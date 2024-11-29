How every MP voted on the Assisted Dying Bill

MPs have voted for the Assisted Dying Bill with a substantial majority

MPs voted this afternoon on the second reading of The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. The Bill seeks to legalise assisted dying by allowing adults who are terminally ill with less than six months to live take their own life at the time of their choosing.

The Bill has sparked intense discussion in Westminster. As MPs were given a free vote (they weren’t instructed how to vote by party whips), each MP has been deciding independently whether to support the legislation.

Supporters of the legislation argue that it will allow people who are terminally ill and in pain to have the freedom to end their life at the time of their choosing, and reduce their suffering. Opponents have argued that there are insufficient safeguards in place and it could lead to people being coerced into taking their own life.

The Bill passed its second reading in the Commons, with 330 MPs voting in favour and 275 MPs voting against. As a result, the legislation will now continue its journey through parliament.

The breakdown of MPs’ votes by party was as follows:

Alliance: 0 for, 1 against, 0 did not vote

Conservative: 23 for, 93 against, 3 did not vote

Democratic Unionist Party: 0 for, 5 against, 0 did not vote

Green Party: 4 for, 0 against, 0 did not vote

Independent: 1 for, 14 against, 0 did not vote

Labour: 236 for, 148 against, 18 did not vote

Liberal Democrat: 61 for, 11 against, 0 did not vote

Plaid Cymru: 3 for, 1 against, 0 did not vote

Reform UK: 3 for, 2 against, 0 did not vote

Scottish National Party: 0 for, 0 against, 9 did not vote

Social Democratic and Labour Party: 1 for, 0 against, 1 did not vote

Traditional Unionist Voice: 0 for, 1 against, 0 did not vote

Ulster Unionist Party: 0 for, 1 against, 0 did not vote

45 MPs did not vote on the Bill. Many of them will have intentionally abstained – including the majority of Tory MPs missing from the list. Others may have been ‘paired’ – a mechanism used by MPs when they cannot attend a vote in the House of Commons where an MP from another party who would have voted differently to them agrees not to vote, or otherwise did not attend for health or other reasons.

In addition, the speaker of the House of Commons does not participate in votes, and MPs from Sinn Fein do not take their seats in parliament.

Below is a fill list of how every MP voted on the second reading of the Assisted Dying Bill.

