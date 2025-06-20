Here is how every MP voted on the Assisted Dying Bill

The landmark legislation has passed its third reading with a majority of 23 votes.
Today, the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill passed its Third Reading and will now be sent to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.
After four hours of emotional debate, the historic bill passed with 314 votes in favour to 291 against – a narrow majority of 23 votes.
The legislation, which was introduced by Labour MP Kim Leadbeater as a Private Members’ Bill, gives adults who are terminally ill and have six months or less to live, the option to choose assisted dying, if they have the mental capacity to make the decision.
Just 20 Conservative MPs voted for the bill, while all four Green MPs, 56 Lib Dems and 224 Labour MPs voted for the bill. John McDonnell, who currently stands as an Independent, also voted for the bill.
Voting against the bill were 160 Labour MPs, 92 Conservatives, 15 Lib Dems and 3 Reform UK MPs, including Nigel Farage. Sarah Pochin and Richard Tice voted for the bill.
MPs were given a free vote on the bill, which means they were able to vote according to their conscience, rather than having to vote along party lines.
The House of Lords will now consider the bill, and be able to propose amendments.
Here’s a full list of how MPs voted on the Assisted Dying Bill:
|Member
|Party
|Constituency
|Vote
|Jack Abbott
|Labour
|Ipswich
|Aye
|Diane Abbott
|Labour
|Hackney North and Stoke Newington
|No
|Debbie Abrahams
|Labour
|Oldham East and Saddleworth
|No
|Shockat Adam
|Independent
|Leicester South
|No
|Zubir Ahmed
|Labour
|Glasgow South West
|No
|Luke Akehurst
|Labour
|North Durham
|Aye
|Sadik Al-Hassan
|Labour
|North Somerset
|Aye
|Bayo Alaba
|Labour
|Southend East and Rochford
|No
|Dan Aldridge
|Labour
|Weston-super-Mare
|Aye
|Heidi Alexander
|Labour
|Swindon South
|Aye
|Douglas Alexander
|Labour
|Lothian East
|Aye
|Rushanara Ali
|Labour
|Bethnal Green and Stepney
|No
|Tahir Ali
|Labour
|Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley
|No
|Rosena Allin-Khan
|Labour
|Tooting
|No
|Jim Allister
|Traditional Unionist Voice
|North Antrim
|No
|Gideon Amos
|Liberal Democrat
|Taunton and Wellington
|No
|Callum Anderson
|Labour
|Buckingham and Bletchley
|Aye
|Fleur Anderson
|Labour
|Putney
|No
|Lee Anderson
|Reform UK
|Ashfield
|No
|Stuart Anderson
|Conservative
|South Shropshire
|No
|Stuart Andrew
|Conservative
|Daventry
|No
|Tonia Antoniazzi
|Labour
|Gower
|Aye
|Steff Aquarone
|Liberal Democrat
|North Norfolk
|Aye
|Edward Argar
|Conservative
|Melton and Syston
|No
|Scott Arthur
|Labour
|Edinburgh South West
|No
|Jess Asato
|Labour
|Lowestoft
|No
|James Asser
|Labour
|West Ham and Beckton
|No
|Jas Athwal
|Labour
|Ilford South
|Aye
|Victoria Atkins
|Conservative
|Louth and Horncastle
|Aye
|Catherine Atkinson
|Labour
|Derby North
|No
|Lewis Atkinson
|Labour
|Sunderland Central
|Aye
|Josh Babarinde
|Liberal Democrat
|Eastbourne
|Aye
|Gareth Bacon
|Conservative
|Orpington
|No
|Kemi Badenoch
|Conservative
|North West Essex
|No
|Calvin Bailey
|Labour
|Leyton and Wanstead
|Aye
|Olivia Bailey
|Labour
|Reading West and Mid Berkshire
|No
|David Baines
|Labour
|St Helens North
|No
|Alex Baker
|Labour
|Aldershot
|No
|Richard Baker
|Labour
|Glenrothes and Mid Fife
|No
|Harriett Baldwin
|Conservative
|West Worcestershire
|No
|Alex Ballinger
|Labour
|Halesowen
|Aye
|Antonia Bance
|Labour
|Tipton and Wednesbury
|No
|Steve Barclay
|Conservative
|North East Cambridgeshire
|No
|Paula Barker
|Labour
|Liverpool Wavertree
|Aye
|Lee Barron
|Labour
|Corby and East Northamptonshire
|Aye
|Alex Barros-Curtis
|Labour
|Cardiff West
|Aye
|Johanna Baxter
|Labour
|Paisley and Renfrewshire South
|No
|Danny Beales
|Labour
|Uxbridge and South Ruislip
|Aye
|Lorraine Beavers
|Labour
|Blackpool North and Fleetwood
|Aye
|Peter Bedford
|Conservative
|Mid Leicestershire
|Aye
|Órfhlaith Begley
|Sinn Féin
|West Tyrone
|No Vote Recorded
|Apsana Begum
|Independent
|Poplar and Limehouse
|No
|Torsten Bell
|Labour
|Swansea West
|Aye
|Hilary Benn
|Labour
|Leeds South
|Aye
|Alison Bennett
|Liberal Democrat
|Mid Sussex
|Aye
|Siân Berry
|Green Party
|Brighton Pavilion
|Aye
|Clive Betts
|Labour
|Sheffield South East
|Aye
|Saqib Bhatti
|Conservative
|Meriden and Solihull East
|No
|Polly Billington
|Labour
