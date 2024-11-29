How every MP voted on the Assisted Dying Bill

News

MPs have voted for the Assisted Dying Bill with a substantial majority

A photo of the House of Commons

MPs voted this afternoon on the second reading of The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. The Bill seeks to legalise assisted dying by allowing adults who are terminally ill with less than six months to live take their own life at the time of their choosing.

The Bill has sparked intense discussion in Westminster. As MPs were given a free vote (they weren’t instructed how to vote by party whips), each MP has been deciding independently whether to support the legislation.

Supporters of the legislation argue that it will allow people who are terminally ill and in pain to have the freedom to end their life at the time of their choosing, and reduce their suffering. Opponents have argued that there are insufficient safeguards in place and it could lead to people being coerced into taking their own life.

The Bill passed its second reading in the Commons, with 330 MPs voting in favour and 275 MPs voting against. As a result, the legislation will now continue its journey through parliament.

The breakdown of MPs’ votes by party was as follows:

  • Alliance: 0 for, 1 against, 0 did not vote
  • Conservative: 23 for, 93 against, 3 did not vote
  • Democratic Unionist Party: 0 for, 5 against, 0 did not vote
  • Green Party: 4 for, 0 against, 0 did not vote
  • Independent: 1 for, 14 against, 0 did not vote
  • Labour: 236 for, 148 against, 18 did not vote
  • Liberal Democrat: 61 for, 11 against, 0 did not vote
  • Plaid Cymru: 3 for, 1 against, 0 did not vote
  • Reform UK: 3 for, 2 against, 0 did not vote
  • Scottish National Party: 0 for, 0 against, 9 did not vote
  • Social Democratic and Labour Party: 1 for, 0 against, 1 did not vote
  • Traditional Unionist Voice: 0 for, 1 against, 0 did not vote
  • Ulster Unionist Party: 0 for, 1 against, 0 did not vote

45 MPs did not vote on the Bill. Many of them will have intentionally abstained – including the majority of Tory MPs missing from the list. Others may have been ‘paired’ – a mechanism used by MPs when they cannot attend a vote in the House of Commons where an MP from another party who would have voted differently to them agrees not to vote, or otherwise did not attend for health or other reasons.

In addition, the speaker of the House of Commons does not participate in votes, and MPs from Sinn Fein do not take their seats in parliament.

Below is a fill list of how every MP voted on the second reading of the Assisted Dying Bill.