MPs who voted for the Bill

Stephen Kinnock Labour Aberafan Maesteg Connor Rand Labour Altrincham and Sale West Mark Tami Labour Alyn and Deeside Linsey Farnsworth Labour Amber Valley Lee Anderson Reform UK Ashfield Laura Kyrke-Smith Labour Aylesbury Elaine Stewart Labour Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock Claire Hughes Labour Bangor Aberconwy Dan Jarvis Labour Barnsley North Luke Murphy Labour Basingstoke Jo White Labour Bassetlaw Wera Hobhouse Liberal Democrat Bath Alison McGovern Labour Birkenhead Jess Phillips Labour Birmingham Yardley Lorraine Beavers Labour Blackpool North and Fleetwood Chris Webb Labour Blackpool South Natalie Fleet Labour Bolsover Kirith Entwistle Labour Bolton North East Phil Brickell Labour Bolton West Peter Dowd Labour Bootle Richard Tice Reform UK Boston and Skegness Tom Hayes Labour Bournemouth East Peter Swallow Labour Bracknell David Chadwick Liberal Democrat Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe Ruth Cadbury Labour Brentford and Isleworth Chris Elmore Labour Bridgend Ashley Fox Conservative Bridgwater Chris Ward Labour Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven Siân Berry Green Party Brighton Pavilion Carla Denyer Green Party Bristol Central Kerry McCarthy Labour Bristol East Damien Egan Labour Bristol North East Karin Smyth Labour Bristol South Callum Anderson Labour Buckingham and Bletchley Oliver Ryan Labour Burnley Jacob Collier Labour Burton and Uttoxeter Christian Wakeford Labour Bury South Peter Prinsley Labour Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket Perran Moon Labour Camborne and Redruth Daniel Zeichner Labour Cambridge Jo Stevens Labour Cardiff East Anna McMorrin Labour Cardiff North Alex Barros-Curtis Labour Cardiff West Bobby Dean Liberal Democrat Carshalton and Wallington Alan Gemmell Labour Central Ayrshire Mel Stride Conservative Central Devon Ben Lake Plaid Cymru Ceredigion Preseli Tristan Osborne Labour Chatham and Aylesford Marie Goldman Liberal Democrat Chelmsford Max Wilkinson Liberal Democrat Cheltenham Sarah Green Liberal Democrat Chesham and Amersham Samantha Dixon Labour Chester North and Neston Aphra Brandreth Conservative Chester South and Eddisbury Toby Perkins Labour Chesterfield Jess Brown-Fuller Liberal Democrat Chichester Sarah Gibson Liberal Democrat Chippenham Rachel Blake Labour Cities of London and Westminster Becky Gittins Labour Clwyd East Gill German Labour Clwyd North Pam Cox Labour Colchester Paul Davies Labour Colne Valley Sarah Russell Labour Congleton Lee Barron Labour Corby and East Northamptonshire Emma Foody Labour Cramlington and Killingworth Connor Naismith Labour Crewe and Nantwich Natasha Irons Labour Croydon East Chris Philp Conservative Croydon South Sarah Jones Labour Croydon West Jim Dickson Labour Dartford Baggy Shanker Labour Derby South John Whitby Labour Derbyshire Dales Olly Glover Liberal Democrat Didcot and Wantage Lee Pitcher Labour Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme Ed Miliband Labour Doncaster North Chris Coghlan Liberal Democrat Dorking and Horley Mike Tapp Labour Dover and Deal Sonia Kumar Labour Dudley Graeme Downie Labour Dunfermline and Dollar Alex Mayer Labour Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Liz Saville Roberts Plaid Cymru Dwyfor Meirionnydd James Murray Labour Ealing North Deirdre Costigan Labour Ealing Southall Yuan Yang Labour Earley and Woodley Joani Reid Labour East Kilbride and Strathaven Tom Rutland Labour East Worthing and Shoreham Josh Babarinde Liberal Democrat Eastbourne Liz Jarvis Liberal Democrat Eastleigh Chris Murray Labour Edinburgh East and Musselburgh Tracy Gilbert Labour Edinburgh North and Leith Christine Jardine Liberal Democrat Edinburgh West Clive Efford Labour Eltham and Chislehurst Charlotte Cane Liberal Democrat Ely and East Cambridgeshire Helen Maguire Liberal Democrat Epsom and Ewell Adam Thompson Labour Erewash Steve Race Labour Exeter Euan Stainbank Labour Falkirk Claire Hazelgrove Labour Filton and Bradley Stoke Sarah Sackman Labour Finchley and Golders Green Tony Vaughan Labour Folkestone and Hythe Matt Bishop Labour Forest of Dean Colum Eastwood Social Democratic & Labour Party Foyle Anna Sabine Liberal Democrat Frome and East Somerset Andrew Snowden Conservative Fylde Mark Ferguson Labour Gateshead Central and Whickham Michael Payne Labour Gedling Maureen Burke Labour Glasgow North East Sarah Dyke Liberal Democrat Glastonbury and Somerton Jeremy Hunt Conservative Godalming and Ash David Davis Conservative Goole and Pocklington Caroline Dinenage Conservative Gosport Tonia Antoniazzi Labour Gower Melanie