|East Thanet
|No
|Matt Bishop
|Labour
|Forest of Dean
|Aye
|Bob Blackman
|Conservative
|Harrow East
|No
|Kirsty Blackman
|Scottish National Party
|Aberdeen North
|No Vote Recorded
|Olivia Blake
|Labour
|Sheffield Hallam
|Aye
|Rachel Blake
|Labour
|Cities of London and Westminster
|Aye
|Chris Bloore
|Labour
|Redditch
|Aye
|Elsie Blundell
|Labour
|Heywood and Middleton North
|No
|Kevin Bonavia
|Labour
|Stevenage
|Aye
|Sarah Bool
|Conservative
|South Northamptonshire
|No
|Jade Botterill
|Labour
|Ossett and Denby Dale
|Aye
|Andrew Bowie
|Conservative
|West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
|No
|Sureena Brackenridge
|Labour
|Wolverhampton North East
|No
|Karen Bradley
|Conservative
|Staffordshire Moorlands
|Teller – Noes
|Aphra Brandreth
|Conservative
|Chester South and Eddisbury
|Aye
|Jonathan Brash
|Labour
|Hartlepool
|Aye
|Suella Braverman
|Conservative
|Fareham and Waterlooville
|No
|Alex Brewer
|Liberal Democrat
|North East Hampshire
|Aye
|Phil Brickell
|Labour
|Bolton West
|Aye
|Jess Brown-Fuller
|Liberal Democrat
|Chichester
|No
|Chris Bryant
|Labour
|Rhondda and Ogmore
|Aye
|Julia Buckley
|Labour
|Shrewsbury
|Aye
|Alex Burghart
|Conservative
|Brentwood and Ongar
|No
|Richard Burgon
|Labour
|Leeds East
|No
|Maureen Burke
|Labour
|Glasgow North East
|Aye
|David Burton-Sampson
|Labour
|Southend West and Leigh
|Aye
|Dawn Butler
|Labour
|Brent East
|No
|Ian Byrne
|Labour
|Liverpool West Derby
|No
|Liam Byrne
|Labour
|Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North
|No
|Ruth Cadbury
|Labour
|Brentford and Isleworth
|Aye
|Nesil Caliskan
|Labour
|Barking
|No
|Markus Campbell-Savours
|Labour
|Penrith and Solway
|No
|Irene Campbell
|Labour
|North Ayrshire and Arran
|Aye
|Juliet Campbell
|Labour
|Broxtowe
|No
|Gregory Campbell
|Democratic Unionist Party
|East Londonderry
|No
|Alan Campbell
|Labour
|Tynemouth
|Aye
|Charlotte Cane
|Liberal Democrat
|Ely and East Cambridgeshire
|Aye
|Dan Carden
|Labour
|Liverpool Walton
|No
|Sam Carling
|Labour
|North West Cambridgeshire
|Aye
|Alistair Carmichael
|Liberal Democrat
|Orkney and Shetland
|Aye
|Al Carns
|Labour
|Birmingham Selly Oak
|Aye
|James Cartlidge
|Conservative
|South Suffolk
|Aye
|David Chadwick
|Liberal Democrat
|Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe
|Aye
|Wendy Chamberlain
|Liberal Democrat
|North East Fife
|Aye
|Wendy Chamberlain
|Liberal Democrat
|North East Fife
|No
|Danny Chambers
|Liberal Democrat
|Winchester
|Aye
|Sarah Champion
|Labour
|Rotherham
|Aye
|Bambos Charalambous
|Labour
|Southgate and Wood Green
|Teller – Ayes
|Luke Charters
|Labour
|York Outer
|Aye
|Christopher Chope
|Conservative
|Christchurch
|No
|Ellie Chowns
|Green Party
|North Herefordshire
|Aye
|Feryal Clark
|Labour
|Enfield North
|No
|James Cleverly
|Conservative
|Braintree
|No
|Geoffrey Clifton-Brown
|Conservative
|North Cotswolds
|No
|Lewis Cocking
|Conservative
|Broxbourne
|No
|Chris Coghlan
|Liberal Democrat
|Dorking and Horley
|Aye
|Ben Coleman
|Labour
|Chelsea and Fulham
|No
|Jacob Collier
|Labour
|Burton and Uttoxeter
|Aye
|Lizzi Collinge
|Labour
|Morecambe and Lunesdale
|Aye
|Tom Collins
|Labour
|Worcester
|No
|Victoria Collins
|Liberal Democrat
|Harpenden and Berkhamsted
|Aye
|Liam Conlon
|Labour
|Beckenham and Penge
|No
|Sarah Coombes
|Labour
|West Bromwich
|Aye
|Andrew Cooper
|Labour
|Mid Cheshire
|Aye
|Daisy Cooper
|Liberal Democrat
|St Albans
|Aye
|Beccy Cooper
|Labour
|Worthing West
|Aye
|John Cooper
|Conservative
|Dumfries and Galloway
|No
|Yvette Cooper
|Labour
|Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley
|Aye
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Independent
|Islington North
|No
|Alberto Costa
|Conservative
|South Leicestershire
|No
|Deirdre Costigan
|Labour
|Ealing Southall
|Aye
|Claire Coutinho
|Conservative
|East Surrey
|No
|Pam Cox
|Labour
|Colchester
|Aye
|Geoffrey Cox
|Conservative
|Torridge and Tavistock
|No
|Neil Coyle
|Labour
|Bermondsey and Old Southwark
|No
|Jen Craft
|Labour
|Thurrock
|No
|Mary Creagh
|Labour
|Coventry East
|No
|Stella Creasy
|Labour
|Walthamstow
|Aye
|Torcuil Crichton
|Labour
|Na h-Eileanan an Iar
|No
|Harriet Cross
|Conservative
|Gordon and Buchan
|No
|Pat Cullen
|Sinn Féin
|Fermanagh and South Tyrone
|No Vote Recorded
|Judith Cummins
|Deputy Speaker
|Bradford South
|No Vote Recorded
|Chris Curtis
|Labour
|Milton Keynes North
|Aye
|Janet Daby
|Labour
|Lewisham East
|Aye
|Nicholas Dakin
|Labour
|Scunthorpe
|Aye
|Ashley Dalton
|Labour
|West Lancashire
|No
|Adam Dance
|Liberal Democrat
|Yeovil
|Aye
|Steve Darling
|Liberal Democrat
|Torbay
|No
|Emily Darlington
|Labour
|Milton Keynes Central
|Aye
|Ed Davey
|Liberal Democrat
|Kingston and Surbiton
|No Vote Recorded
|Alex Davies-Jones
|Labour
|Pontypridd
|Aye
|Ann Davies
|Plaid Cymru
|Caerfyrddin
|No
|Gareth Davies
|Conservative
|Grantham and Bourne
|No
|Jonathan Davies
|Labour
|Mid Derbyshire
|No
|Mims Davies
|Conservative
|East Grinstead and Uckfield
|No
|Paul Davies
|Labour
|Colne Valley
|Aye
|Shaun Davies
|Labour
|Telford
|Aye
|David Davis
|Conservative
|Goole and Pocklington
|Aye
|Marsha De Cordova
|Labour
|Battersea
|No
|Bobby Dean
|Liberal Democrat
|Carshalton and Wallington
|Aye
|Josh Dean
|Labour
|Hertford and Stortford
|Aye
|Kate Dearden
|Labour
|Halifax
|Aye
|Carla Denyer
|Green Party
|Bristol Central
|Aye
|Charlie Dewhirst
|Conservative
|Bridlington and The Wolds
|No
|Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi
|Labour
|Slough
|No
|Jim Dickson
|Labour
|Dartford
|Aye
|Lee Dillon
|Liberal Democrat
|Newbury
|Aye
|Caroline Dinenage
|Conservative
|Gosport
|No Vote Recorded
|Anna Dixon
|Labour
|Shipley
|No
|Samantha Dixon
|Labour
|Chester North and Neston
|Aye
|Anneliese Dodds
|Labour
|Oxford East
|No
|Helena Dollimore
|Labour
|Hastings and Rye
|Aye
|Dave Doogan
|Scottish National Party
|Angus and Perthshire Glens
|No Vote Recorded
|Stephen Doughty
|Labour
|Cardiff South and Penarth
|No
|Peter Dowd
|Labour
|Bootle
|No Vote Recorded
|Oliver Dowden
|Conservative
|Hertsmere
|Aye
|Graeme Downie
|Labour
|Dunfermline and Dollar
|Aye
|Rosie Duffield
|Independent
|Canterbury
|No
|Iain Duncan Smith
|Conservative
|Chingford and Woodford Green
|No
|Neil Duncan-Jordan
|Labour
|Poole
|Aye
|Sarah Dyke
|Liberal Democrat
|Glastonbury and Somerton
|Aye
|Angela Eagle
|Labour
|Wallasey
|Aye
|Maria Eagle
|Labour
|Liverpool Garston
|Aye
|Alex Easton
|Independent
|North Down
|No
|Colum Eastwood
|Social Democratic & Labour Party
|Foyle
|Aye
|Sorcha Eastwood
|Alliance
|Lagan Valley
|No
|Cat Eccles
|Labour
|Stourbridge
|Aye
|Lauren Edwards
|Labour
|Rochester and Strood
|Aye
|Sarah Edwards
|Labour
|Tamworth
|Aye
|Clive Efford
|Labour
|Eltham and Chislehurst
|No Vote Recorded
|Damien Egan
|Labour
|Bristol North East
|Aye
|Maya Ellis
|Labour
|Ribble Valley
|No
|Chris Elmore
|Labour
|Bridgend
|Aye
|Kirith Entwistle
|Labour
|Bolton North East
|No Vote Recorded
|Florence Eshalomi
|Labour
|Vauxhall and Camberwell Green
|No
|Bill Esterson
|Labour
|Sefton Central
|No Vote Recorded
|Chris Evans
|Labour
|Caerphilly
|No
|Luke Evans
|Conservative
|Hinckley and Bosworth
|Aye
|Miatta Fahnbulleh
|Labour
|Peckham
|Aye
|Hamish Falconer
|Labour
|Lincoln
|Aye
|Nigel Farage
|Reform UK
|Clacton
|No
|Linsey Farnsworth
|Labour
|Amber Valley
|Aye
|Tim Farron
|Liberal Democrat
|Westmorland and Lonsdale
|No
|Josh Fenton-Glynn
|Labour
|Calder Valley
|No
|Mark Ferguson
|Labour
|Gateshead Central and Whickham
|Aye
|Patricia Ferguson
|Labour
|Glasgow West
|No
|John Finucane
|Sinn Féin
|Belfast North
|No Vote Recorded
|Natalie Fleet
|Labour
|Bolsover
|Aye
|Stephen Flynn
|Scottish National Party
|Aberdeen South
|No Vote Recorded
|Emma Foody
|Labour
|Cramlington and Killingworth
|Aye
|Catherine Fookes
|Labour
|Monmouthshire
|Aye
|Richard Foord
|Liberal Democrat
|Honiton and Sidmouth
|Aye
|Will Forster
|Liberal Democrat
|Woking
|Aye
|Peter Fortune
|Conservative
|Bromley and Biggin Hill
|No
|Paul Foster
|Labour
|South Ribble
|No
|Ashley Fox
|Conservative
|Bridgwater
|Aye
|Vicky Foxcroft
|Labour
|Lewisham North
|No
|Mary Kelly Foy
|Labour
|City of Durham
|No
|Daniel Francis
|Labour
|Bexleyheath and Crayford
|No
|Mark Francois
|Conservative
|Rayleigh and Wickford
|No Vote Recorded
|Zöe Franklin
|Liberal Democrat
|Guildford
|Aye
|George Freeman
|Conservative
|Mid Norfolk
|No Vote Recorded
|Louie French
|Conservative
|Old Bexley and Sidcup
|No
|James Frith
|Labour
|Bury North
|No
|Richard Fuller
|Conservative
|North Bedfordshire
|No
|Gill Furniss
|Labour
|Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough
|No
|Roger Gale
|Conservative
|Herne Bay and Sandwich
|No Vote Recorded
|Barry Gardiner
|Labour
|Brent West
|No
|Allison Gardner
|Labour
|Stoke-on-Trent South
|No
|Mark Garnier
|Conservative
|Wyre Forest
|Aye
|Anna Gelderd
|Labour
|South East Cornwall
|Aye
|Alan Gemmell
|Labour
|Central Ayrshire
|Aye
|Andrew George
|Liberal Democrat
