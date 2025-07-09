Universal Credit and PIP Bill: What will be debated at the third reading today?

MPs have put forward dozens of amendments to the bill

The Universal Credit and Personal Independence Payment Bill will return to Parliament at 7pm tonight for committee stage and third reading.

On 1 July, the bill passed its second reading with 335 votes to 260, with 49 Labour MPs voting against the government.

MPs and the government have since tabled a raft of amendments to the bill, spanning 33 pages, which will be debated at committee stage. If the bill passes at third reading, it will move to the House of Lords for further scrutiny.

Among the most contentious proposals are those from Tory MPs Helen Whately and Gavin Williamson, which would prevent all foreign nationals from claiming Universal Credit and PIP.

The government has also said it will vote against Clause 5, tabled by Labour’s Cat Eccles, which would mean PIP assessments could only be carried out by civil servants and not private providers.

Bill name change

A government amendment would rename the bill by removing “and Personal Independence Payment” from the title. If passed, it will become the Universal Credit Bill.

What other amendments have been put forward?

On Universal Credit:

Richard Burgon (Labour)’s amendment 2a would remove the cut to the Universal Credit health element entirely.

Neil Duncan-Jordan (Labour) has proposed a similar amendment to Burgon through Amendment 14.

Debbie Abrahams (Labour) has proposed Amendment 2b, to delay the UC health element cuts from April to November 2026.

Siân Berry (Green) has tabled an amendment to increase the Universal Credit standard allowance from 2026-27 rather than increasing it incrementally until 29/30.

Graham Stuart (Conservative) proposes a separate Commons vote to approve UC increases in 2028–29 and 2029–30.

The Timms Review

Disability minister Stephen Timms will lead a review of the PIP assessment.

Marie Tidball (Labour) – calls for the review to be co-produced with disabled people and for there to be independent oversight of it.

John McDonnell (Labour) – Amendment NC8: prevents the review from reducing anyone’s eligibility for PIP.

Severe conditions criteria (Universal Credit)

Amendment 17 from Graeme Downie would extend the severe conditions criteria to those with fluctuating conditions like Parkinson’s or MS.

The SNP’s Kirsty Blackman wants to scrap the requirement for an NHS diagnosis to qualify.

Helen Whatley (Conservative) wants “mild depression,” anxiety and ADHD to be excluded from eligibility.

Conditions for implementing the bill

Nadia Whittome (Labour) – Calls for a human rights impact assessment and a delay to most provisions in the bill until MPs approve it.

Stella Creasy (Labour) – amendment would require the government to consider the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities when using powers in the bill.