MPs who voted for the Bill

Stephen KinnockLabourAberafan Maesteg
Connor RandLabourAltrincham and Sale West
Mark TamiLabourAlyn and Deeside
Linsey FarnsworthLabourAmber Valley
Lee AndersonReform UKAshfield
Laura Kyrke-SmithLabourAylesbury
Elaine StewartLabourAyr, Carrick and Cumnock
Claire HughesLabourBangor Aberconwy
Dan JarvisLabourBarnsley North
Luke MurphyLabourBasingstoke
Jo WhiteLabourBassetlaw
Wera HobhouseLiberal DemocratBath
Alison McGovernLabourBirkenhead
Jess PhillipsLabourBirmingham Yardley
Lorraine BeaversLabourBlackpool North and Fleetwood
Chris WebbLabourBlackpool South
Natalie FleetLabourBolsover
Kirith EntwistleLabourBolton North East
Phil BrickellLabourBolton West
Peter DowdLabourBootle
Richard TiceReform UKBoston and Skegness
Tom HayesLabourBournemouth East
Peter SwallowLabourBracknell
David ChadwickLiberal DemocratBrecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe
Ruth CadburyLabourBrentford and Isleworth
Chris ElmoreLabourBridgend
Ashley FoxConservativeBridgwater
Chris WardLabourBrighton Kemptown and Peacehaven
Siân BerryGreen PartyBrighton Pavilion
Carla DenyerGreen PartyBristol Central
Kerry McCarthyLabourBristol East
Damien EganLabourBristol North East
Karin SmythLabourBristol South
Callum AndersonLabourBuckingham and Bletchley
Oliver RyanLabourBurnley
Jacob CollierLabourBurton and Uttoxeter
Christian WakefordLabourBury South
Peter PrinsleyLabourBury St Edmunds and Stowmarket
Perran MoonLabourCamborne and Redruth
Daniel ZeichnerLabourCambridge
Jo StevensLabourCardiff East
Anna McMorrinLabourCardiff North
Alex Barros-CurtisLabourCardiff West
Bobby DeanLiberal DemocratCarshalton and Wallington
Alan GemmellLabourCentral Ayrshire
Mel StrideConservativeCentral Devon
Ben LakePlaid CymruCeredigion Preseli
Tristan OsborneLabourChatham and Aylesford
Marie GoldmanLiberal DemocratChelmsford
Max WilkinsonLiberal DemocratCheltenham
Sarah GreenLiberal DemocratChesham and Amersham
Samantha DixonLabourChester North and Neston
Aphra BrandrethConservativeChester South and Eddisbury
Toby PerkinsLabourChesterfield
Jess Brown-FullerLiberal DemocratChichester
Sarah GibsonLiberal DemocratChippenham
Rachel BlakeLabourCities of London and Westminster
Becky GittinsLabourClwyd East
Gill GermanLabourClwyd North
Pam CoxLabourColchester
Paul DaviesLabourColne Valley
Sarah RussellLabourCongleton
Lee BarronLabourCorby and East Northamptonshire
Emma FoodyLabourCramlington and Killingworth
Connor NaismithLabourCrewe and Nantwich
Natasha IronsLabourCroydon East
Chris PhilpConservativeCroydon South
Sarah JonesLabourCroydon West
Jim DicksonLabourDartford
Baggy ShankerLabourDerby South
John WhitbyLabourDerbyshire Dales
Olly GloverLiberal DemocratDidcot and Wantage
Lee PitcherLabourDoncaster East and the Isle of Axholme
Ed MilibandLabourDoncaster North
Chris CoghlanLiberal DemocratDorking and Horley
Mike TappLabourDover and Deal
Sonia KumarLabourDudley
Graeme DownieLabourDunfermline and Dollar
Alex MayerLabourDunstable and Leighton Buzzard
Liz Saville RobertsPlaid CymruDwyfor Meirionnydd
James MurrayLabourEaling North
Deirdre CostiganLabourEaling Southall
Yuan YangLabourEarley and Woodley
Joani ReidLabourEast Kilbride and Strathaven
Tom RutlandLabourEast Worthing and Shoreham
Josh BabarindeLiberal DemocratEastbourne
Liz JarvisLiberal DemocratEastleigh
Chris MurrayLabourEdinburgh East and Musselburgh
Tracy GilbertLabourEdinburgh North and Leith
Christine JardineLiberal DemocratEdinburgh West
Clive EffordLabourEltham and Chislehurst
Charlotte CaneLiberal DemocratEly and East Cambridgeshire
Helen MaguireLiberal DemocratEpsom and Ewell
Adam ThompsonLabourErewash
Steve RaceLabourExeter
Euan StainbankLabourFalkirk
Claire HazelgroveLabourFilton and Bradley Stoke
Sarah SackmanLabourFinchley and Golders Green
Tony VaughanLabourFolkestone and Hythe
Matt BishopLabourForest of Dean
Colum EastwoodSocial Democratic & Labour PartyFoyle
Anna SabineLiberal DemocratFrome and East Somerset
Andrew SnowdenConservativeFylde
Mark FergusonLabourGateshead Central and Whickham
Michael PayneLabourGedling
Maureen BurkeLabourGlasgow North East
Sarah DykeLiberal DemocratGlastonbury and Somerton
Jeremy HuntConservativeGodalming and Ash
David DavisConservativeGoole and Pocklington
Caroline DinenageConservativeGosport
Tonia AntoniazziLabourGower
Melanie OnnLabourGreat Grimsby and Cleethorpes
Rupert LoweReform UKGreat Yarmouth
Matthew PennycookLabourGreenwich and Woolwich
Zöe FranklinLiberal DemocratGuildford
Alex BallingerLabourHalesowen
Kate DeardenLabourHalifax
Andy SlaughterLabourHammersmith and Chiswick
Tulip SiddiqLabourHampstead and Highgate
Chris VinceLabourHarlow
Victoria CollinsLiberal DemocratHarpenden and Berkhamsted
Tom GordonLiberal DemocratHarrogate and Knaresborough
Jonathan BrashLabourHartlepool
Helena DollimoreLabourHastings and Rye
John McDonnellIndependentHayes and Harlington
Lisa SmartLiberal DemocratHazel Grove
David TaylorLabourHemel Hempstead
Freddie van MierloLiberal DemocratHenley and Thame
Josh DeanLabourHertford and Stortford
Oliver DowdenConservativeHertsmere
Joe MorrisLabourHexham
Jon PearceLabourHigh Peak
Luke EvansConservativeHinckley and Bosworth
Alistair StrathernLabourHitchin
Keir StarmerLabourHolborn and St Pancras
Richard FoordLiberal DemocratHoniton and Sidmouth
Catherine WestLabourHornsey and Friern Barnet
John MilneLiberal DemocratHorsham
Peter KyleLabourHove and Portslade
Harpreet UppalLabourHuddersfield
Jas AthwalLabourIlford South
Emily ThornberryLabourIslington South and Finsbury
Kate OsborneLabourJarrow and Gateshead East
Joe PowellLabourKensington and Bayswater
Rosie WrightingLabourKettering
Karl TurnerLabourKingston upon Hull East
Diana JohnsonLabourKingston upon Hull North and Cottingham
Emma HardyLabourKingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice
Fabian HamiltonLabourLeeds North East
Katie WhiteLabourLeeds North West
Hilary BennLabourLeeds South
Mark SewardsLabourLeeds South West and Morley
Rachel ReevesLabourLeeds West and Pudsey
Liz KendallLabourLeicester West
Jo PlattLabourLeigh and Atherton
James MacClearyLiberal DemocratLewes
Janet DabyLabourLewisham East
Calvin BaileyLabourLeyton and Wanstead
Dave RobertsonLabourLichfield
Hamish FalconerLabourLincoln
Maria EagleLabourLiverpool Garston
Kim JohnsonLabourLiverpool Riverside
Paula BarkerLabourLiverpool Wavertree
Gregor PoyntonLabourLivingston
Jeevun SandherLabourLoughborough
Victoria AtkinsConservativeLouth and Horncastle
Rachel HopkinsLabourLuton South and South Bedfordshire
Tim RocaLabourMacclesfield
Joshua ReynoldsLiberal DemocratMaidenhead
Josh SimonsLabourMakerfield
Lucy PowellLabourManchester Central
Jeff SmithLabourManchester Withington
Steve YemmLabourMansfield
Brian MathewLiberal DemocratMelksham and Devizes
Gerald JonesLabourMerthyr Tydfil and Aberdare
Henry TufnellLabourMid and South Pembrokeshire
Andrew CooperLabourMid Cheshire
Vikki SladeLiberal DemocratMid Dorset and North Poole
Susan MurrayLiberal DemocratMid Dunbartonshire
Peter BedfordConservativeMid Leicestershire
George FreemanConservativeMid Norfolk
Alison BennettLiberal DemocratMid Sussex
Luke MyerLabourMiddlesbrough South and East Cleveland
Kirsty McNeillLabourMidlothian
Emily DarlingtonLabourMilton Keynes Central
Chris CurtisLabourMilton Keynes North
Catherine FookesLabourMonmouthshire
Steve WitherdenLabourMontgomeryshire and Glyndŵr
Lizzi CollingeLabourMorecambe and Lunesdale
Pamela NashLabourMotherwell, Wishaw and Carluke
Lee DillonLiberal DemocratNewbury
Jessica MordenLabourNewport East
Martin WrigleyLiberal DemocratNewton Abbot
Irene CampbellLabourNorth Ayrshire and Arran
Ben MaguireLiberal DemocratNorth Cornwall
Ian RoomeLiberal DemocratNorth Devon
Luke AkehurstLabourNorth Durham
Louise JonesLabourNorth East Derbyshire
Wendy ChamberlainLiberal DemocratNorth East Fife
Alex BrewerLiberal DemocratNorth East Hampshire
Chris HinchliffLabourNorth East Hertfordshire
Dan NorrisLabourNorth East Somerset and Hanham
Ellie ChownsGreen PartyNorth Herefordshire
Steff AquaroneLiberal DemocratNorth Norfolk
Helen MorganLiberal DemocratNorth Shropshire
Sadik Al-HassanLabourNorth Somerset
Rachel TaylorLabourNorth Warwickshire and Bedworth
Sam CarlingLabourNorth West Cambridgeshire
Kit MalthouseConservativeNorth West Hampshire
Amanda HackLabourNorth West Leicestershire
James WildConservativeNorth West Norfolk
Lucy RigbyLabourNorthampton North
Alice MacdonaldLabourNorwich North
Clive LewisLabourNorwich South
Nadia WhittomeLabourNottingham East
Alex NorrisLabourNottingham North and Kimberley
Lilian GreenwoodLabourNottingham South
Jodie GoslingLabourNuneaton
Alistair CarmichaelLiberal DemocratOrkney and Shetland
Jade BotterillLabourOssett and Denby Dale
Layla MoranLiberal DemocratOxford West and Abingdon
Miatta FahnbullehLabourPeckham
Jonathan HinderLabourPendle and Clitheroe
Marie TidballLabourPenistone and Stocksbridge
Markus Campbell-SavoursLabourPenrith and Solway
Fred ThomasLabourPlymouth Moor View
Luke PollardLabourPlymouth Sutton and Devonport
Yvette CooperLabourPontefract, Castleford and Knottingley
Alex Davies-JonesLabourPontypridd
Neil Duncan-JordanLabourPoole
Amanda MartinLabourPortsmouth North
Stephen MorganLabourPortsmouth South
Georgia GouldLabourQueen’s Park and Maida Vale
John HealeyLabourRawmarsh and Conisbrough
Anna TurleyLabourRedcar
Chris BlooreLabourRedditch
Rishi SunakConservativeRichmond and Northallerton
Lauren EdwardsLabourRochester and Strood
Andy MacNaeLabourRossendale and Darwen
Jake RichardsLabourRother Valley
Sarah ChampionLabourRotherham
John SlingerLabourRugby
Alicia KearnsConservativeRutland and Stamford
Alison HumeLabourScarborough and Whitby
Nicholas DakinLabourScunthorpe
Bill EstersonLabourSefton Central
Keir MatherLabourSelby
Laura TrottConservativeSevenoaks
Olivia BlakeLabourSheffield Hallam
Louise HaighLabourSheffield Heeley
Clive BettsLabourSheffield South East
Michelle WelshLabourSherwood Forest
Julia BuckleyLabourShrewsbury
Kevin McKennaLabourSittingbourne and Sheppey
Neil Shastri-HurstConservativeSolihull West and Shirley
Pippa HeylingsLiberal DemocratSouth Cambridgeshire
Roz SavageLiberal DemocratSouth Cotswolds
Samantha NiblettLabourSouth Derbyshire
Caroline VoadenLiberal DemocratSouth Devon
Lloyd HattonLabourSouth Dorset
Anna GelderdLabourSouth East Cornwall
Paul FosterLabourSouth Ribble
James CartlidgeConservativeSouth Suffolk
Terry JermyLabourSouth West Norfolk
David Burton-SampsonLabourSouthend West and Leigh
Kim LeadbeaterLabourSpen Valley
Daisy CooperLiberal DemocratSt Albans
Noah LawLabourSt Austell and Newquay
Andrew GeorgeLiberal DemocratSt Ives
Ian SollomLiberal DemocratSt Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire
Leigh InghamLabourStafford
Kevin BonaviaLabourStevenage
Chris KaneLabourStirling and Strathallan
Gareth SnellLabourStoke-on-Trent Central
Cat EcclesLabourStourbridge
Manuela PerteghellaLiberal DemocratStratford-on-Avon
Steve ReedLabourStreatham and Croydon North
Andrew WesternLabourStretford and Urmston
Simon OpherLabourStroud
Jenny Riddell-CarpenterLabourSuffolk Coastal
Lewis AtkinsonLabourSunderland Central
Al PinkertonLiberal DemocratSurrey Heath
Luke TaylorLiberal DemocratSutton and Cheam
Andrew MitchellConservativeSutton Coldfield
Torsten BellLabourSwansea West
Will StoneLabourSwindon North
Heidi AlexanderLabourSwindon South
Sarah EdwardsLabourTamworth
Shaun DaviesLabourTelford
Cameron ThomasLiberal DemocratTewkesbury
Kevin HollinrakeConservativeThirsk and Malton
Claire YoungLiberal DemocratThornbury and Yate
Rachel GilmourLiberal DemocratTiverton and Minehead
Steve DarlingLiberal DemocratTorbay
Jayne KirkhamLabourTruro and Falmouth
Mike MartinLiberal DemocratTunbridge Wells
Alan CampbellLabourTynemouth
Danny BealesLabourUxbridge and South Ruislip
Kanishka NarayanLabourVale of Glamorgan
Simon LightwoodLabourWakefield and Rothwell
Angela EagleLabourWallasey
Stella CreasyLabourWalthamstow
Charlotte NicholsLabourWarrington North
Sarah HallLabourWarrington South
Matt WesternLabourWarwick and Leamington
Sharon HodgsonLabourWashington and Gateshead South
Matt TurmaineLabourWatford
Adrian RamsayGreen PartyWaveney Valley
Gen KitchenLabourWellingborough and Rushden
Tessa MuntLiberal DemocratWells and Mendip Hills
Andrew LewinLabourWelwyn Hatfield
Sarah CoombesLabourWest Bromwich
Edward MorelloLiberal DemocratWest Dorset
Dan AldridgeLabourWeston-super-Mare
Josh MacAlisterLabourWhitehaven and Workington
Lisa NandyLabourWigan
Danny ChambersLiberal DemocratWinchester
Charlie MaynardLiberal DemocratWitney
Will ForsterLiberal DemocratWoking
Clive JonesLiberal DemocratWokingham
Pat McFaddenLabourWolverhampton South East
Warinder JussLabourWolverhampton West
Michael WheelerLabourWorsley and Eccles
Beccy CooperLabourWorthing West
Andrew RangerLabourWrexham
Emma ReynoldsLabourWycombe
Mark GarnierConservativeWyre Forest
Adam DanceLiberal DemocratYeovil
Llinos MediPlaid CymruYnys Môn
Luke ChartersLabourYork Outer
Sarah Owen (Teller)LabourLuton North
Bambos Charalambous (Teller)LabourSouthgate and Wood Green

MPs who voted against the Bill

Kenneth StevensonLabourAirdrie and Shotts
Alex BakerLabourAldershot
Wendy MortonConservativeAldridge-Brownhills
Brian LeishmanLabourAlloa and Grangemouth
Andrew GriffithConservativeArundel and South Downs
Sojan JosephLabourAshford
Angela RaynerLabourAshton-under-Lyne
Sean WoodcockLabourBanbury
Nesil CaliskanLabourBarking
Stephanie PeacockLabourBarnsley South
Michelle ScroghamLabourBarrow and Furness
Richard HoldenConservativeBasildon and Billericay
Kirsteen SullivanLabourBathgate and Linlithgow
Marsha De CordovaLabourBattersea
Joy MorrisseyConservativeBeaconsfield
Liam ConlonLabourBeckenham and Penge
Mohammad YasinLabourBedford
Gavin RobinsonDemocratic Unionist PartyBelfast East
Neil CoyleLabourBermondsey and Old Southwark
John LamontConservativeBerwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
Rushanara AliLabourBethnal Green and Stepney
Graham StuartConservativeBeverley and Holderness
Kieran MullanConservativeBexhill and Battle
Daniel FrancisLabourBexleyheath and Crayford
Calum MillerLiberal DemocratBicester and Woodstock
Preet Kaur GillLabourBirmingham Edgbaston
Paulette HamiltonLabourBirmingham Erdington
Tahir AliLabourBirmingham Hall Green and Moseley
Liam ByrneLabourBirmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North
Shabana MahmoodLabourBirmingham Ladywood
Laurence TurnerLabourBirmingham Northfield
Ayoub KhanIndependentBirmingham Perry Barr
Sam RushworthLabourBishop Auckland
Adnan HussainIndependentBlackburn
Graham StringerLabourBlackley and Middleton South
Liz TwistLabourBlaydon and Consett
Ian LaveryLabourBlyth and Ashington
Alison GriffithsConservativeBognor Regis and Littlehampton
Yasmin QureshiLabourBolton South and Walkden
Imran HussainIndependentBradford East
Naz ShahLabourBradford West
James CleverlyConservativeBraintree
Dawn ButlerLabourBrent East
Barry GardinerLabourBrent West
Alex BurghartConservativeBrentwood and Ongar
Martin VickersConservativeBrigg and Immingham
Darren JonesLabourBristol North West
Jerome MayhewConservativeBroadland and Fakenham
Peter FortuneConservativeBromley and Biggin Hill
Bradley ThomasConservativeBromsgrove
Lewis CockingConservativeBroxbourne
Juliet CampbellLabourBroxtowe
James FrithLabourBury North
Ann DaviesPlaid CymruCaerfyrddin
Chris EvansLabourCaerphilly
Jamie StoneLiberal DemocratCaithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
Josh NewburyLabourCannock Chase
Rosie DuffieldIndependentCanterbury
Stephen DoughtyLabourCardiff South and Penarth
Julie MinnsLabourCarlisle
Rebecca HarrisConservativeCastle Point
Patrick SpencerConservativeCentral Suffolk and North Ipswich
Tom MorrisonLiberal DemocratCheadle
Ben ColemanLabourChelsea and Fulham
Iain Duncan SmithConservativeChingford and Woodford Green
Dan TomlinsonLabourChipping Barnet
Christopher ChopeConservativeChristchurch
Mary Kelly FoyLabourCity of Durham
Nigel FarageReform UKClacton
Bell Ribeiro-AddyLabourClapham and Brixton Hill
Frank McNallyLabourCoatbridge and Bellshill
Mary CreaghLabourCoventry East
Taiwo OwatemiLabourCoventry North West
Zarah SultanaIndependentCoventry South
Melanie WardLabourCowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy
Katrina MurrayLabourCumbernauld and Kirkintilloch
Margaret MullaneLabourDagenham and Rainham
Lola McEvoyLabourDarlington
Stuart AndrewConservativeDaventry
Catherine AtkinsonLabourDerby North
Iqbal MohamedIndependentDewsbury and Batley
Sally JamesonLabourDoncaster Central
Nigel HuddlestonConservativeDroitwich and Evesham
Helen HayesLabourDulwich and West Norwood
John CooperConservativeDumfries and Galloway
David MundellConservativeDumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
Rupa HuqLabourEaling Central and Acton
Grahame MorrisLabourEasington
Sammy WilsonDemocratic Unionist PartyEast Antrim
Mims DaviesConservativeEast Grinstead and Uckfield
Stephen TimmsLabourEast Ham
Damian HindsConservativeEast Hampshire
Gregory CampbellDemocratic Unionist PartyEast Londonderry
Blair McDougallLabourEast Renfrewshire
Claire CoutinhoConservativeEast Surrey
Polly BillingtonLabourEast Thanet
Danny KrugerConservativeEast Wiltshire
Scott ArthurLabourEdinburgh South West
Kate OsamorLabourEdmonton and Winchmore Hill
Justin MaddersLabourEllesmere Port and Bromborough
Feryal ClarkLabourEnfield North
Neil HudsonConservativeEpping Forest
Abena Oppong-AsareLabourErith and Thamesmead
Monica HardingLiberal DemocratEsher and Walton
David ReedConservativeExmouth and Exeter East
Suella BravermanConservativeFareham and Waterlooville
Gregory StaffordConservativeFarnham and Bordon
Helen WhatelyConservativeFaversham and Mid Kent
Seema MalhotraLabourFeltham and Heston
Edward LeighConservativeGainsborough
Naushabah KhanLabourGillingham and Rainham
John GradyLabourGlasgow East
Martin RhodesLabourGlasgow North
Gordon McKeeLabourGlasgow South
Zubir AhmedLabourGlasgow South West
Patricia FergusonLabourGlasgow West
Richard BakerLabourGlenrothes and Mid Fife
Alex McIntyreLabourGloucester
Harriet CrossConservativeGordon and Buchan
Gareth DaviesConservativeGrantham and Bourne
Lauren SullivanLabourGravesham
Diane AbbottLabourHackney North and Stoke Newington
Meg HillierLabourHackney South and Shoreditch
Paul HolmesConservativeHamble Valley
Imogen WalkerLabourHamilton and Clyde Valley
Neil O’BrienConservativeHarborough, Oadby and Wigston
Bob BlackmanConservativeHarrow East
Bernard JenkinConservativeHarwich and North Essex
Alan MakConservativeHavant
David Pinto-DuschinskyLabourHendon
Jesse NormanConservativeHereford and South Herefordshire
Roger GaleConservativeHerne Bay and Sandwich
Elsie BlundellLabourHeywood and Middleton North
Julia LopezConservativeHornchurch and Upminster
Bridget PhillipsonLabourHoughton and Sunderland South
Ben Obese-JectyConservativeHuntingdon
Sarah SmithLabourHyndburn
Wes StreetingLabourIlford North
Martin McCluskeyLabourInverclyde and Renfrewshire West
Angus MacDonaldLiberal DemocratInverness, Skye and West Ross-shire
Jack AbbottLabourIpswich
Joe RobertsonConservativeIsle of Wight East
Richard QuigleyLabourIsle of Wight West
Jeremy CorbynIndependentIslington North
Robbie MooreConservativeKeighley and Ilkley
Jeremy WrightConservativeKenilworth and Southam
Lillian JonesLabourKilmarnock and Loudoun
Ed DaveyLiberal DemocratKingston and Surbiton
Emma HardyLabourKingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice
Anneliese MidgleyLabourKnowsley
Sorcha EastwoodAllianceLagan Valley
Richard BurgonIndependentLeeds East
Shivani RajaConservativeLeicester East
Shockat AdamIndependentLeicester South
Vicky FoxcroftLabourLewisham North
Ian ByrneIndependentLiverpool West Derby
Nia GriffithLabourLlanelli
Jess AsatoLabourLowestoft
Helen GrantConservativeMaidstone and Malling
John WhittingdaleConservativeMaldon
Edward ArgarConservativeMelton and Syston
Saqib BhattiConservativeMeriden and Solihull East
Blake StephensonConservativeMid Bedfordshire
Greg SmithConservativeMid Buckinghamshire
Jonathan DaviesLabourMid Derbyshire
Andy McDonaldLabourMiddlesbrough and Thornaby East
Siobhain McDonaghLabourMitcham and Morden
Torcuil CrichtonLabourNa h-Eileanan an Iar
Julian LewisConservativeNew Forest East
Desmond SwayneConservativeNew Forest West
Robert JenrickConservativeNewark
Chi OnwurahLabourNewcastle upon Tyne Central and West
Mary GlindonLabourNewcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend
Catherine McKinnellLabourNewcastle upon Tyne North
Adam JogeeLabourNewcastle-under-Lyme
Ruth JonesLabourNewport West and Islwyn
Alan StricklandLabourNewton Aycliffe and Spennymoor
Jon TrickettLabourNormanton and Hemsworth
Jim AllisterTraditional Unionist VoiceNorth Antrim
Richard FullerConservativeNorth Bedfordshire
Simon HoareConservativeNorth Dorset
Alex EastonIndependentNorth Down
Steve BarclayConservativeNorth East Cambridgeshire
David SmithLabourNorth Northumberland
Kemi BadenochConservativeNorth West Essex
Mike ReaderLabourNorthampton South
Louie FrenchConservativeOld Bexley and Sidcup
Jim McMahonLabourOldham West, Chadderton and Royton
Gareth BaconConservativeOrpington
Anneliese DoddsLabourOxford East
Alison TaylorLabourPaisley and Renfrewshire North
Johanna BaxterLabourPaisley and Renfrewshire South
Andrew PakesLabourPeterborough
Apsana BegumIndependentPoplar and Limehouse
Mark HendrickLabourPreston
Fleur AndersonLabourPutney
Mark FrancoisConservativeRayleigh and Wickford
Matt RoddaLabourReading Central
Olivia BaileyLabourReading West and Mid Berkshire
Rebecca PaulConservativeReigate
Maya EllisLabourRibble Valley
Sarah OlneyLiberal DemocratRichmond Park
Paul WaughLabourRochdale
Andrew RosindellConservativeRomford
David SimmondsConservativeRuislip, Northwood and Pinner
Mike AmesburyIndependentRuncorn and Helsby
Ben SpencerConservativeRunnymede and Weybridge
James NaishLabourRushcliffe
Michael ShanksLabourRutherglen
Rebecca Long BaileyIndependentSalford
John GlenConservativeSalisbury
Gill FurnissLabourSheffield Brightside and Hillsborough
Abtisam MohamedLabourSheffield Central
Anna DixonLabourShipley
Julian SmithConservativeSkipton and Ripon
Caroline JohnsonConservativeSleaford and North Hykeham
Tanmanjeet Singh DhesiLabourSlough
Gurinder Singh JosanLabourSmethwick
Robin SwannUlster Unionist PartySouth Antrim
James McMurdockReform UKSouth Basildon and East Thurrock
John HayesConservativeSouth Holland and The Deepings
Alberto CostaConservativeSouth Leicestershire
Ben GoldsboroughLabourSouth Norfolk
Sarah BoolConservativeSouth Northamptonshire
Emma Lewell-BuckLabourSouth Shields
Stuart AndersonConservativeSouth Shropshire
Rebecca SmithConservativeSouth West Devon
Gagan MohindraConservativeSouth West Hertfordshire
Andrew MurrisonConservativeSouth West Wiltshire
Darren PaffeyLabourSouthampton Itchen
Satvir KaurLabourSouthampton Test
Bayo AlabaLabourSouthend East and Rochford
Patrick HurleyLabourSouthport
Lincoln JoppConservativeSpelthorne
David BainesLabourSt Helens North
Marie RimmerLabourSt Helens South and Whiston
Karen BradleyConservativeStaffordshire Moorlands
Jonathan ReynoldsLabourStalybridge and Hyde
Chris McDonaldLabourStockton North
Matt VickersConservativeStockton West
David WilliamsLabourStoke-on-Trent North
Allison GardnerLabourStoke-on-Trent South
Gavin WilliamsonConservativeStone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge
Jim ShannonDemocratic Unionist PartyStrangford
Uma KumaranLabourStratford and Bow
Esther McVeyConservativeTatton
Gideon AmosLiberal DemocratTaunton and Wellington
Mark PritchardConservativeThe Wrekin
Jen CraftLabourThurrock
Antonia BanceLabourTipton and Wednesbury
Tom TugendhatConservativeTonbridge
Rosena Allin-KhanLabourTooting
Nick Thomas-SymondsLabourTorfaen
Geoffrey CoxConservativeTorridge and Tavistock
David LammyLabourTottenham
Munira WilsonLiberal DemocratTwickenham
Carla LockhartDemocratic Unionist PartyUpper Bann
Valerie VazLabourWalsall and Bloxwich
Katie LamConservativeWeald of Kent
Andrew BowieConservativeWest Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
Douglas McAllisterLabourWest Dunbartonshire
James AsserLabourWest Ham and Beckton
Ashley DaltonLabourWest Lancashire
Nick TimothyConservativeWest Suffolk
Tim FarronLiberal DemocratWestmorland and Lonsdale
Alec ShelbrookeConservativeWetherby and Easingwold
Derek TwiggLabourWidnes and Halewood
Paul KohlerLiberal DemocratWimbledon
Jack RankinConservativeWindsor
Matthew PatrickLabourWirral West
Priti PatelConservativeWitham
Sureena BrackenridgeLabourWolverhampton North East
Tom CollinsLabourWorcester
Mike KaneLabourWythenshawe and Sale East
Rachael MaskellLabourYork Central
Florence Eshalomi (Teller)LabourVauxhall and Camberwell Green
Harriett Baldwin (Teller)ConservativeWest Worcestershire

MPs with no vote recorded

Kirsty BlackmanScottish National PartyAberdeen North
Stephen FlynnScottish National PartyAberdeen South
Seamus LoganScottish National PartyAberdeenshire North and Moray East
Dave DooganScottish National PartyAngus and Perthshire Glens
Stephen GethinsScottish National PartyArbroath and Broughty Ferry
Brendan O’HaraScottish National PartyArgyll, Bute and South Lochaber
John FinucaneSinn FéinBelfast North
Claire HannaSocial Democratic & Labour PartyBelfast South and Mid Down
Paul MaskeySinn FéinBelfast West
Al CarnsLabourBirmingham Selly Oak
Nick SmithLabourBlaenau Gwent and Rhymney
Jessica ToaleLabourBournemouth West
Judith CumminsDeputy SpeakerBradford South
Charlie DewhirstConservativeBridlington and The Wolds
Josh Fenton-GlynnLabourCalder Valley
Lindsay HoyleSpeakerChorley
Peter LambLabourCrawley
Chris LawScottish National PartyDundee Central
Ian MurrayLabourEdinburgh South
Pat CullenSinn FéinFermanagh and South Tyrone
Andrew GwynneLabourGorton and Denton
Gareth ThomasLabourHarrow West
Mike WoodConservativeKingswinford and South Staffordshire
Cat SmithLabourLancaster and Wyre
Alex SobelLabourLeeds Central and Headingley
Ellie ReevesLabourLewisham West and East Dulwich
Dan CardenLabourLiverpool Walton
Douglas AlexanderLabourLothian East
Afzal KhanLabourManchester Rusholme
Cathal MallaghanSinn FéinMid Ulster
Graham LeadbitterScottish National PartyMoray West, Nairn and Strathspey
Carolyn HarrisLabourNeath and Swansea East
Dáire HughesSinn FéinNewry and Armagh
Geoffrey Clifton-BrownConservativeNorth Cotswolds
Debbie AbrahamsLabourOldham East and Saddleworth
Pete WishartScottish National PartyPerth and Kinross-shire
Chris BryantLabourRhondda and Ogmore
Caroline NokesDeputy SpeakerRomsey and Southampton North
Chris HazzardSinn FéinSouth Down
Navendu MishraLabourStockport
Nusrat GhaniDeputy SpeakerSussex Weald
Órfhlaith BegleySinn FéinWest Tyrone

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons

Related posts:

  1. Assisted Dying Bill: How Labour cabinet members intend to vote
  2. REVEALED: New poll shows what the public think about Assisted Dying Bill
  3. Siân Berry MP: Why I’m voting for the Assisted Dying Bill
  4. EXCLUSIVE: Majority of voters support assisted dying law, poll finds
Comments are closed.