|St Ives
|Aye
|Gill German
|Labour
|Clwyd North
|Aye
|Stephen Gethins
|Scottish National Party
|Arbroath and Broughty Ferry
|No Vote Recorded
|Nusrat Ghani
|Deputy Speaker
|Sussex Weald
|No Vote Recorded
|Sarah Gibson
|Liberal Democrat
|Chippenham
|Aye
|Tracy Gilbert
|Labour
|Edinburgh North and Leith
|Aye
|Preet Kaur Gill
|Labour
|Birmingham Edgbaston
|No
|Rachel Gilmour
|Liberal Democrat
|Tiverton and Minehead
|Aye
|Becky Gittins
|Labour
|Clwyd East
|Aye
|John Glen
|Conservative
|Salisbury
|No
|Mary Glindon
|Labour
|Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend
|No
|Olly Glover
|Liberal Democrat
|Didcot and Wantage
|Aye
|Marie Goldman
|Liberal Democrat
|Chelmsford
|Aye
|Ben Goldsborough
|Labour
|South Norfolk
|No
|Tom Gordon
|Liberal Democrat
|Harrogate and Knaresborough
|Aye
|Jodie Gosling
|Labour
|Nuneaton
|Aye
|Georgia Gould
|Labour
|Queen’s Park and Maida Vale
|Aye
|John Grady
|Labour
|Glasgow East
|No
|Helen Grant
|Conservative
|Maidstone and Malling
|No
|Sarah Green
|Liberal Democrat
|Chesham and Amersham
|Aye
|Lilian Greenwood
|Labour
|Nottingham South
|Aye
|Andrew Griffith
|Conservative
|Arundel and South Downs
|No
|Nia Griffith
|Labour
|Llanelli
|No
|Alison Griffiths
|Conservative
|Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
|No
|Andrew Gwynne
|Independent
|Gorton and Denton
|No
|Amanda Hack
|Labour
|North West Leicestershire
|No
|Louise Haigh
|Labour
|Sheffield Heeley
|Aye
|Sarah Hall
|Labour
|Warrington South
|Aye
|Fabian Hamilton
|Labour
|Leeds North East
|No Vote Recorded
|Paulette Hamilton
|Labour
|Birmingham Erdington
|No
|Claire Hanna
|Social Democratic & Labour Party
|Belfast South and Mid Down
|No Vote Recorded
|Monica Harding
|Liberal Democrat
|Esher and Walton
|No
|Emma Hardy
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice
|No
|Carolyn Harris
|Labour
|Neath and Swansea East
|No Vote Recorded
|Rebecca Harris
|Conservative
|Castle Point
|No
|Lloyd Hatton
|Labour
|South Dorset
|Aye
|Helen Hayes
|Labour
|Dulwich and West Norwood
|No
|John Hayes
|Conservative
|South Holland and The Deepings
|No
|Tom Hayes
|Labour
|Bournemouth East
|Aye
|Claire Hazelgrove
|Labour
|Filton and Bradley Stoke
|Aye
|Chris Hazzard
|Sinn Féin
|South Down
|No Vote Recorded
|John Healey
|Labour
|Rawmarsh and Conisbrough
|Aye
|Mark Hendrick
|Labour
|Preston
|No
|Pippa Heylings
|Liberal Democrat
|South Cambridgeshire
|Aye
|Meg Hillier
|Labour
|Hackney South and Shoreditch
|No
|Chris Hinchliff
|Labour
|North East Hertfordshire
|No
|Jonathan Hinder
|Labour
|Pendle and Clitheroe
|No
|Damian Hinds
|Conservative
|East Hampshire
|No
|Simon Hoare
|Conservative
|North Dorset
|No
|Wera Hobhouse
|Liberal Democrat
|Bath
|Aye
|Sharon Hodgson
|Labour
|Washington and Gateshead South
|No Vote Recorded
|Richard Holden
|Conservative
|Basildon and Billericay
|No
|Kevin Hollinrake
|Conservative
|Thirsk and Malton
|Aye
|Paul Holmes
|Conservative
|Hamble Valley
|No
|Rachel Hopkins
|Labour
|Luton South and South Bedfordshire
|Aye
|Lindsay Hoyle
|Speaker
|Chorley
|No Vote Recorded
|Nigel Huddleston
|Conservative
|Droitwich and Evesham
|No
|Neil Hudson
|Conservative
|Epping Forest
|No
|Claire Hughes
|Labour
|Bangor Aberconwy
|Aye
|Dáire Hughes
|Sinn Féin
|Newry and Armagh
|No Vote Recorded
|Alison Hume
|Labour
|Scarborough and Whitby
|Aye
|Jeremy Hunt
|Conservative
|Godalming and Ash
|Aye
|Rupa Huq
|Labour
|Ealing Central and Acton
|No
|Patrick Hurley
|Labour
|Southport
|No
|Imran Hussain
|Labour
|Bradford East
|No
|Adnan Hussain
|Independent
|Blackburn
|No
|Leigh Ingham
|Labour
|Stafford
|Aye
|Natasha Irons
|Labour
|Croydon East
|Aye
|Sally Jameson
|Labour
|Doncaster Central
|No
|Christine Jardine
|Liberal Democrat
|Edinburgh West
|Aye
|Dan Jarvis
|Labour
|Barnsley North
|Aye
|Liz Jarvis
|Liberal Democrat
|Eastleigh
|Aye
|Bernard Jenkin
|Conservative
|Harwich and North Essex
|No
|Robert Jenrick
|Conservative
|Newark
|No
|Terry Jermy
|Labour
|South West Norfolk
|Aye
|Adam Jogee
|Labour
|Newcastle-under-Lyme
|No
|Diana Johnson
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham
|Aye
|Caroline Johnson
|Conservative
|Sleaford and North Hykeham
|No
|Kim Johnson
|Labour
|Liverpool Riverside
|Aye
|Clive Jones
|Liberal Democrat
|Wokingham
|Aye
|Darren Jones
|Labour
|Bristol North West
|No
|Gerald Jones
|Labour
|Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare
|Aye
|Lillian Jones
|Labour
|Kilmarnock and Loudoun
|No
|Louise Jones
|Labour
|North East Derbyshire
|Aye
|Ruth Jones
|Labour
|Newport West and Islwyn
|Teller – Noes
|Sarah Jones
|Labour
|Croydon West
|Aye
|Lincoln Jopp
|Conservative
|Spelthorne
|No
|Gurinder Singh Josan
|Labour
|Smethwick
|No
|Sojan Joseph
|Labour
|Ashford
|No
|Warinder Juss
|Labour
|Wolverhampton West
|Aye
|Chris Kane
|Labour
|Stirling and Strathallan
|Aye
|Mike Kane
|Labour
|Wythenshawe and Sale East
|No
|Satvir Kaur
|Labour
|Southampton Test
|No
|Alicia Kearns
|Conservative
|Rutland and Stamford
|Aye
|Liz Kendall
|Labour
|Leicester West
|Aye
|Afzal Khan
|Labour
|Manchester Rusholme
|No
|Ayoub Khan
|Independent
|Birmingham Perry Barr
|No
|Naushabah Khan
|Labour
|Gillingham and Rainham
|No
|Stephen Kinnock
|Labour
|Aberafan Maesteg
|Aye
|Jayne Kirkham
|Labour
|Truro and Falmouth
|Aye
|Gen Kitchen
|Labour
|Wellingborough and Rushden
|Aye
|Paul Kohler
|Liberal Democrat
|Wimbledon
|No
|Danny Kruger
|Conservative
|East Wiltshire
|No
|Sonia Kumar
|Labour
|Dudley
|Aye
|Uma Kumaran
|Labour
|Stratford and Bow
|No
|Peter Kyle
|Labour
|Hove and Portslade
|Aye
|Laura Kyrke-Smith
|Labour
|Aylesbury
|Aye
|Ben Lake
|Plaid Cymru
|Ceredigion Preseli
|Aye
|Katie Lam
|Conservative
|Weald of Kent
|No
|Peter Lamb
|Labour
|Crawley
|No
|David Lammy
|Labour
|Tottenham
|No Vote Recorded
|John Lamont
|Conservative
|Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
|No
|Ian Lavery
|Labour
|Blyth and Ashington
|No
|Chris Law
|Scottish National Party
|Dundee Central
|No Vote Recorded
|Noah Law
|Labour
|St Austell and Newquay
|Aye
|Kim Leadbeater
|Labour
|Spen Valley
|Aye
|Graham Leadbitter
|Scottish National Party
|Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey
|No Vote Recorded
|Edward Leigh
|Conservative
|Gainsborough
|No
|Brian Leishman
|Labour
|Alloa and Grangemouth
|No
|Emma Lewell
|Labour
|South Shields
|No
|Andrew Lewin
|Labour
|Welwyn Hatfield
|Aye
|Clive Lewis
|Labour
|Norwich South
|Aye
|Julian Lewis
|Conservative
|New Forest East
|No
|Simon Lightwood
|Labour
|Wakefield and Rothwell
|Aye
|Carla Lockhart
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Upper Bann
|No
|Seamus Logan
|Scottish National Party
|Aberdeenshire North and Moray East
|No Vote Recorded
|Rebecca Long Bailey
|Labour
|Salford
|No
|Julia Lopez
|Conservative
|Hornchurch and Upminster
|No
|Rupert Lowe
|Independent
|Great Yarmouth
|No
|Josh MacAlister
|Labour
|Whitehaven and Workington
|Aye
|James MacCleary
|Liberal Democrat
|Lewes
|Aye
|Alice Macdonald
|Labour
|Norwich North
|Aye
|Angus MacDonald
|Liberal Democrat
|Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire
|No
|Andy MacNae
|Labour
|Rossendale and Darwen
|Aye
|Justin Madders
|Labour
|Ellesmere Port and Bromborough
|No
|Ben Maguire
|Liberal Democrat
|North Cornwall
|Aye
|Helen Maguire
|Liberal Democrat
|Epsom and Ewell
|No Vote Recorded
|Shabana Mahmood
|Labour
|Birmingham Ladywood
|No
|Alan Mak
|Conservative
|Havant
|No
|Seema Malhotra
|Labour
|Feltham and Heston
|No
|Cathal Mallaghan
|Sinn Féin
|Mid Ulster
|No Vote Recorded
|Kit Malthouse
|Conservative
|North West Hampshire
|Aye
|Amanda Martin
|Labour
|Portsmouth North
|Aye
|Mike Martin
|Liberal Democrat
|Tunbridge Wells
|Aye
|Rachael Maskell
|Labour
|York Central
|No
|Paul Maskey
|Sinn Féin
|Belfast West
|No Vote Recorded
|Keir Mather
|Labour
|Selby
|Aye
|Brian Mathew
|Liberal Democrat
|Melksham and Devizes
|No
|Alex Mayer
|Labour
|Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard
|Aye
|Jerome Mayhew
|Conservative
|Broadland and Fakenham
|No
|Charlie Maynard
|Liberal Democrat
|Witney
|Aye
|Douglas McAllister
|Labour
|West Dunbartonshire
|No
|Kerry McCarthy
|Labour
|Bristol East
|Aye
|Martin McCluskey
|Labour
|Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West
|No
|Siobhain McDonagh
|Labour
|Mitcham and Morden
|No
|Andy McDonald
|Labour
|Middlesbrough and Thornaby East
|No
|Chris McDonald
|Labour
|Stockton North
|No
|John McDonnell
|Independent
|Hayes and Harlington
|Aye
|Blair McDougall
|Labour
|East Renfrewshire
|No
|Lola McEvoy
|Labour
|Darlington
|No
|Pat McFadden
|Labour
|Wolverhampton South East
|Aye
|Alison McGovern
|Labour
|Birkenhead
|Aye
|Alex McIntyre
|Labour
|Gloucester
|No
|Gordon McKee
|Labour
|Glasgow South
|No
|Kevin McKenna
|Labour
|Sittingbourne and Sheppey
|Aye
|Catherine McKinnell
|Labour
|Newcastle upon Tyne North
|No
|Jim McMahon
|Labour
|Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton
|No
|Anna McMorrin
|Labour
|Cardiff North
|Aye
|James McMurdock
|Reform UK
|South Basildon and East Thurrock
|No
|Frank McNally
|Labour
|Coatbridge and Bellshill
|No
|Kirsty McNeill
|Labour
|Midlothian
|Aye
|Esther McVey
|Conservative
|Tatton
|No Vote Recorded
|Llinos Medi
|Plaid Cymru
|Ynys Môn
|Aye
|Anneliese Midgley
|Labour
|Knowsley
|No
|Ed Miliband
|Labour
|Doncaster North
|Aye
|Calum Miller
|Liberal Democrat
|Bicester and Woodstock
|No
|John Milne
|Liberal Democrat
|Horsham
|Aye
|Julie Minns
|Labour
|Carlisle
|No Vote Recorded
|Navendu Mishra
|Labour
|Stockport
|Aye
|Andrew Mitchell
|Conservative
|Sutton Coldfield
|Aye
|Abtisam Mohamed
|Labour
|Sheffield Central
|No
|Iqbal Mohamed
|Independent
|Dewsbury and Batley
|No
|Gagan Mohindra
|Conservative
|South West Hertfordshire
|No
|Perran Moon
|Labour
|Camborne and Redruth
|Aye
|Robbie Moore
|Conservative
|Keighley and Ilkley
|No
|Layla Moran
|Liberal Democrat
|Oxford West and Abingdon
|Aye
|Jessica Morden
|Labour
|Newport East
|Aye
|Edward Morello
|Liberal Democrat
|West Dorset
|Aye
|Helen Morgan
|Liberal Democrat
|North Shropshire
|Aye
|Stephen Morgan
|Labour
|Portsmouth South
|Aye
|Grahame Morris
|Labour
|Easington
|No
|Joe Morris
|Labour
|Hexham
|Aye
|Tom Morrison
|Liberal Democrat
|Cheadle
|No
|Joy Morrissey
|Conservative
|Beaconsfield
|No
|Wendy Morton
|Conservative
|Aldridge-Brownhills
|No
|Kieran Mullan
|Conservative
|Bexhill and Battle
|No
|Margaret Mullane
|Labour
|Dagenham and Rainham
|No
|David Mundell
|Conservative
|Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
|No
|Tessa Munt
|Liberal Democrat
|Wells and Mendip Hills
|Aye
|Luke Murphy
|Labour
|Basingstoke
|Aye
|Chris Murray
|Labour
|Edinburgh East and Musselburgh
|Aye
|Ian Murray
|Labour
|Edinburgh South
|Aye
|James Murray
|Labour
|Ealing North
|Aye
|Katrina Murray
|Labour
|Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch
|No
|Susan Murray
|Liberal Democrat
|Mid Dunbartonshire
|Aye
|Andrew Murrison
|Conservative
|South West Wiltshire
|No
|Luke Myer
|Labour
|Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
|Aye
|James Naish
|Labour
|Rushcliffe
|No
|Connor Naismith
|Labour
|Crewe and Nantwich
|Aye
|Lisa Nandy
|Labour
|Wigan
|No Vote Recorded
|Kanishka Narayan
|Labour
|Vale of Glamorgan
|No
|Pamela Nash
|Labour
|Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke
|Aye
|Josh Newbury
|Labour
|Cannock Chase
|No
|Samantha Niblett
|Labour
|South Derbyshire
|Aye
|Charlotte Nichols
|Labour
|Warrington North
|Aye
|Caroline Nokes
|Deputy Speaker
|Romsey and Southampton North
|No Vote Recorded
|Jesse Norman
|Conservative
|Hereford and South Herefordshire
|No
|Alex Norris
|Labour
|Nottingham North and Kimberley
|Aye
|Dan Norris
|Independent
|North East Somerset and Hanham
|Aye
|Neil O’Brien
|Conservative
|Harborough, Oadby and Wigston
|No
|Brendan O’Hara
|Scottish National Party
|Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber
|No Vote Recorded
|Ben Obese-Jecty
|Conservative
|Huntingdon
|No
|Sarah Olney
|Liberal Democrat
|Richmond Park
|No
|Melanie Onn
|Labour
|Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes
|Aye
|Chi Onwurah
|Labour
|Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West
|No
|Simon Opher
|Labour
|Stroud
|Aye
|Abena Oppong-Asare
|Labour
|Erith and Thamesmead
|No
|Kate Osamor
|Labour
|Edmonton and Winchmore Hill
|No
|Kate Osborne
|Labour
|Jarrow and Gateshead East
|Aye
|Tristan Osborne
|Labour
|Chatham and Aylesford
|Aye
|Taiwo Owatemi
|Labour
|Coventry North West
|No
|Sarah Owen
|Labour
|Luton North
|Teller – Ayes
|Darren Paffey
|Labour
|Southampton Itchen
|No
|Andrew Pakes
|Labour
|Peterborough
|No
|Priti Patel
|Conservative
|Witham
|No
|Matthew Patrick
|Labour
|Wirral West
|No
|Rebecca Paul
|Conservative
|Reigate
|No
|Michael Payne
|Labour
|Gedling
|Aye
|Stephanie Peacock
|Labour
|Barnsley South
|No
|Jon Pearce
|Labour
|High Peak
|Aye
|Matthew Pennycook
|Labour
|Greenwich and Woolwich
|Aye
|Toby Perkins
|Labour
|Chesterfield
|Aye
|Manuela Perteghella
|Liberal Democrat
|Stratford-on-Avon
|Aye
|Jess Phillips
|Labour
|Birmingham Yardley
|Aye
|Bridget Phillipson
|Labour
|Houghton and Sunderland South
|No
|Chris Philp
|Conservative
|Croydon South
|Aye
|Al Pinkerton
|Liberal Democrat
|Surrey Heath
|No
|David Pinto-Duschinsky
|Labour
|Hendon
|No
|Lee Pitcher
|Labour
|Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme
|Aye
|Jo Platt
|Labour
|Leigh and Atherton
|Aye
|Sarah Pochin
|Reform UK
|Runcorn and Helsby
|Aye
|Luke Pollard
|Labour
|Plymouth Sutton and Devonport
|No Vote Recorded
|Joe Powell
|Labour
|Kensington and Bayswater
|Aye
|Lucy Powell
|Labour
|Manchester Central
|Aye
|Gregor Poynton
|Labour
|Livingston
|Aye
|Peter Prinsley
|Labour
|Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket
|Aye
|Mark Pritchard
|Conservative
|The Wrekin
|No
|Richard Quigley
|Labour
|Isle of Wight West
|No
|Yasmin Qureshi
|Labour
|Bolton South and Walkden
|No
|Steve Race
|Labour
|Exeter
|Aye
|Shivani Raja
|Conservative
|Leicester East
|No
|Adrian Ramsay
|Green Party
|Waveney Valley
|Aye
|Connor Rand
|Labour
|Altrincham and Sale West
|Aye
|Andrew Ranger
|Labour
|Wrexham
|Aye
|Jack Rankin
|Conservative
|Windsor
|No
|Angela Rayner
|Labour
|Ashton-under-Lyne
|No
|Mike Reader
|Labour
|Northampton South
|No
|David Reed
|Conservative
|Exmouth and Exeter East
|No
|Steve Reed
|Labour
|Streatham and Croydon North
|Aye
|Ellie Reeves
|Labour
|Lewisham West and East Dulwich
|Aye
|Rachel Reeves
|Labour
|Leeds West and Pudsey
|Aye
|Joani Reid
|Labour
|East Kilbride and Strathaven
|Aye
|Emma Reynolds
|Labour
|Wycombe
|Aye
|Jonathan Reynolds
|Labour
|Stalybridge and Hyde
|No
|Joshua Reynolds
|Liberal Democrat
|Maidenhead
|Aye
|Martin Rhodes
|Labour
|Glasgow North
|No
|Bell Ribeiro-Addy
|Labour
|Clapham and Brixton Hill
|No
|Jake Richards
|Labour
|Rother Valley
|Aye
|Jenny Riddell-Carpenter
|Labour
|Suffolk Coastal
|Aye
|Lucy Rigby
|Labour
|Northampton North
|Aye
|Marie Rimmer
|Labour
|St Helens South and Whiston
|No
|Dave Robertson
|Labour
|Lichfield
|Aye
|Joe Robertson
|Conservative
|Isle of Wight East
|No
|Gavin Robinson
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Belfast East
|No
|Tim Roca
|Labour
|Macclesfield
|Aye
|Matt Rodda
|Labour
|Reading Central
|No
|Ian Roome
|Liberal Democrat
|North Devon
|Aye
|Andrew Rosindell
|Conservative
|Romford
|No
|Sam Rushworth
|Labour
|Bishop Auckland
|No
|Sarah Russell
|Labour
|Congleton
|Aye
|Tom Rutland
|Labour
|East Worthing and Shoreham
|Aye
|Oliver Ryan
|Independent
|Burnley
|Aye
|Anna Sabine
|Liberal Democrat
|Frome and East Somerset
|Aye
|Sarah Sackman
|Labour
|Finchley and Golders Green
|Aye
|Jeevun Sandher
|Labour
|Loughborough
|Aye
|Roz Savage
|Liberal Democrat
|South Cotswolds
|Aye
|Liz Saville Roberts
|Plaid Cymru
|Dwyfor Meirionnydd
|Aye
|Michelle Scrogham
|Labour
|Barrow and Furness
|No
|Mark Sewards
|Labour
|Leeds South West and Morley
|Aye
|Naz Shah
|Labour
|Bradford West
|No
|Baggy Shanker
|Labour
|Derby South
|No Vote Recorded
|Michael Shanks
|Labour
|Rutherglen
|No
|Jim Shannon
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Strangford
|No
|Neil Shastri-Hurst
|Conservative
|Solihull West and Shirley
|Aye
|Alec Shelbrooke
|Conservative
|Wetherby and Easingwold
|No
|Tulip Siddiq
|Labour
|Hampstead and Highgate
|Aye
|David Simmonds
|Conservative
|Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
|No
|Josh Simons
|Labour
|Makerfield
|Aye
|Vikki Slade
|Liberal Democrat
|Mid Dorset and North Poole
|Aye
|Andy Slaughter
|Labour
|Hammersmith and Chiswick
|Aye
|John Slinger
|Labour
|Rugby
|Aye
|Lisa Smart
|Liberal Democrat
|Hazel Grove
|Aye
|Cat Smith
|Labour
|Lancaster and Wyre
|Aye
|David Smith
|Labour
|North Northumberland
|No
|Greg Smith
|Conservative
|Mid Buckinghamshire
|No
|Jeff Smith
|Labour
|Manchester Withington
|Aye
|Nick Smith
|Labour
|Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney
|Aye
|Rebecca Smith
|Conservative
|South West Devon
|No
|Sarah Smith
|Labour
|Hyndburn
|No
|Julian Smith
|Conservative
|Skipton and Ripon
|No
|Karin Smyth
|Labour
|Bristol South
|Aye
|Gareth Snell
|Labour
|Stoke-on-Trent Central
|Aye
|Andrew Snowden
|Conservative
|Fylde
|No
|Alex Sobel
|Labour
|Leeds Central and Headingley
|No Vote Recorded
|Ian Sollom
|Liberal Democrat
|St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire
|Aye
|Ben Spencer
|Conservative
|Runnymede and Weybridge
|No
|Patrick Spencer
|Independent
|Central Suffolk and North Ipswich
|No
|Gregory Stafford
|Conservative
|Farnham and Bordon
|No
|Euan Stainbank
|Labour
|Falkirk
|Aye
|Keir Starmer
|Labour
|Holborn and St Pancras
|Aye
|Blake Stephenson
|Conservative
|Mid Bedfordshire
|No
|Jo Stevens
|Labour
|Cardiff East
|Aye
|Kenneth Stevenson
|Labour
|Airdrie and Shotts
|No
|Elaine Stewart
|Labour
|Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
|Aye
|Jamie Stone
|Liberal Democrat
|Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
|No
|Will Stone
|Labour
|Swindon North
|Aye
|Alistair Strathern
|Labour
|Hitchin
|Aye
|Wes Streeting
|Labour
|Ilford North
|No
|Alan Strickland
|Labour
|Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor
|No
|Mel Stride
|Conservative
|Central Devon
|Aye
|Graham Stringer
|Labour
|Blackley and Middleton South
|No
|Graham Stuart
|Conservative
|Beverley and Holderness
|No
|Lauren Sullivan
|Labour
|Gravesham
|No
|Kirsteen Sullivan
|Labour
|Bathgate and Linlithgow
|No
|Zarah Sultana
|Independent
|Coventry South
|No
|Rishi Sunak
|Conservative
|Richmond and Northallerton
|Aye
|Peter Swallow
|Labour
|Bracknell
|Aye
|Robin Swann
|Ulster Unionist Party
|South Antrim
|No
|Desmond Swayne
|Conservative
|New Forest West
|No
|Mark Tami
|Labour
|Alyn and Deeside
|Aye
|Mike Tapp
|Labour
|Dover and Deal
|Aye
|Alison Taylor
|Labour
|Paisley and Renfrewshire North
|No
|David Taylor
|Labour
|Hemel Hempstead
|Aye
|Luke Taylor
|Liberal Democrat
|Sutton and Cheam
|Aye
|Rachel Taylor
|Labour
|North Warwickshire and Bedworth
|Aye
|Nick Thomas-Symonds
|Labour
|Torfaen
|No
|Bradley Thomas
|Conservative
|Bromsgrove
|No
|Cameron Thomas
|Liberal Democrat
|Tewkesbury
|Aye
|Fred Thomas
|Labour
|Plymouth Moor View
|Aye
|Gareth Thomas
|Labour
|Harrow West
|Aye
|Adam Thompson
|Labour
|Erewash
|Aye
|Emily Thornberry
|Labour
|Islington South and Finsbury
|Aye
|Richard Tice
|Reform UK
|Boston and Skegness
|Aye
|Marie Tidball
|Labour
|Penistone and Stocksbridge
|Aye
|Stephen Timms
|Labour
|East Ham
|No
|Nick Timothy
|Conservative
|West Suffolk
|No
|Jessica Toale
|Labour
|Bournemouth West
|Aye
|Dan Tomlinson
|Labour
|Chipping Barnet
|No
|Jon Trickett
|Labour
|Normanton and Hemsworth
|No
|Laura Trott
|Conservative
|Sevenoaks
|Aye
|Henry Tufnell
|Labour
|Mid and South Pembrokeshire
|Aye
|Tom Tugendhat
|Conservative
|Tonbridge
|No
|Anna Turley
|Labour
|Redcar
|Aye
|Matt Turmaine
|Labour
|Watford
|Aye
|Karl Turner
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull East
|No Vote Recorded
|Laurence Turner
|Labour
|Birmingham Northfield
|No
|Derek Twigg
|Labour
|Widnes and Halewood
|No
|Liz Twist
|Labour
|Blaydon and Consett
|No
|Harpreet Uppal
|Labour
|Huddersfield
|Aye
|Freddie van Mierlo
|Liberal Democrat
|Henley and Thame
|Aye
|Tony Vaughan
|Labour
|Folkestone and Hythe
|Aye
|Valerie Vaz
|Labour
|Walsall and Bloxwich
|No
|Martin Vickers
|Conservative
|Brigg and Immingham
|No
|Matt Vickers
|Conservative
|Stockton West
|No
|Chris Vince
|Labour
|Harlow
|Aye
|Caroline Voaden
|Liberal Democrat
|South Devon
|Aye
|Christian Wakeford
|Labour
|Bury South
|Aye
|Imogen Walker
|Labour
|Hamilton and Clyde Valley
|No
|Chris Ward
|Labour
|Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven
|Aye
|Melanie Ward
|Labour
|Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy
|No
|Paul Waugh
|Labour
|Rochdale
|No
|Chris Webb
|Labour
|Blackpool South
|Aye
|Michelle Welsh
|Labour
|Sherwood Forest
|Aye
|Catherine West
|Labour
|Hornsey and Friern Barnet
|No Vote Recorded
|Andrew Western
|Labour
|Stretford and Urmston
|Aye
|Matt Western
|Labour
|Warwick and Leamington
|Aye
|Helen Whately
|Conservative
|Faversham and Mid Kent
|No
|Michael Wheeler
|Labour
|Worsley and Eccles
|Aye
|John Whitby
|Labour
|Derbyshire Dales
|Aye
|Jo White
|Labour
|Bassetlaw
|Aye
|Katie White
|Labour
|Leeds North West
|Aye
|John Whittingdale
|Conservative
|Maldon
|No
|Nadia Whittome
|Labour
|Nottingham East
|Aye
|James Wild
|Conservative
|North West Norfolk
|Aye
|Max Wilkinson
|Liberal Democrat
|Cheltenham
|Aye
|David Williams
|Labour
|Stoke-on-Trent North
|No
|Gavin Williamson
|Conservative
|Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge
|No
|Munira Wilson
|Liberal Democrat
|Twickenham
|No
|Sammy Wilson
|Democratic Unionist Party
|East Antrim
|No
|Pete Wishart
|Scottish National Party
|Perth and Kinross-shire
|No Vote Recorded
|Steve Witherden
|Labour
|Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr
|Aye
|Mike Wood
|Conservative
|Kingswinford and South Staffordshire
|No
|Sean Woodcock
|Labour
|Banbury
|No
|Jeremy Wright
|Conservative
|Kenilworth and Southam
|No
|Rosie Wrighting
|Labour
|Kettering
|Aye
|Martin Wrigley
|Liberal Democrat
|Newton Abbot
|Aye
|Yuan Yang
|Labour
|Earley and Woodley
|No
|Mohammad Yasin
|Labour
|Bedford
|No
|Steve Yemm
|Labour
|Mansfield
|Aye
|Claire Young
|Liberal Democrat
|Thornbury and Yate
|Aye
|Daniel Zeichner
|Labour
|Cambridge
|Aye
Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward
