley and IlkleyNo
Layla MoranLiberal DemocratOxford West and AbingdonAye
Jessica MordenLabourNewport EastAye
Edward MorelloLiberal DemocratWest DorsetAye
Helen MorganLiberal DemocratNorth ShropshireAye
Stephen MorganLabourPortsmouth SouthAye
Grahame MorrisLabourEasingtonNo
Joe MorrisLabourHexhamAye
Tom MorrisonLiberal DemocratCheadleNo
Joy MorrisseyConservativeBeaconsfieldNo
Wendy MortonConservativeAldridge-BrownhillsNo
Kieran MullanConservativeBexhill and BattleNo
Margaret MullaneLabourDagenham and RainhamNo
David MundellConservativeDumfriesshire, Clydesdale and TweeddaleNo
Tessa MuntLiberal DemocratWells and Mendip HillsAye
Luke MurphyLabourBasingstokeAye
Chris MurrayLabourEdinburgh East and MusselburghAye
Ian MurrayLabourEdinburgh SouthAye
James MurrayLabourEaling NorthAye
Katrina MurrayLabourCumbernauld and KirkintillochNo
Susan MurrayLiberal DemocratMid DunbartonshireAye
Andrew MurrisonConservativeSouth West WiltshireNo
Luke MyerLabourMiddlesbrough South and East ClevelandAye
James NaishLabourRushcliffeNo
Connor NaismithLabourCrewe and NantwichAye
Lisa NandyLabourWiganNo Vote Recorded
Kanishka NarayanLabourVale of GlamorganNo
Pamela NashLabourMotherwell, Wishaw and CarlukeAye
Josh NewburyLabourCannock ChaseNo
Samantha NiblettLabourSouth DerbyshireAye
Charlotte NicholsLabourWarrington NorthAye
Caroline NokesDeputy SpeakerRomsey and Southampton NorthNo Vote Recorded
Jesse NormanConservativeHereford and South HerefordshireNo
Alex NorrisLabourNottingham North and KimberleyAye
Dan NorrisIndependentNorth East Somerset and HanhamAye
Neil O’BrienConservativeHarborough, Oadby and WigstonNo
Brendan O’HaraScottish National PartyArgyll, Bute and South LochaberNo Vote Recorded
Ben Obese-JectyConservativeHuntingdonNo
Sarah OlneyLiberal DemocratRichmond ParkNo
Melanie OnnLabourGreat Grimsby and CleethorpesAye
Chi OnwurahLabourNewcastle upon Tyne Central and WestNo
Simon OpherLabourStroudAye
Abena Oppong-AsareLabourErith and ThamesmeadNo
Kate OsamorLabourEdmonton and Winchmore HillNo
Kate OsborneLabourJarrow and Gateshead EastAye
Tristan OsborneLabourChatham and AylesfordAye
Taiwo OwatemiLabourCoventry North WestNo
Sarah OwenLabourLuton NorthTeller – Ayes
Darren PaffeyLabourSouthampton ItchenNo
Andrew PakesLabourPeterboroughNo
Priti PatelConservativeWithamNo
Matthew PatrickLabourWirral WestNo
Rebecca PaulConservativeReigateNo
Michael PayneLabourGedlingAye
Stephanie PeacockLabourBarnsley SouthNo
Jon PearceLabourHigh PeakAye
Matthew PennycookLabourGreenwich and WoolwichAye
Toby PerkinsLabourChesterfieldAye
Manuela PerteghellaLiberal DemocratStratford-on-AvonAye
Jess PhillipsLabourBirmingham YardleyAye
Bridget PhillipsonLabourHoughton and Sunderland SouthNo
Chris PhilpConservativeCroydon SouthAye
Al PinkertonLiberal DemocratSurrey HeathNo
David Pinto-DuschinskyLabourHendonNo
Lee PitcherLabourDoncaster East and the Isle of AxholmeAye
Jo PlattLabourLeigh and AthertonAye
Sarah PochinReform UKRuncorn and HelsbyAye
Luke PollardLabourPlymouth Sutton and DevonportNo Vote Recorded
Joe PowellLabourKensington and BayswaterAye
Lucy PowellLabourManchester CentralAye
Gregor PoyntonLabourLivingstonAye
Peter PrinsleyLabourBury St Edmunds and StowmarketAye
Mark PritchardConservativeThe WrekinNo
Richard QuigleyLabourIsle of Wight WestNo
Yasmin QureshiLabourBolton South and WalkdenNo
Steve RaceLabourExeterAye
Shivani RajaConservativeLeicester EastNo
Adrian RamsayGreen PartyWaveney ValleyAye
Connor RandLabourAltrincham and Sale WestAye
Andrew RangerLabourWrexhamAye
Jack RankinConservativeWindsorNo
Angela RaynerLabourAshton-under-LyneNo
Mike ReaderLabourNorthampton SouthNo
David ReedConservativeExmouth and Exeter EastNo
Steve ReedLabourStreatham and Croydon NorthAye
Ellie ReevesLabourLewisham West and East DulwichAye
Rachel ReevesLabourLeeds West and PudseyAye
Joani ReidLabourEast Kilbride and StrathavenAye
Emma ReynoldsLabourWycombeAye
Jonathan ReynoldsLabourStalybridge and HydeNo
Joshua ReynoldsLiberal DemocratMaidenheadAye
Martin RhodesLabourGlasgow NorthNo
Bell Ribeiro-AddyLabourClapham and Brixton HillNo
Jake RichardsLabourRother ValleyAye
Jenny Riddell-CarpenterLabourSuffolk CoastalAye
Lucy RigbyLabourNorthampton NorthAye
Marie RimmerLabourSt Helens South and WhistonNo
Dave RobertsonLabourLichfieldAye
Joe RobertsonConservativeIsle of Wight EastNo
Gavin RobinsonDemocratic Unionist PartyBelfast EastNo
Tim RocaLabourMacclesfieldAye
Matt RoddaLabourReading CentralNo
Ian RoomeLiberal DemocratNorth DevonAye
Andrew RosindellConservativeRomfordNo
Sam RushworthLabourBishop AucklandNo
Sarah RussellLabourCongletonAye
Tom RutlandLabourEast Worthing and ShorehamAye
Oliver RyanIndependentBurnleyAye
Anna SabineLiberal DemocratFrome and East SomersetAye
Sarah SackmanLabourFinchley and Golders GreenAye
Jeevun SandherLabourLoughboroughAye
Roz SavageLiberal DemocratSouth CotswoldsAye
Liz Saville RobertsPlaid CymruDwyfor MeirionnyddAye
Michelle ScroghamLabourBarrow and FurnessNo
Mark SewardsLabourLeeds South West and MorleyAye
Naz ShahLabourBradford WestNo
Baggy ShankerLabourDerby SouthNo Vote Recorded
Michael ShanksLabourRutherglenNo
Jim ShannonDemocratic Unionist PartyStrangfordNo
Neil Shastri-HurstConservativeSolihull West and ShirleyAye
Alec ShelbrookeConservativeWetherby and EasingwoldNo
Tulip SiddiqLabourHampstead and HighgateAye
David SimmondsConservativeRuislip, Northwood and PinnerNo
Josh SimonsLabourMakerfieldAye
Vikki SladeLiberal DemocratMid Dorset and North PooleAye
Andy SlaughterLabourHammersmith and ChiswickAye
John SlingerLabourRugbyAye
Lisa SmartLiberal DemocratHazel GroveAye
Cat SmithLabourLancaster and WyreAye
David SmithLabourNorth NorthumberlandNo
Greg SmithConservativeMid BuckinghamshireNo
Jeff SmithLabourManchester WithingtonAye
Nick SmithLabourBlaenau Gwent and RhymneyAye
Rebecca SmithConservativeSouth West DevonNo
Sarah SmithLabourHyndburnNo
Julian SmithConservativeSkipton and RiponNo
Karin SmythLabourBristol SouthAye
Gareth SnellLabourStoke-on-Trent CentralAye
Andrew SnowdenConservativeFyldeNo
Alex SobelLabourLeeds Central and HeadingleyNo Vote Recorded
Ian SollomLiberal DemocratSt Neots and Mid CambridgeshireAye
Ben SpencerConservativeRunnymede and WeybridgeNo
Patrick SpencerIndependentCentral Suffolk and North IpswichNo
Gregory StaffordConservativeFarnham and BordonNo
Euan StainbankLabourFalkirkAye
Keir StarmerLabourHolborn and St PancrasAye
Blake StephensonConservativeMid BedfordshireNo
Jo StevensLabourCardiff EastAye
Kenneth StevensonLabourAirdrie and ShottsNo
Elaine StewartLabourAyr, Carrick and CumnockAye
Jamie StoneLiberal DemocratCaithness, Sutherland and Easter RossNo
Will StoneLabourSwindon NorthAye
Alistair StrathernLabourHitchinAye
Wes StreetingLabourIlford NorthNo
Alan StricklandLabourNewton Aycliffe and SpennymoorNo
Mel StrideConservativeCentral DevonAye
Graham StringerLabourBlackley and Middleton SouthNo
Graham StuartConservativeBeverley and HoldernessNo
Lauren SullivanLabourGraveshamNo
Kirsteen SullivanLabourBathgate and LinlithgowNo
Zarah SultanaIndependentCoventry SouthNo
Rishi SunakConservativeRichmond and NorthallertonAye
Peter SwallowLabourBracknellAye
Robin SwannUlster Unionist PartySouth AntrimNo
Desmond SwayneConservativeNew Forest WestNo
Mark TamiLabourAlyn and DeesideAye
Mike TappLabourDover and DealAye
Alison TaylorLabourPaisley and Renfrewshire NorthNo
David TaylorLabourHemel HempsteadAye
Luke TaylorLiberal DemocratSutton and CheamAye
Rachel TaylorLabourNorth Warwickshire and BedworthAye
Nick Thomas-SymondsLabourTorfaenNo
Bradley ThomasConservativeBromsgroveNo
Cameron ThomasLiberal DemocratTewkesburyAye
Fred ThomasLabourPlymouth Moor ViewAye
Gareth ThomasLabourHarrow WestAye
Adam ThompsonLabourErewashAye
Emily ThornberryLabourIslington South and FinsburyAye
Richard TiceReform UKBoston and SkegnessAye
Marie TidballLabourPenistone and StocksbridgeAye
Stephen TimmsLabourEast HamNo
Nick TimothyConservativeWest SuffolkNo
Jessica ToaleLabourBournemouth WestAye
Dan TomlinsonLabourChipping BarnetNo
Jon TrickettLabourNormanton and HemsworthNo
Laura TrottConservativeSevenoaksAye
Henry TufnellLabourMid and South PembrokeshireAye
Tom TugendhatConservativeTonbridgeNo
Anna TurleyLabourRedcarAye
Matt TurmaineLabourWatfordAye
Karl TurnerLabourKingston upon Hull EastNo Vote Recorded
Laurence TurnerLabourBirmingham NorthfieldNo
Derek TwiggLabourWidnes and HalewoodNo
Liz TwistLabourBlaydon and ConsettNo
Harpreet UppalLabourHuddersfieldAye
Freddie van MierloLiberal DemocratHenley and ThameAye
Tony VaughanLabourFolkestone and HytheAye
Valerie VazLabourWalsall and BloxwichNo
Martin VickersConservativeBrigg and ImminghamNo
Matt VickersConservativeStockton WestNo
Chris VinceLabourHarlowAye
Caroline VoadenLiberal DemocratSouth DevonAye
Christian WakefordLabourBury SouthAye
Imogen WalkerLabourHamilton and Clyde ValleyNo
Chris WardLabourBrighton Kemptown and PeacehavenAye
Melanie WardLabourCowdenbeath and KirkcaldyNo
Paul WaughLabourRochdaleNo
Chris WebbLabourBlackpool SouthAye
Michelle WelshLabourSherwood ForestAye
Catherine WestLabourHornsey and Friern BarnetNo Vote Recorded
Andrew WesternLabourStretford and UrmstonAye
Matt WesternLabourWarwick and LeamingtonAye
Helen WhatelyConservativeFaversham and Mid KentNo
Michael WheelerLabourWorsley and EcclesAye
John WhitbyLabourDerbyshire DalesAye
Jo WhiteLabourBassetlawAye
Katie WhiteLabourLeeds North WestAye
John WhittingdaleConservativeMaldonNo
Nadia WhittomeLabourNottingham EastAye
James WildConservativeNorth West NorfolkAye
Max WilkinsonLiberal DemocratCheltenhamAye
David WilliamsLabourStoke-on-Trent NorthNo
Gavin WilliamsonConservativeStone, Great Wyrley and PenkridgeNo
Munira WilsonLiberal DemocratTwickenhamNo
Sammy WilsonDemocratic Unionist PartyEast AntrimNo
Pete WishartScottish National PartyPerth and Kinross-shireNo Vote Recorded
Steve WitherdenLabourMontgomeryshire and GlyndŵrAye
Mike WoodConservativeKingswinford and South StaffordshireNo
Sean WoodcockLabourBanburyNo
Jeremy WrightConservativeKenilworth and SouthamNo
Rosie WrightingLabourKetteringAye
Martin WrigleyLiberal DemocratNewton AbbotAye
Yuan YangLabourEarley and WoodleyNo
Mohammad YasinLabourBedfordNo
Steve YemmLabourMansfieldAye
Claire YoungLiberal DemocratThornbury and YateAye
Daniel ZeichnerLabourCambridgeAye