Onn Labour Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes Rupert Lowe Reform UK Great Yarmouth Matthew Pennycook Labour Greenwich and Woolwich Zöe Franklin Liberal Democrat Guildford Alex Ballinger Labour Halesowen Kate Dearden Labour Halifax Andy Slaughter Labour Hammersmith and Chiswick Tulip Siddiq Labour Hampstead and Highgate Chris Vince Labour Harlow Victoria Collins Liberal Democrat Harpenden and Berkhamsted Tom Gordon Liberal Democrat Harrogate and Knaresborough Jonathan Brash Labour Hartlepool Helena Dollimore Labour Hastings and Rye John McDonnell Independent Hayes and Harlington Lisa Smart Liberal Democrat Hazel Grove David Taylor Labour Hemel Hempstead Freddie van Mierlo Liberal Democrat Henley and Thame Josh Dean Labour Hertford and Stortford Oliver Dowden Conservative Hertsmere Joe Morris Labour Hexham Jon Pearce Labour High Peak Luke Evans Conservative Hinckley and Bosworth Alistair Strathern Labour Hitchin Keir Starmer Labour Holborn and St Pancras Richard Foord Liberal Democrat Honiton and Sidmouth Catherine West Labour Hornsey and Friern Barnet John Milne Liberal Democrat Horsham Peter Kyle Labour Hove and Portslade Harpreet Uppal Labour Huddersfield Jas Athwal Labour Ilford South Emily Thornberry Labour Islington South and Finsbury Kate Osborne Labour Jarrow and Gateshead East Joe Powell Labour Kensington and Bayswater Rosie Wrighting Labour Kettering Karl Turner Labour Kingston upon Hull East Diana Johnson Labour Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham Emma Hardy Labour Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice Fabian Hamilton Labour Leeds North East Katie White Labour Leeds North West Hilary Benn Labour Leeds South Mark Sewards Labour Leeds South West and Morley Rachel Reeves Labour Leeds West and Pudsey Liz Kendall Labour Leicester West Jo Platt Labour Leigh and Atherton James MacCleary Liberal Democrat Lewes Janet Daby Labour Lewisham East Calvin Bailey Labour Leyton and Wanstead Dave Robertson Labour Lichfield Hamish Falconer Labour Lincoln Maria Eagle Labour Liverpool Garston Kim Johnson Labour Liverpool Riverside Paula Barker Labour Liverpool Wavertree Gregor Poynton Labour Livingston Jeevun Sandher Labour Loughborough Victoria Atkins Conservative Louth and Horncastle Rachel Hopkins Labour Luton South and South Bedfordshire Tim Roca Labour Macclesfield Joshua Reynolds Liberal Democrat Maidenhead Josh Simons Labour Makerfield Lucy Powell Labour Manchester Central Jeff Smith Labour Manchester Withington Steve Yemm Labour Mansfield Brian Mathew Liberal Democrat Melksham and Devizes Gerald Jones Labour Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare Henry Tufnell Labour Mid and South Pembrokeshire Andrew Cooper Labour Mid Cheshire Vikki Slade Liberal Democrat Mid Dorset and North Poole Susan Murray Liberal Democrat Mid Dunbartonshire Peter Bedford Conservative Mid Leicestershire George Freeman Conservative Mid Norfolk Alison Bennett Liberal Democrat Mid Sussex Luke Myer Labour Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland Kirsty McNeill Labour Midlothian Emily Darlington Labour Milton Keynes Central Chris Curtis Labour Milton Keynes North Catherine Fookes Labour Monmouthshire Steve Witherden Labour Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr Lizzi Collinge Labour Morecambe and Lunesdale Pamela Nash Labour Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke Lee Dillon Liberal Democrat Newbury Jessica Morden Labour Newport East Martin Wrigley Liberal Democrat Newton Abbot Irene Campbell Labour North Ayrshire and Arran Ben Maguire Liberal Democrat North Cornwall Ian Roome Liberal Democrat North Devon Luke Akehurst Labour North Durham Louise Jones Labour North East Derbyshire Wendy Chamberlain Liberal Democrat North East Fife Alex Brewer Liberal Democrat North East Hampshire Chris Hinchliff Labour North East Hertfordshire Dan Norris Labour North East Somerset and Hanham Ellie Chowns Green Party North Herefordshire Steff Aquarone Liberal Democrat North Norfolk Helen Morgan Liberal Democrat North Shropshire Sadik Al-Hassan Labour North Somerset Rachel Taylor Labour North Warwickshire and Bedworth Sam Carling Labour North West Cambridgeshire Kit Malthouse Conservative North West Hampshire Amanda Hack Labour North West Leicestershire James Wild Conservative North West Norfolk Lucy Rigby Labour Northampton North Alice Macdonald Labour Norwich North Clive Lewis Labour Norwich South Nadia Whittome Labour Nottingham East Alex Norris Labour Nottingham North and Kimberley Lilian Greenwood Labour Nottingham South Jodie Gosling Labour Nuneaton Alistair Carmichael Liberal Democrat Orkney and Shetland Jade Botterill Labour Ossett and Denby Dale Layla Moran Liberal Democrat Oxford West and Abingdon Miatta Fahnbulleh Labour Peckham Jonathan Hinder Labour Pendle and Clitheroe Marie Tidball Labour Penistone and Stocksbridge Markus Campbell-Savours Labour Penrith and Solway Fred Thomas Labour Plymouth Moor View Luke Pollard Labour Plymouth Sutton and Devonport Yvette Cooper Labour Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley Alex Davies-Jones Labour Pontypridd Neil Duncan-Jordan Labour Poole Amanda Martin Labour Portsmouth North Stephen Morgan Labour Portsmouth South Georgia Gould Labour Queen’s Park and Maida Vale John Healey Labour Rawmarsh and Conisbrough Anna Turley Labour Redcar Chris Bloore Labour Redditch Rishi Sunak Conservative Richmond and Northallerton Lauren Edwards Labour Rochester and Strood Andy MacNae Labour Rossendale and Darwen Jake Richards Labour Rother Valley Sarah Champion Labour Rotherham John Slinger Labour Rugby Alicia Kearns Conservative Rutland and Stamford Alison Hume Labour Scarborough and Whitby Nicholas Dakin Labour Scunthorpe Bill Esterson Labour Sefton Central Keir Mather Labour Selby Laura Trott Conservative Sevenoaks Olivia Blake Labour Sheffield Hallam Louise Haigh Labour Sheffield Heeley Clive Betts Labour Sheffield South East Michelle Welsh Labour Sherwood Forest Julia Buckley Labour Shrewsbury Kevin McKenna Labour Sittingbourne and Sheppey Neil Shastri-Hurst Conservative Solihull West and Shirley Pippa Heylings Liberal Democrat South Cambridgeshire Roz Savage Liberal Democrat South Cotswolds Samantha Niblett Labour South Derbyshire Caroline Voaden Liberal Democrat South Devon Lloyd Hatton Labour South Dorset Anna Gelderd Labour South East Cornwall Paul Foster Labour South Ribble James Cartlidge Conservative South Suffolk Terry Jermy Labour South West Norfolk David Burton-Sampson Labour Southend West and Leigh Kim Leadbeater Labour Spen Valley Daisy Cooper Liberal Democrat St Albans Noah Law Labour St Austell and Newquay Andrew George Liberal Democrat St Ives Ian Sollom Liberal Democrat St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire Leigh Ingham Labour Stafford Kevin Bonavia Labour Stevenage Chris Kane Labour Stirling and Strathallan Gareth Snell Labour Stoke-on-Trent Central Cat Eccles Labour Stourbridge Manuela Perteghella Liberal Democrat Stratford-on-Avon Steve Reed Labour Streatham and Croydon North Andrew Western Labour Stretford and Urmston Simon Opher Labour Stroud Jenny Riddell-Carpenter Labour Suffolk Coastal Lewis Atkinson Labour Sunderland Central Al Pinkerton Liberal Democrat Surrey Heath Luke Taylor Liberal Democrat Sutton and Cheam Andrew Mitchell Conservative Sutton Coldfield Torsten Bell Labour Swansea West Will Stone Labour Swindon North Heidi Alexander Labour Swindon South Sarah Edwards Labour Tamworth Shaun Davies Labour Telford Cameron Thomas Liberal Democrat Tewkesbury Kevin Hollinrake Conservative Thirsk and Malton Claire Young Liberal Democrat Thornbury and Yate Rachel Gilmour Liberal Democrat Tiverton and Minehead Steve Darling Liberal Democrat Torbay Jayne Kirkham Labour Truro and Falmouth Mike Martin Liberal Democrat Tunbridge Wells Alan Campbell Labour Tynemouth Danny Beales Labour Uxbridge and South Ruislip Kanishka Narayan Labour Vale of Glamorgan Simon Lightwood Labour Wakefield and Rothwell Angela Eagle Labour Wallasey Stella Creasy Labour Walthamstow Charlotte Nichols Labour Warrington North Sarah Hall Labour Warrington South Matt Western Labour Warwick and Leamington Sharon Hodgson Labour Washington and Gateshead South Matt Turmaine Labour Watford Adrian Ramsay Green Party Waveney Valley Gen Kitchen Labour Wellingborough and Rushden Tessa Munt Liberal Democrat Wells and Mendip Hills Andrew Lewin Labour Welwyn Hatfield Sarah Coombes Labour West Bromwich Edward Morello Liberal Democrat West Dorset Dan Aldridge Labour Weston-super-Mare Josh MacAlister Labour Whitehaven and Workington Lisa Nandy Labour Wigan Danny Chambers Liberal Democrat Winchester Charlie Maynard Liberal Democrat Witney Will Forster Liberal Democrat Woking Clive Jones Liberal Democrat Wokingham Pat McFadden Labour Wolverhampton South East Warinder Juss Labour Wolverhampton West Michael Wheeler Labour Worsley and Eccles Beccy Cooper Labour Worthing West Andrew Ranger Labour Wrexham Emma Reynolds Labour Wycombe Mark Garnier Conservative Wyre Forest Adam Dance Liberal Democrat Yeovil Llinos Medi Plaid Cymru Ynys Môn Luke Charters Labour York Outer Sarah Owen (Teller) Labour Luton North Bambos Charalambous (Teller) Labour Southgate and Wood Green

MPs who voted against the Bill

Kenneth Stevenson Labour Airdrie and Shotts Alex Baker Labour Aldershot Wendy Morton Conservative Aldridge-Brownhills Brian Leishman Labour Alloa and Grangemouth Andrew Griffith Conservative Arundel and South Downs Sojan Joseph Labour Ashford Angela Rayner Labour Ashton-under-Lyne Sean Woodcock Labour Banbury Nesil Caliskan Labour Barking Stephanie Peacock Labour Barnsley South Michelle Scrogham Labour Barrow and Furness Richard Holden Conservative Basildon and Billericay Kirsteen Sullivan Labour Bathgate and Linlithgow Marsha De Cordova Labour Battersea Joy Morrissey Conservative Beaconsfield Liam Conlon Labour Beckenham and Penge Mohammad Yasin Labour Bedford Gavin Robinson Democratic Unionist Party Belfast East Neil Coyle Labour Bermondsey and Old Southwark John Lamont Conservative Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk Rushanara Ali Labour Bethnal Green and Stepney Graham Stuart Conservative Beverley and Holderness Kieran Mullan Conservative Bexhill and Battle Daniel Francis Labour Bexleyheath and Crayford Calum Miller Liberal Democrat Bicester and Woodstock Preet Kaur Gill Labour Birmingham Edgbaston Paulette Hamilton Labour Birmingham Erdington Tahir Ali Labour Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley Liam Byrne Labour Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North Shabana Mahmood Labour Birmingham Ladywood Laurence Turner Labour Birmingham Northfield Ayoub Khan Independent Birmingham Perry Barr Sam Rushworth Labour Bishop Auckland Adnan Hussain Independent Blackburn Graham Stringer Labour Blackley and Middleton South Liz Twist Labour Blaydon and Consett Ian Lavery Labour Blyth and Ashington Alison Griffiths Conservative Bognor Regis and Littlehampton Yasmin Qureshi Labour Bolton South and Walkden Imran Hussain Independent Bradford East Naz Shah Labour Bradford West James Cleverly Conservative Braintree Dawn Butler Labour Brent East Barry Gardiner Labour Brent West Alex Burghart Conservative Brentwood and Ongar Martin Vickers Conservative Brigg and Immingham Darren Jones Labour Bristol North West Jerome Mayhew Conservative Broadland and Fakenham Peter Fortune Conservative Bromley and Biggin Hill Bradley Thomas Conservative Bromsgrove Lewis Cocking Conservative Broxbourne Juliet Campbell Labour Broxtowe James Frith Labour Bury North Ann Davies Plaid Cymru Caerfyrddin Chris Evans Labour Caerphilly Jamie Stone Liberal Democrat Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross Josh Newbury Labour Cannock Chase Rosie Duffield Independent Canterbury Stephen Doughty Labour Cardiff South and Penarth Julie Minns Labour Carlisle Rebecca Harris Conservative Castle Point Patrick Spencer Conservative Central Suffolk and North Ipswich Tom Morrison Liberal Democrat Cheadle Ben Coleman Labour Chelsea and Fulham Iain Duncan Smith Conservative Chingford and Woodford Green Dan Tomlinson Labour Chipping Barnet Christopher Chope Conservative Christchurch Mary Kelly Foy Labour City of Durham Nigel Farage Reform UK Clacton Bell Ribeiro-Addy Labour Clapham and Brixton Hill Frank McNally Labour Coatbridge and Bellshill Mary Creagh Labour Coventry East Taiwo Owatemi Labour Coventry North West Zarah Sultana Independent Coventry South Melanie Ward Labour Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy Katrina Murray Labour Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch Margaret Mullane Labour Dagenham and Rainham Lola McEvoy Labour Darlington Stuart Andrew Conservative Daventry Catherine Atkinson Labour Derby North Iqbal Mohamed Independent Dewsbury and Batley Sally Jameson Labour Doncaster Central Nigel Huddleston Conservative Droitwich and Evesham Helen Hayes Labour Dulwich and West Norwood John Cooper Conservative Dumfries and Galloway David Mundell Conservative Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale Rupa Huq Labour Ealing Central and Acton Grahame Morris Labour Easington Sammy Wilson Democratic Unionist Party East Antrim Mims Davies Conservative East Grinstead and Uckfield Stephen Timms Labour East Ham Damian Hinds Conservative East Hampshire Gregory Campbell Democratic Unionist Party East Londonderry Blair McDougall Labour East Renfrewshire Claire Coutinho Conservative East Surrey Polly Billington Labour East Thanet Danny Kruger Conservative East Wiltshire Scott Arthur Labour Edinburgh South West Kate Osamor Labour Edmonton and Winchmore Hill Justin Madders Labour Ellesmere Port and Bromborough Feryal Clark Labour Enfield North Neil Hudson Conservative Epping Forest Abena Oppong-Asare Labour Erith and Thamesmead Monica Harding Liberal Democrat Esher and Walton David Reed Conservative Exmouth and Exeter East Suella Braverman Conservative Fareham and Waterlooville Gregory Stafford Conservative Farnham and Bordon Helen Whately Conservative Faversham and Mid Kent Seema Malhotra Labour Feltham and Heston Edward Leigh Conservative Gainsborough Naushabah Khan Labour Gillingham and Rainham John Grady Labour Glasgow East Martin Rhodes Labour Glasgow North Gordon McKee Labour Glasgow South Zubir Ahmed Labour Glasgow South West Patricia Ferguson Labour Glasgow West Richard Baker Labour Glenrothes and Mid Fife Alex McIntyre Labour Gloucester Harriet Cross Conservative Gordon and Buchan Gareth Davies Conservative Grantham and Bourne Lauren Sullivan Labour Gravesham Diane Abbott Labour Hackney North and Stoke Newington Meg Hillier Labour Hackney South and Shoreditch Paul Holmes Conservative Hamble Valley Imogen Walker Labour Hamilton and Clyde Valley Neil O’Brien Conservative Harborough, Oadby and Wigston Bob Blackman Conservative Harrow East Bernard Jenkin Conservative Harwich and North Essex Alan Mak Conservative Havant David Pinto-Duschinsky Labour Hendon Jesse Norman Conservative Hereford and South Herefordshire Roger Gale Conservative Herne Bay and Sandwich Elsie Blundell Labour Heywood and Middleton North Julia Lopez Conservative Hornchurch and Upminster Bridget Phillipson Labour Houghton and Sunderland South Ben Obese-Jecty Conservative Huntingdon Sarah Smith Labour Hyndburn Wes Streeting Labour Ilford North Martin McCluskey Labour Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West Angus MacDonald Liberal Democrat Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire Jack Abbott Labour Ipswich Joe Robertson Conservative Isle of Wight East Richard Quigley Labour Isle of Wight West Jeremy Corbyn Independent Islington North Robbie Moore Conservative Keighley and Ilkley Jeremy Wright Conservative Kenilworth and Southam Lillian Jones Labour Kilmarnock and Loudoun Ed Davey Liberal Democrat Kingston and Surbiton Emma Hardy Labour Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice Anneliese Midgley Labour Knowsley Sorcha Eastwood Alliance Lagan Valley Richard Burgon Independent Leeds East Shivani Raja Conservative Leicester East Shockat Adam Independent Leicester South Vicky Foxcroft Labour Lewisham North Ian Byrne Independent Liverpool West Derby Nia Griffith Labour Llanelli Jess Asato Labour Lowestoft Helen Grant Conservative Maidstone and Malling John Whittingdale Conservative Maldon Edward Argar Conservative Melton and Syston Saqib Bhatti Conservative Meriden and Solihull East Blake Stephenson Conservative Mid Bedfordshire Greg Smith Conservative Mid Buckinghamshire Jonathan Davies Labour Mid Derbyshire Andy McDonald Labour Middlesbrough and Thornaby East Siobhain McDonagh Labour Mitcham and Morden Torcuil Crichton Labour Na h-Eileanan an Iar Julian Lewis Conservative New Forest East Desmond Swayne Conservative New Forest West Robert Jenrick Conservative Newark Chi Onwurah Labour Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West Mary Glindon Labour Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend Catherine McKinnell Labour Newcastle upon Tyne North Adam Jogee Labour Newcastle-under-Lyme Ruth Jones Labour Newport West and Islwyn Alan Strickland Labour Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor Jon Trickett Labour Normanton and Hemsworth Jim Allister Traditional Unionist Voice North Antrim Richard Fuller Conservative North Bedfordshire Simon Hoare Conservative North Dorset Alex Easton Independent North Down Steve Barclay Conservative North East Cambridgeshire David Smith Labour North Northumberland Kemi Badenoch Conservative North West Essex Mike Reader Labour Northampton South Louie French Conservative Old Bexley and Sidcup Jim McMahon Labour Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton Gareth Bacon Conservative Orpington Anneliese Dodds Labour Oxford East Alison Taylor Labour Paisley and Renfrewshire North Johanna Baxter Labour Paisley and Renfrewshire South Andrew Pakes Labour Peterborough Apsana Begum Independent Poplar and Limehouse Mark Hendrick Labour Preston Fleur Anderson Labour Putney Mark Francois Conservative Rayleigh and Wickford Matt Rodda Labour Reading Central Olivia Bailey Labour Reading West and Mid Berkshire Rebecca Paul Conservative Reigate Maya Ellis Labour Ribble Valley Sarah Olney Liberal Democrat Richmond Park Paul Waugh Labour Rochdale Andrew Rosindell Conservative Romford David Simmonds Conservative Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner Mike Amesbury Independent Runcorn and Helsby Ben Spencer Conservative Runnymede and Weybridge James Naish Labour Rushcliffe Michael Shanks Labour Rutherglen Rebecca Long Bailey Independent Salford John Glen Conservative Salisbury Gill Furniss Labour Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough Abtisam Mohamed Labour Sheffield Central Anna Dixon Labour Shipley Julian Smith Conservative Skipton and Ripon Caroline Johnson Conservative Sleaford and North Hykeham Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi Labour Slough Gurinder Singh Josan Labour Smethwick Robin Swann Ulster Unionist Party South Antrim James McMurdock Reform UK South Basildon and East Thurrock John Hayes Conservative South Holland and The Deepings Alberto Costa Conservative South Leicestershire Ben Goldsborough Labour South Norfolk Sarah Bool Conservative South Northamptonshire Emma Lewell-Buck Labour South Shields Stuart Anderson Conservative South Shropshire Rebecca Smith Conservative South West Devon Gagan Mohindra Conservative South West Hertfordshire Andrew Murrison Conservative South West Wiltshire Darren Paffey Labour Southampton Itchen Satvir Kaur Labour Southampton Test Bayo Alaba Labour Southend East and Rochford Patrick Hurley Labour Southport Lincoln Jopp Conservative Spelthorne David Baines Labour St Helens North Marie Rimmer Labour St Helens South and Whiston Karen Bradley Conservative Staffordshire Moorlands Jonathan Reynolds Labour Stalybridge and Hyde Chris McDonald Labour Stockton North Matt Vickers Conservative Stockton West David Williams Labour Stoke-on-Trent North Allison Gardner Labour Stoke-on-Trent South Gavin Williamson Conservative Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge Jim Shannon Democratic Unionist Party Strangford Uma Kumaran Labour Stratford and Bow Esther McVey Conservative Tatton Gideon Amos Liberal Democrat Taunton and Wellington Mark Pritchard Conservative The Wrekin Jen Craft Labour Thurrock Antonia Bance Labour Tipton and Wednesbury Tom Tugendhat Conservative Tonbridge Rosena Allin-Khan Labour Tooting Nick Thomas-Symonds Labour Torfaen Geoffrey Cox Conservative Torridge and Tavistock David Lammy Labour Tottenham Munira Wilson Liberal Democrat Twickenham Carla Lockhart Democratic Unionist Party Upper Bann Valerie Vaz Labour Walsall and Bloxwich Katie Lam Conservative Weald of Kent Andrew Bowie Conservative West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Douglas McAllister Labour West Dunbartonshire James Asser Labour West Ham and Beckton Ashley Dalton Labour West Lancashire Nick Timothy Conservative West Suffolk Tim Farron Liberal Democrat Westmorland and Lonsdale Alec Shelbrooke Conservative Wetherby and Easingwold Derek Twigg Labour Widnes and Halewood Paul Kohler Liberal Democrat Wimbledon Jack Rankin Conservative Windsor Matthew Patrick Labour Wirral West Priti Patel Conservative Witham Sureena Brackenridge Labour Wolverhampton North East Tom Collins Labour Worcester Mike Kane Labour Wythenshawe and Sale East Rachael Maskell Labour York Central Florence Eshalomi (Teller) Labour Vauxhall and Camberwell Green Harriett Baldwin (Teller) Conservative West Worcestershire

MPs with no vote recorded

Kirsty Blackman Scottish National Party Aberdeen North Stephen Flynn Scottish National Party Aberdeen South Seamus Logan Scottish National Party Aberdeenshire North and Moray East Dave Doogan Scottish National Party Angus and Perthshire Glens Stephen Gethins Scottish National Party Arbroath and Broughty Ferry Brendan O’Hara Scottish National Party Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber John Finucane Sinn Féin Belfast North Claire Hanna Social Democratic & Labour Party Belfast South and Mid Down Paul Maskey Sinn Féin Belfast West Al Carns Labour Birmingham Selly Oak Nick Smith Labour Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney Jessica Toale Labour Bournemouth West Judith Cummins Deputy Speaker Bradford South Charlie Dewhirst Conservative Bridlington and The Wolds Josh Fenton-Glynn Labour Calder Valley Lindsay Hoyle Speaker Chorley Peter Lamb Labour Crawley Chris Law Scottish National Party Dundee Central Ian Murray Labour Edinburgh South Pat Cullen Sinn Féin Fermanagh and South Tyrone Andrew Gwynne Labour Gorton and Denton Gareth Thomas Labour Harrow West Mike Wood Conservative Kingswinford and South Staffordshire Cat Smith Labour Lancaster and Wyre Alex Sobel Labour Leeds Central and Headingley Ellie Reeves Labour Lewisham West and East Dulwich Dan Carden Labour Liverpool Walton Douglas Alexander Labour Lothian East Afzal Khan Labour Manchester Rusholme Cathal Mallaghan Sinn Féin Mid Ulster Graham Leadbitter Scottish National Party Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey Carolyn Harris Labour Neath and Swansea East Dáire Hughes Sinn Féin Newry and Armagh Geoffrey Clifton-Brown Conservative North Cotswolds Debbie Abrahams Labour Oldham East and Saddleworth Pete Wishart Scottish National Party Perth and Kinross-shire Chris Bryant Labour Rhondda and Ogmore Caroline Nokes Deputy Speaker Romsey and Southampton North Chris Hazzard Sinn Féin South Down Navendu Mishra Labour Stockport Nusrat Ghani Deputy Speaker Sussex Weald Órfhlaith Begley Sinn Féin West Tyrone

Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons