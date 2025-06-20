Here is how every MP voted on the Assisted Dying Bill

The landmark legislation has passed its third reading with a majority of 23 votes.

Today, the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill passed its Third Reading and will now be sent to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.

After four hours of emotional debate, the historic bill passed with 314 votes in favour to 291 against – a narrow majority of 23 votes.

The legislation, which was introduced by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater as a Private Members’ Bill, gives adults who are terminally ill and have six months or less to live, the option to choose assisted dying, if they have the mental capacity to make the decision.

Just 20 Conservative MPs voted for the bill, while all four Green MPs, 56 Lib Dems and 224 Labour MPs voted for the bill. John McDonnell, who currently stands as an Independent, also voted for the bill.

Voting against the bill were 160 Labour MPs, 92 Conservatives, 15 Lib Dems and 3 Reform UK MPs, including Nigel Farage. Sarah Pochin and Richard Tice voted for the bill.

MPs were given a free vote on the bill, which means they were able to vote according to their conscience, rather than having to vote along party lines.

The House of Lords will now consider the bill, and be able to propose amendments.

Here’s a full list of how MPs voted on the Assisted Dying Bill:

Member Party Constituency Vote Jack Abbott Labour Ipswich Aye Diane Abbott Labour Hackney North and Stoke Newington No Debbie Abrahams Labour Oldham East and Saddleworth No Shockat Adam Independent Leicester South No Zubir Ahmed Labour Glasgow South West No Luke Akehurst Labour North Durham Aye Sadik Al-Hassan Labour North Somerset Aye Bayo Alaba Labour Southend East and Rochford No Dan Aldridge Labour Weston-super-Mare Aye Heidi Alexander Labour Swindon South Aye Douglas Alexander Labour Lothian East Aye Rushanara Ali Labour Bethnal Green and Stepney No Tahir Ali Labour Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley No Rosena Allin-Khan Labour Tooting No Jim Allister Traditional Unionist Voice North Antrim No Gideon Amos Liberal Democrat Taunton and Wellington No Callum Anderson Labour Buckingham and Bletchley Aye Fleur Anderson Labour Putney No Lee Anderson Reform UK Ashfield No Stuart Anderson Conservative South Shropshire No Stuart Andrew Conservative Daventry No Tonia Antoniazzi Labour Gower Aye Steff Aquarone Liberal Democrat North Norfolk Aye Edward Argar Conservative Melton and Syston No Scott Arthur Labour Edinburgh South West No Jess Asato Labour Lowestoft No James Asser Labour West Ham and Beckton No Jas Athwal Labour Ilford South Aye Victoria Atkins Conservative Louth and Horncastle Aye Catherine Atkinson Labour Derby North No Lewis Atkinson Labour Sunderland Central Aye Josh Babarinde Liberal Democrat Eastbourne Aye Gareth Bacon Conservative Orpington No Kemi Badenoch Conservative North West Essex No Calvin Bailey Labour Leyton and Wanstead Aye Olivia Bailey Labour Reading West and Mid Berkshire No David Baines Labour St Helens North No Alex Baker Labour Aldershot No Richard Baker Labour Glenrothes and Mid Fife No Harriett Baldwin Conservative West Worcestershire No Alex Ballinger Labour Halesowen Aye Antonia Bance Labour Tipton and Wednesbury No Steve Barclay Conservative North East Cambridgeshire No Paula Barker Labour Liverpool Wavertree Aye Lee Barron Labour Corby and East Northamptonshire Aye Alex Barros-Curtis Labour Cardiff West Aye Johanna Baxter Labour Paisley and Renfrewshire South No Danny Beales Labour Uxbridge and South Ruislip Aye Lorraine Beavers Labour Blackpool North and Fleetwood Aye Peter Bedford Conservative Mid Leicestershire Aye Órfhlaith Begley Sinn Féin West Tyrone No Vote Recorded Apsana Begum Independent Poplar and Limehouse No Torsten Bell Labour Swansea West Aye Hilary Benn Labour Leeds South Aye Alison Bennett Liberal Democrat Mid Sussex Aye Siân Berry Green Party Brighton Pavilion Aye Clive Betts Labour Sheffield South East Aye Saqib Bhatti Conservative Meriden and Solihull East No Polly Billington Labour East Thanet No Matt Bishop Labour Forest of Dean Aye Bob Blackman Conservative Harrow East No Kirsty Blackman Scottish National Party Aberdeen North No Vote Recorded Olivia Blake Labour Sheffield Hallam Aye Rachel Blake Labour Cities of London and Westminster Aye Chris Bloore Labour Redditch Aye Elsie Blundell Labour Heywood and Middleton North No Kevin Bonavia Labour Stevenage Aye Sarah Bool Conservative South Northamptonshire No Jade Botterill Labour Ossett and Denby Dale Aye Andrew Bowie Conservative West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine No Sureena Brackenridge Labour Wolverhampton North East No Karen Bradley Conservative Staffordshire Moorlands Teller – Noes Aphra Brandreth Conservative Chester South and Eddisbury Aye Jonathan Brash Labour Hartlepool Aye Suella Braverman Conservative Fareham and Waterlooville No Alex Brewer Liberal Democrat North East Hampshire Aye Phil Brickell Labour Bolton West Aye Jess Brown-Fuller Liberal Democrat Chichester No Chris Bryant Labour Rhondda and Ogmore Aye Julia Buckley Labour Shrewsbury Aye Alex Burghart Conservative Brentwood and Ongar No Richard Burgon Labour Leeds East No Maureen Burke Labour Glasgow North East Aye David Burton-Sampson Labour Southend West and Leigh Aye Dawn Butler Labour Brent East No Ian Byrne Labour Liverpool West Derby No Liam Byrne Labour Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North No Ruth Cadbury Labour Brentford and Isleworth Aye Nesil Caliskan Labour Barking No Markus Campbell-Savours Labour Penrith and Solway No Irene Campbell Labour North Ayrshire and Arran Aye Juliet Campbell Labour Broxtowe No Gregory Campbell Democratic Unionist Party East Londonderry No Alan Campbell Labour Tynemouth Aye Charlotte Cane Liberal Democrat Ely and East Cambridgeshire Aye Dan Carden Labour Liverpool Walton No Sam Carling Labour North West Cambridgeshire Aye Alistair Carmichael Liberal Democrat Orkney and Shetland Aye Al Carns Labour Birmingham Selly Oak Aye James Cartlidge Conservative South Suffolk Aye David Chadwick Liberal Democrat Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe Aye Wendy Chamberlain Liberal Democrat North East Fife Aye Wendy Chamberlain Liberal Democrat North East Fife No Danny Chambers Liberal Democrat Winchester Aye Sarah Champion Labour Rotherham Aye Bambos Charalambous Labour Southgate and Wood Green Teller – Ayes Luke Charters Labour York Outer Aye Christopher Chope Conservative Christchurch No Ellie Chowns Green Party North Herefordshire Aye Feryal Clark Labour Enfield North No James Cleverly Conservative Braintree No Geoffrey Clifton-Brown Conservative North Cotswolds No Lewis Cocking Conservative Broxbourne No Chris Coghlan Liberal Democrat Dorking and Horley Aye Ben Coleman Labour Chelsea and Fulham No Jacob Collier Labour Burton and Uttoxeter Aye Lizzi Collinge Labour Morecambe and Lunesdale Aye Tom Collins Labour Worcester No Victoria Collins Liberal Democrat Harpenden and Berkhamsted Aye Liam Conlon Labour Beckenham and Penge No Sarah Coombes Labour West Bromwich Aye Andrew Cooper Labour Mid Cheshire Aye Daisy Cooper Liberal Democrat St Albans Aye Beccy Cooper Labour Worthing West Aye John Cooper Conservative Dumfries and Galloway No Yvette Cooper Labour Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley Aye Jeremy Corbyn Independent Islington North No Alberto Costa Conservative South Leicestershire No Deirdre Costigan Labour Ealing Southall Aye Claire Coutinho Conservative East Surrey No Pam Cox Labour Colchester Aye Geoffrey Cox Conservative Torridge and Tavistock No Neil Coyle Labour Bermondsey and Old Southwark No Jen Craft Labour Thurrock No Mary Creagh Labour Coventry East No Stella Creasy Labour Walthamstow Aye Torcuil Crichton Labour Na h-Eileanan an Iar No Harriet Cross Conservative Gordon and Buchan No Pat Cullen Sinn Féin Fermanagh and South Tyrone No Vote Recorded Judith Cummins Deputy Speaker Bradford South No Vote Recorded Chris Curtis Labour Milton Keynes North Aye Janet Daby Labour Lewisham East Aye Nicholas Dakin Labour Scunthorpe Aye Ashley Dalton Labour West Lancashire No Adam Dance Liberal Democrat Yeovil Aye Steve Darling Liberal Democrat Torbay No Emily Darlington Labour Milton Keynes Central Aye Ed Davey Liberal Democrat Kingston and Surbiton No Vote Recorded Alex Davies-Jones Labour Pontypridd Aye Ann Davies Plaid Cymru Caerfyrddin No Gareth Davies Conservative Grantham and Bourne No Jonathan Davies Labour Mid Derbyshire No Mims Davies Conservative East Grinstead and Uckfield No Paul Davies Labour Colne Valley Aye Shaun Davies Labour Telford Aye David Davis Conservative Goole and Pocklington Aye Marsha De Cordova Labour Battersea No Bobby Dean Liberal Democrat Carshalton and Wallington Aye Josh Dean Labour Hertford and Stortford Aye Kate Dearden Labour Halifax Aye Carla Denyer Green Party Bristol Central Aye Charlie Dewhirst Conservative Bridlington and The Wolds No Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi Labour Slough No Jim Dickson Labour Dartford Aye Lee Dillon Liberal Democrat Newbury Aye Caroline Dinenage Conservative Gosport No Vote Recorded Anna Dixon Labour Shipley No Samantha Dixon Labour Chester North and Neston Aye Anneliese Dodds Labour Oxford East No Helena Dollimore Labour Hastings and Rye Aye Dave Doogan Scottish National Party Angus and Perthshire Glens No Vote Recorded Stephen Doughty Labour Cardiff South and Penarth No Peter Dowd Labour Bootle No Vote Recorded Oliver Dowden Conservative Hertsmere Aye Graeme Downie Labour Dunfermline and Dollar Aye Rosie Duffield Independent Canterbury No Iain Duncan Smith Conservative Chingford and Woodford Green No Neil Duncan-Jordan Labour Poole Aye Sarah Dyke Liberal Democrat Glastonbury and Somerton Aye Angela Eagle Labour Wallasey Aye Maria Eagle Labour Liverpool Garston Aye Alex Easton Independent North Down No Colum Eastwood Social Democratic & Labour Party Foyle Aye Sorcha Eastwood Alliance Lagan Valley No Cat Eccles Labour Stourbridge Aye Lauren Edwards Labour Rochester and Strood Aye Sarah Edwards Labour Tamworth Aye Clive Efford Labour Eltham and Chislehurst No Vote Recorded Damien Egan Labour Bristol North East Aye Maya Ellis Labour Ribble Valley No Chris Elmore Labour Bridgend Aye Kirith Entwistle Labour Bolton North East No Vote Recorded Florence Eshalomi Labour Vauxhall and Camberwell Green No Bill Esterson Labour Sefton Central No Vote Recorded Chris Evans Labour Caerphilly No Luke Evans Conservative Hinckley and Bosworth Aye Miatta Fahnbulleh Labour Peckham Aye Hamish Falconer Labour Lincoln Aye Nigel Farage Reform UK Clacton No Linsey Farnsworth Labour Amber Valley Aye Tim Farron Liberal Democrat Westmorland and Lonsdale No Josh Fenton-Glynn Labour Calder Valley No Mark Ferguson Labour Gateshead Central and Whickham Aye Patricia Ferguson Labour Glasgow West No John Finucane Sinn Féin Belfast North No Vote Recorded Natalie Fleet Labour Bolsover Aye Stephen Flynn Scottish National Party Aberdeen South No Vote Recorded Emma Foody Labour Cramlington and Killingworth Aye Catherine Fookes Labour Monmouthshire Aye Richard Foord Liberal Democrat Honiton and Sidmouth Aye Will Forster Liberal Democrat Woking Aye Peter Fortune Conservative Bromley and Biggin Hill No Paul Foster Labour South Ribble No Ashley Fox Conservative Bridgwater Aye Vicky Foxcroft Labour Lewisham North No Mary Kelly Foy Labour City of Durham No Daniel Francis Labour Bexleyheath and Crayford No Mark Francois Conservative Rayleigh and Wickford No Vote Recorded Zöe Franklin Liberal Democrat Guildford Aye George Freeman Conservative Mid Norfolk No Vote Recorded Louie French Conservative Old Bexley and Sidcup No James Frith Labour Bury North No Richard Fuller Conservative North Bedfordshire No Gill Furniss Labour Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough No Roger Gale Conservative Herne Bay and Sandwich No Vote Recorded Barry Gardiner Labour Brent West No Allison Gardner Labour Stoke-on-Trent South No Mark Garnier Conservative Wyre Forest Aye Anna Gelderd Labour South East Cornwall Aye Alan Gemmell Labour Central Ayrshire Aye Andrew George Liberal Democrat St Ives Aye Gill German Labour Clwyd North Aye Stephen Gethins Scottish National Party Arbroath and Broughty Ferry No Vote Recorded Nusrat Ghani Deputy Speaker Sussex Weald No Vote Recorded Sarah Gibson Liberal Democrat Chippenham Aye Tracy Gilbert Labour Edinburgh North and Leith Aye Preet Kaur Gill Labour Birmingham Edgbaston No Rachel Gilmour Liberal Democrat Tiverton and Minehead Aye Becky Gittins Labour Clwyd East Aye John Glen Conservative Salisbury No Mary Glindon Labour Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend No Olly Glover Liberal Democrat Didcot and Wantage Aye Marie Goldman Liberal Democrat Chelmsford Aye Ben Goldsborough Labour South Norfolk No Tom Gordon Liberal Democrat Harrogate and Knaresborough Aye Jodie Gosling Labour Nuneaton Aye Georgia Gould Labour Queen’s Park and Maida Vale Aye John Grady Labour Glasgow East No Helen Grant Conservative Maidstone and Malling No Sarah Green Liberal Democrat Chesham and Amersham Aye Lilian Greenwood Labour Nottingham South Aye Andrew Griffith Conservative Arundel and South Downs No Nia Griffith Labour Llanelli No Alison Griffiths Conservative Bognor Regis and Littlehampton No Andrew Gwynne Independent Gorton and Denton No Amanda Hack Labour North West Leicestershire No Louise Haigh Labour Sheffield Heeley Aye Sarah Hall Labour Warrington South Aye Fabian Hamilton Labour Leeds North East No Vote Recorded Paulette Hamilton Labour Birmingham Erdington No Claire Hanna Social Democratic & Labour Party Belfast South and Mid Down No Vote Recorded Monica Harding Liberal Democrat Esher and Walton No Emma Hardy Labour Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice No Carolyn Harris Labour Neath and Swansea East No Vote Recorded Rebecca Harris Conservative Castle Point No Lloyd Hatton Labour South Dorset Aye Helen Hayes Labour Dulwich and West Norwood No John Hayes Conservative South Holland and The Deepings No Tom Hayes Labour Bournemouth East Aye Claire Hazelgrove Labour Filton and Bradley Stoke Aye Chris Hazzard Sinn Féin South Down No Vote Recorded John Healey Labour Rawmarsh and Conisbrough Aye Mark Hendrick Labour Preston No Pippa Heylings Liberal Democrat South Cambridgeshire Aye Meg Hillier Labour Hackney South and Shoreditch No Chris Hinchliff Labour North East Hertfordshire No Jonathan Hinder Labour Pendle and Clitheroe No Damian Hinds Conservative East Hampshire No Simon Hoare Conservative North Dorset No Wera Hobhouse Liberal Democrat Bath Aye Sharon Hodgson Labour Washington and Gateshead South No Vote Recorded Richard Holden Conservative Basildon and Billericay No Kevin Hollinrake Conservative Thirsk and Malton Aye Paul Holmes Conservative Hamble Valley No Rachel Hopkins Labour Luton South and South Bedfordshire Aye Lindsay Hoyle Speaker Chorley No Vote Recorded Nigel Huddleston Conservative Droitwich and Evesham No Neil Hudson Conservative Epping Forest No Claire Hughes Labour Bangor Aberconwy Aye Dáire Hughes Sinn Féin Newry and Armagh No Vote Recorded Alison Hume Labour Scarborough and Whitby Aye Jeremy Hunt Conservative Godalming and Ash Aye Rupa Huq Labour Ealing Central and Acton No Patrick Hurley Labour Southport No Imran Hussain Labour Bradford East No Adnan Hussain Independent Blackburn No Leigh Ingham Labour Stafford Aye Natasha Irons Labour Croydon East Aye Sally Jameson Labour Doncaster Central No Christine Jardine Liberal Democrat Edinburgh West Aye Dan Jarvis Labour Barnsley North Aye Liz Jarvis Liberal Democrat Eastleigh Aye Bernard Jenkin Conservative Harwich and North Essex No Robert Jenrick Conservative Newark No Terry Jermy Labour South West Norfolk Aye Adam Jogee Labour Newcastle-under-Lyme No Diana Johnson Labour Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham Aye Caroline Johnson Conservative Sleaford and North Hykeham No Kim Johnson Labour Liverpool Riverside Aye Clive Jones Liberal Democrat Wokingham Aye Darren Jones Labour Bristol North West No Gerald Jones Labour Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare Aye Lillian Jones Labour Kilmarnock and Loudoun No Louise Jones Labour North East Derbyshire Aye Ruth Jones Labour Newport West and Islwyn Teller – Noes Sarah Jones Labour Croydon West Aye Lincoln Jopp Conservative Spelthorne No Gurinder Singh Josan Labour Smethwick No Sojan Joseph Labour Ashford No Warinder Juss Labour Wolverhampton West Aye Chris Kane Labour Stirling and Strathallan Aye Mike Kane Labour Wythenshawe and Sale East No Satvir Kaur Labour Southampton Test No Alicia Kearns Conservative Rutland and Stamford Aye Liz Kendall Labour Leicester West Aye Afzal Khan Labour Manchester Rusholme No Ayoub Khan Independent Birmingham Perry Barr No Naushabah Khan Labour Gillingham and Rainham No Stephen Kinnock Labour Aberafan Maesteg Aye Jayne Kirkham Labour Truro and Falmouth Aye Gen Kitchen Labour Wellingborough and Rushden Aye Paul Kohler Liberal Democrat Wimbledon No Danny Kruger Conservative East Wiltshire No Sonia Kumar Labour Dudley Aye Uma Kumaran Labour Stratford and Bow No Peter Kyle Labour Hove and Portslade Aye Laura Kyrke-Smith Labour Aylesbury Aye Ben Lake Plaid Cymru Ceredigion Preseli Aye Katie Lam Conservative Weald of Kent No Peter Lamb Labour Crawley No David Lammy Labour Tottenham No Vote Recorded John Lamont Conservative Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk No Ian Lavery Labour Blyth and Ashington No Chris Law Scottish National Party Dundee Central No Vote Recorded Noah Law Labour St Austell and Newquay Aye Kim Leadbeater Labour Spen Valley Aye Graham Leadbitter Scottish National Party Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey No Vote Recorded Edward Leigh Conservative Gainsborough No Brian Leishman Labour Alloa and Grangemouth No Emma Lewell Labour South Shields No Andrew Lewin Labour Welwyn Hatfield Aye Clive Lewis Labour Norwich South Aye Julian Lewis Conservative New Forest East No Simon Lightwood Labour Wakefield and Rothwell Aye Carla Lockhart Democratic Unionist Party Upper Bann No Seamus Logan Scottish National Party Aberdeenshire North and Moray East No Vote Recorded Rebecca Long Bailey Labour Salford No Julia Lopez Conservative Hornchurch and Upminster No Rupert Lowe Independent Great Yarmouth No Josh MacAlister Labour Whitehaven and Workington Aye James MacCleary Liberal Democrat Lewes Aye Alice Macdonald Labour Norwich North Aye Angus MacDonald Liberal Democrat Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire No Andy MacNae Labour Rossendale and Darwen Aye Justin Madders Labour Ellesmere Port and Bromborough No Ben Maguire Liberal Democrat North Cornwall Aye Helen Maguire Liberal Democrat Epsom and Ewell No Vote Recorded Shabana Mahmood Labour Birmingham Ladywood No Alan Mak Conservative Havant No Seema Malhotra Labour Feltham and Heston No Cathal Mallaghan Sinn Féin Mid Ulster No Vote Recorded Kit Malthouse Conservative North West Hampshire Aye Amanda Martin Labour Portsmouth North Aye Mike Martin Liberal Democrat Tunbridge Wells Aye Rachael Maskell Labour York Central No Paul Maskey Sinn Féin Belfast West No Vote Recorded Keir Mather Labour Selby Aye Brian Mathew Liberal Democrat Melksham and Devizes No Alex Mayer Labour Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Aye Jerome Mayhew Conservative Broadland and Fakenham No Charlie Maynard Liberal Democrat Witney Aye Douglas McAllister Labour West Dunbartonshire No Kerry McCarthy Labour Bristol East Aye Martin McCluskey Labour Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West No Siobhain McDonagh Labour Mitcham and Morden No Andy McDonald Labour Middlesbrough and Thornaby East No Chris McDonald Labour Stockton North No John McDonnell Independent Hayes and Harlington Aye Blair McDougall Labour East Renfrewshire No Lola McEvoy Labour Darlington No Pat McFadden Labour Wolverhampton South East Aye Alison McGovern Labour Birkenhead Aye Alex McIntyre Labour Gloucester No Gordon McKee Labour Glasgow South No Kevin McKenna Labour Sittingbourne and Sheppey Aye Catherine McKinnell Labour Newcastle upon Tyne North No Jim McMahon Labour Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton No Anna McMorrin Labour Cardiff North Aye James McMurdock Reform UK South Basildon and East Thurrock No Frank McNally Labour Coatbridge and Bellshill No Kirsty McNeill Labour Midlothian Aye Esther McVey Conservative Tatton No Vote Recorded Llinos Medi Plaid Cymru Ynys Môn Aye Anneliese Midgley Labour Knowsley No Ed Miliband Labour Doncaster North Aye Calum Miller Liberal Democrat Bicester and Woodstock No John Milne Liberal Democrat Horsham Aye Julie Minns Labour Carlisle No Vote Recorded Navendu Mishra Labour Stockport Aye Andrew Mitchell Conservative Sutton Coldfield Aye Abtisam Mohamed Labour Sheffield Central No Iqbal Mohamed Independent Dewsbury and Batley No Gagan Mohindra Conservative South West Hertfordshire No Perran Moon Labour Camborne and Redruth Aye Robbie Moore Conservative Keighley and Ilkley No Layla Moran Liberal Democrat Oxford West and Abingdon Aye Jessica Morden Labour Newport East Aye Edward Morello Liberal Democrat West Dorset Aye Helen Morgan Liberal Democrat North Shropshire Aye Stephen Morgan Labour Portsmouth South Aye Grahame Morris Labour Easington No Joe Morris Labour Hexham Aye Tom Morrison Liberal Democrat Cheadle No Joy Morrissey Conservative Beaconsfield No Wendy Morton Conservative Aldridge-Brownhills No Kieran Mullan Conservative Bexhill and Battle No Margaret Mullane Labour Dagenham and Rainham No David Mundell Conservative Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale No Tessa Munt Liberal Democrat Wells and Mendip Hills Aye Luke Murphy Labour Basingstoke Aye Chris Murray Labour Edinburgh East and Musselburgh Aye Ian Murray Labour Edinburgh South Aye James Murray Labour Ealing North Aye Katrina Murray Labour Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch No Susan Murray Liberal Democrat Mid Dunbartonshire Aye Andrew Murrison Conservative South West Wiltshire No Luke Myer Labour Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland Aye James Naish Labour Rushcliffe No Connor Naismith Labour Crewe and Nantwich Aye Lisa Nandy Labour Wigan No Vote Recorded Kanishka Narayan Labour Vale of Glamorgan No Pamela Nash Labour Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke Aye Josh Newbury Labour Cannock Chase No Samantha Niblett Labour South Derbyshire Aye Charlotte Nichols Labour Warrington North Aye Caroline Nokes Deputy Speaker Romsey and Southampton North No Vote Recorded Jesse Norman Conservative Hereford and South Herefordshire No Alex Norris Labour Nottingham North and Kimberley Aye Dan Norris Independent North East Somerset and Hanham Aye Neil O’Brien Conservative Harborough, Oadby and Wigston No Brendan O’Hara Scottish National Party Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber No Vote Recorded Ben Obese-Jecty Conservative Huntingdon No Sarah Olney Liberal Democrat Richmond Park No Melanie Onn Labour Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes Aye Chi Onwurah Labour Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West No Simon Opher Labour Stroud Aye Abena Oppong-Asare Labour Erith and Thamesmead No Kate Osamor Labour Edmonton and Winchmore Hill No Kate Osborne Labour Jarrow and Gateshead East Aye Tristan Osborne Labour Chatham and Aylesford Aye Taiwo Owatemi Labour Coventry North West No Sarah Owen Labour Luton North Teller – Ayes Darren Paffey Labour Southampton Itchen No Andrew Pakes Labour Peterborough No Priti Patel Conservative Witham No Matthew Patrick Labour Wirral West No Rebecca Paul Conservative Reigate No Michael Payne Labour Gedling Aye Stephanie Peacock Labour Barnsley South No Jon Pearce Labour High Peak Aye Matthew Pennycook Labour Greenwich and Woolwich Aye Toby Perkins Labour Chesterfield Aye Manuela Perteghella Liberal Democrat Stratford-on-Avon Aye Jess Phillips Labour Birmingham Yardley Aye Bridget Phillipson Labour Houghton and Sunderland South No Chris Philp Conservative Croydon South Aye Al Pinkerton Liberal Democrat Surrey Heath No David Pinto-Duschinsky Labour Hendon No Lee Pitcher Labour Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme Aye Jo Platt Labour Leigh and Atherton Aye Sarah Pochin Reform UK Runcorn and Helsby Aye Luke Pollard Labour Plymouth Sutton and Devonport No Vote Recorded Joe Powell Labour Kensington and Bayswater Aye Lucy Powell Labour Manchester Central Aye Gregor Poynton Labour Livingston Aye Peter Prinsley Labour Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket Aye Mark Pritchard Conservative The Wrekin No Richard Quigley Labour Isle of Wight West No Yasmin Qureshi Labour Bolton South and Walkden No Steve Race Labour Exeter Aye Shivani Raja Conservative Leicester East No Adrian Ramsay Green Party Waveney Valley Aye Connor Rand Labour Altrincham and Sale West Aye Andrew Ranger Labour Wrexham Aye Jack Rankin Conservative Windsor No Angela Rayner Labour Ashton-under-Lyne No Mike Reader Labour Northampton South No David Reed Conservative Exmouth and Exeter East No Steve Reed Labour Streatham and Croydon North Aye Ellie Reeves Labour Lewisham West and East Dulwich Aye Rachel Reeves Labour Leeds West and Pudsey Aye Joani Reid Labour East Kilbride and Strathaven Aye Emma Reynolds Labour Wycombe Aye Jonathan Reynolds Labour Stalybridge and Hyde No Joshua Reynolds Liberal Democrat Maidenhead Aye Martin Rhodes Labour Glasgow North No Bell Ribeiro-Addy Labour Clapham and Brixton Hill No Jake Richards Labour Rother Valley Aye Jenny Riddell-Carpenter Labour Suffolk Coastal Aye Lucy Rigby Labour Northampton North Aye Marie Rimmer Labour St Helens South and Whiston No Dave Robertson Labour Lichfield Aye Joe Robertson Conservative Isle of Wight East No Gavin Robinson Democratic Unionist Party Belfast East No Tim Roca Labour Macclesfield Aye Matt Rodda Labour Reading Central No Ian Roome Liberal Democrat North Devon Aye Andrew Rosindell Conservative Romford No Sam Rushworth Labour Bishop Auckland No Sarah Russell Labour Congleton Aye Tom Rutland Labour East Worthing and Shoreham Aye Oliver Ryan Independent Burnley Aye Anna Sabine Liberal Democrat Frome and East Somerset Aye Sarah Sackman Labour Finchley and Golders Green Aye Jeevun Sandher Labour Loughborough Aye Roz Savage Liberal Democrat South Cotswolds Aye Liz Saville Roberts Plaid Cymru Dwyfor Meirionnydd Aye Michelle Scrogham Labour Barrow and Furness No Mark Sewards Labour Leeds South West and Morley Aye Naz Shah Labour Bradford West No Baggy Shanker Labour Derby South No Vote Recorded Michael Shanks Labour Rutherglen No Jim Shannon Democratic Unionist Party Strangford No Neil Shastri-Hurst Conservative Solihull West and Shirley Aye Alec Shelbrooke Conservative Wetherby and Easingwold No Tulip Siddiq Labour Hampstead and Highgate Aye David Simmonds Conservative Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner No Josh Simons Labour Makerfield Aye Vikki Slade Liberal Democrat Mid Dorset and North Poole Aye Andy Slaughter Labour Hammersmith and Chiswick Aye John Slinger Labour Rugby Aye Lisa Smart Liberal Democrat Hazel Grove Aye Cat Smith Labour Lancaster and Wyre Aye David Smith Labour North Northumberland No Greg Smith Conservative Mid Buckinghamshire No Jeff Smith Labour Manchester Withington Aye Nick Smith Labour Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney Aye Rebecca Smith Conservative South West Devon No Sarah Smith Labour Hyndburn No Julian Smith Conservative Skipton and Ripon No Karin Smyth Labour Bristol South Aye Gareth Snell Labour Stoke-on-Trent Central Aye Andrew Snowden Conservative Fylde No Alex Sobel Labour Leeds Central and Headingley No Vote Recorded Ian Sollom Liberal Democrat St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire Aye Ben Spencer Conservative Runnymede and Weybridge No Patrick Spencer Independent Central Suffolk and North Ipswich No Gregory Stafford Conservative Farnham and Bordon No Euan Stainbank Labour Falkirk Aye Keir Starmer Labour Holborn and St Pancras Aye Blake Stephenson Conservative Mid Bedfordshire No Jo Stevens Labour Cardiff East Aye Kenneth Stevenson Labour Airdrie and Shotts No Elaine Stewart Labour Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock Aye Jamie Stone Liberal Democrat Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross No Will Stone Labour Swindon North Aye Alistair Strathern Labour Hitchin Aye Wes Streeting Labour Ilford North No Alan Strickland Labour Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor No Mel Stride Conservative Central Devon Aye Graham Stringer Labour Blackley and Middleton South No Graham Stuart Conservative Beverley and Holderness No Lauren Sullivan Labour Gravesham No Kirsteen Sullivan Labour Bathgate and Linlithgow No Zarah Sultana Independent Coventry South No Rishi Sunak Conservative Richmond and Northallerton Aye Peter Swallow Labour Bracknell Aye Robin Swann Ulster Unionist Party South Antrim No Desmond Swayne Conservative New Forest West No Mark Tami Labour Alyn and Deeside Aye Mike Tapp Labour Dover and Deal Aye Alison Taylor Labour Paisley and Renfrewshire North No David Taylor Labour Hemel Hempstead Aye Luke Taylor Liberal Democrat Sutton and Cheam Aye Rachel Taylor Labour North Warwickshire and Bedworth Aye Nick Thomas-Symonds Labour Torfaen No Bradley Thomas Conservative Bromsgrove No Cameron Thomas Liberal Democrat Tewkesbury Aye Fred Thomas Labour Plymouth Moor View Aye Gareth Thomas Labour Harrow West Aye Adam Thompson Labour Erewash Aye Emily Thornberry Labour Islington South and Finsbury Aye Richard Tice Reform UK Boston and Skegness Aye Marie Tidball Labour Penistone and Stocksbridge Aye Stephen Timms Labour East Ham No Nick Timothy Conservative West Suffolk No Jessica Toale Labour Bournemouth West Aye Dan Tomlinson Labour Chipping Barnet No Jon Trickett Labour Normanton and Hemsworth No Laura Trott Conservative Sevenoaks Aye Henry Tufnell Labour Mid and South Pembrokeshire Aye Tom Tugendhat Conservative Tonbridge No Anna Turley Labour Redcar Aye Matt Turmaine Labour Watford Aye Karl Turner Labour Kingston upon Hull East No Vote Recorded Laurence Turner Labour Birmingham Northfield No Derek Twigg Labour Widnes and Halewood No Liz Twist Labour Blaydon and Consett No Harpreet Uppal Labour Huddersfield Aye Freddie van Mierlo Liberal Democrat Henley and Thame Aye Tony Vaughan Labour Folkestone and Hythe Aye Valerie Vaz Labour Walsall and Bloxwich No Martin Vickers Conservative Brigg and Immingham No Matt Vickers Conservative Stockton West No Chris Vince Labour Harlow Aye Caroline Voaden Liberal Democrat South Devon Aye Christian Wakeford Labour Bury South Aye Imogen Walker Labour Hamilton and Clyde Valley No Chris Ward Labour Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven Aye Melanie Ward Labour Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy No Paul Waugh Labour Rochdale No Chris Webb Labour Blackpool South Aye Michelle Welsh Labour Sherwood Forest Aye Catherine West Labour Hornsey and Friern Barnet No Vote Recorded Andrew Western Labour Stretford and Urmston Aye Matt Western Labour Warwick and Leamington Aye Helen Whately Conservative Faversham and Mid Kent No Michael Wheeler Labour Worsley and Eccles Aye John Whitby Labour Derbyshire Dales Aye Jo White Labour Bassetlaw Aye Katie White Labour Leeds North West Aye John Whittingdale Conservative Maldon No Nadia Whittome Labour Nottingham East Aye James Wild Conservative North West Norfolk Aye Max Wilkinson Liberal Democrat Cheltenham Aye David Williams Labour Stoke-on-Trent North No Gavin Williamson Conservative Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge No Munira Wilson Liberal Democrat Twickenham No Sammy Wilson Democratic Unionist Party East Antrim No Pete Wishart Scottish National Party Perth and Kinross-shire No Vote Recorded Steve Witherden Labour Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr Aye Mike Wood Conservative Kingswinford and South Staffordshire No Sean Woodcock Labour Banbury No Jeremy Wright Conservative Kenilworth and Southam No Rosie Wrighting Labour Kettering Aye Martin Wrigley Liberal Democrat Newton Abbot Aye Yuan Yang Labour Earley and Woodley No Mohammad Yasin Labour Bedford No Steve Yemm Labour Mansfield Aye Claire Young Liberal Democrat Thornbury and Yate Aye Daniel Zeichner Labour Cambridge Aye

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward