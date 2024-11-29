How every MP voted on the Assisted Dying Bill

MPs have voted for the Assisted Dying Bill with a substantial majority
MPs voted this afternoon on the second reading of The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill. The Bill seeks to legalise assisted dying by allowing adults who are terminally ill with less than six months to live take their own life at the time of their choosing.
The Bill has sparked intense discussion in Westminster. As MPs were given a free vote (they weren’t instructed how to vote by party whips), each MP has been deciding independently whether to support the legislation.
Supporters of the legislation argue that it will allow people who are terminally ill and in pain to have the freedom to end their life at the time of their choosing, and reduce their suffering. Opponents have argued that there are insufficient safeguards in place and it could lead to people being coerced into taking their own life.
The Bill passed its second reading in the Commons, with 330 MPs voting in favour and 275 MPs voting against. As a result, the legislation will now continue its journey through parliament.
The breakdown of MPs’ votes by party was as follows:
- Alliance: 0 for, 1 against, 0 did not vote
- Conservative: 23 for, 93 against, 3 did not vote
- Democratic Unionist Party: 0 for, 5 against, 0 did not vote
- Green Party: 4 for, 0 against, 0 did not vote
- Independent: 1 for, 14 against, 0 did not vote
- Labour: 236 for, 148 against, 18 did not vote
- Liberal Democrat: 61 for, 11 against, 0 did not vote
- Plaid Cymru: 3 for, 1 against, 0 did not vote
- Reform UK: 3 for, 2 against, 0 did not vote
- Scottish National Party: 0 for, 0 against, 9 did not vote
- Social Democratic and Labour Party: 1 for, 0 against, 1 did not vote
- Traditional Unionist Voice: 0 for, 1 against, 0 did not vote
- Ulster Unionist Party: 0 for, 1 against, 0 did not vote
45 MPs did not vote on the Bill. Many of them will have intentionally abstained – including the majority of Tory MPs missing from the list. Others may have been ‘paired’ – a mechanism used by MPs when they cannot attend a vote in the House of Commons where an MP from another party who would have voted differently to them agrees not to vote, or otherwise did not attend for health or other reasons.
In addition, the speaker of the House of Commons does not participate in votes, and MPs from Sinn Fein do not take their seats in parliament.
Below is a fill list of how every MP voted on the second reading of the Assisted Dying Bill.
MPs who voted for the Bill
|Stephen Kinnock
|Labour
|Aberafan Maesteg
|Connor Rand
|Labour
|Altrincham and Sale West
|Mark Tami
|Labour
|Alyn and Deeside
|Linsey Farnsworth
|Labour
|Amber Valley
|Lee Anderson
|Reform UK
|Ashfield
|Laura Kyrke-Smith
|Labour
|Aylesbury
|Elaine Stewart
|Labour
|Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock
|Claire Hughes
|Labour
|Bangor Aberconwy
|Dan Jarvis
|Labour
|Barnsley North
|Luke Murphy
|Labour
|Basingstoke
|Jo White
|Labour
|Bassetlaw
|Wera Hobhouse
|Liberal Democrat
|Bath
|Alison McGovern
|Labour
|Birkenhead
|Jess Phillips
|Labour
|Birmingham Yardley
|Lorraine Beavers
|Labour
|Blackpool North and Fleetwood
|Chris Webb
|Labour
|Blackpool South
|Natalie Fleet
|Labour
|Bolsover
|Kirith Entwistle
|Labour
|Bolton North East
|Phil Brickell
|Labour
|Bolton West
|Peter Dowd
|Labour
|Bootle
|Richard Tice
|Reform UK
|Boston and Skegness
|Tom Hayes
|Labour
|Bournemouth East
|Peter Swallow
|Labour
|Bracknell
|David Chadwick
|Liberal Democrat
|Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe
|Ruth Cadbury
|Labour
|Brentford and Isleworth
|Chris Elmore
|Labour
|Bridgend
|Ashley Fox
|Conservative
|Bridgwater
|Chris Ward
|Labour
|Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven
|Siân Berry
|Green Party
|Brighton Pavilion
|Carla Denyer
|Green Party
|Bristol Central
|Kerry McCarthy
|Labour
|Bristol East
|Damien Egan
|Labour
|Bristol North East
|Karin Smyth
|Labour
|Bristol South
|Callum Anderson
|Labour
|Buckingham and Bletchley
|Oliver Ryan
|Labour
|Burnley
|Jacob Collier
|Labour
|Burton and Uttoxeter
|Christian Wakeford
|Labour
|Bury South
|Peter Prinsley
|Labour
|Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket
|Perran Moon
|Labour
|Camborne and Redruth
|Daniel Zeichner
|Labour
|Cambridge
|Jo Stevens
|Labour
|Cardiff East
|Anna McMorrin
|Labour
|Cardiff North
|Alex Barros-Curtis
|Labour
|Cardiff West
|Bobby Dean
|Liberal Democrat
|Carshalton and Wallington
|Alan Gemmell
|Labour
|Central Ayrshire
|Mel Stride
|Conservative
|Central Devon
|Ben Lake
|Plaid Cymru
|Ceredigion Preseli
|Tristan Osborne
|Labour
|Chatham and Aylesford
|Marie Goldman
|Liberal Democrat
|Chelmsford
|Max Wilkinson
|Liberal Democrat
|Cheltenham
|Sarah Green
|Liberal Democrat
|Chesham and Amersham
|Samantha Dixon
|Labour
|Chester North and Neston
|Aphra Brandreth
|Conservative
|Chester South and Eddisbury
|Toby Perkins
|Labour
|Chesterfield
|Jess Brown-Fuller
|Liberal Democrat
|Chichester
|Sarah Gibson
|Liberal Democrat
|Chippenham
|Rachel Blake
|Labour
|Cities of London and Westminster
|Becky Gittins
|Labour
|Clwyd East
|Gill German
|Labour
|Clwyd North
|Pam Cox
|Labour
|Colchester
|Paul Davies
|Labour
|Colne Valley
|Sarah Russell
|Labour
|Congleton
|Lee Barron
|Labour
|Corby and East Northamptonshire
|Emma Foody
|Labour
|Cramlington and Killingworth
|Connor Naismith
|Labour
|Crewe and Nantwich
|Natasha Irons
|Labour
|Croydon East
|Chris Philp
|Conservative
|Croydon South
|Sarah Jones
|Labour
|Croydon West
|Jim Dickson
|Labour
|Dartford
|Baggy Shanker
|Labour
|Derby South
|John Whitby
|Labour
|Derbyshire Dales
|Olly Glover
|Liberal Democrat
|Didcot and Wantage
|Lee Pitcher
|Labour
|Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme
|Ed Miliband
|Labour
|Doncaster North
|Chris Coghlan
|Liberal Democrat
|Dorking and Horley
|Mike Tapp
|Labour
|Dover and Deal
|Sonia Kumar
|Labour
|Dudley
|Graeme Downie
|Labour
|Dunfermline and Dollar
|Alex Mayer
|Labour
|Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard
|Liz Saville Roberts
|Plaid Cymru
|Dwyfor Meirionnydd
|James Murray
|Labour
|Ealing North
|Deirdre Costigan
|Labour
|Ealing Southall
|Yuan Yang
|Labour
|Earley and Woodley
|Joani Reid
|Labour
|East Kilbride and Strathaven
|Tom Rutland
|Labour
|East Worthing and Shoreham
|Josh Babarinde
|Liberal Democrat
|Eastbourne
|Liz Jarvis
|Liberal Democrat
|Eastleigh
|Chris Murray
|Labour
|Edinburgh East and Musselburgh
|Tracy Gilbert
|Labour
|Edinburgh North and Leith
|Christine Jardine
|Liberal Democrat
|Edinburgh West
|Clive Efford
|Labour
|Eltham and Chislehurst
|Charlotte Cane
|Liberal Democrat
|Ely and East Cambridgeshire
|Helen Maguire
|Liberal Democrat
|Epsom and Ewell
|Adam Thompson
|Labour
|Erewash
|Steve Race
|Labour
|Exeter
|Euan Stainbank
|Labour
|Falkirk
|Claire Hazelgrove
|Labour
|Filton and Bradley Stoke
|Sarah Sackman
|Labour
|Finchley and Golders Green
|Tony Vaughan
|Labour
|Folkestone and Hythe
|Matt Bishop
|Labour
|Forest of Dean
|Colum Eastwood
|Social Democratic & Labour Party
|Foyle
|Anna Sabine
|Liberal Democrat
|Frome and East Somerset
|Andrew Snowden
|Conservative
|Fylde
|Mark Ferguson
|Labour
|Gateshead Central and Whickham
|Michael Payne
|Labour
|Gedling
|Maureen Burke
|Labour
|Glasgow North East
|Sarah Dyke
|Liberal Democrat
|Glastonbury and Somerton
|Jeremy Hunt
|Conservative
|Godalming and Ash
|David Davis
|Conservative
|Goole and Pocklington
|Caroline Dinenage
|Conservative
|Gosport
|Tonia Antoniazzi
|Labour
|Gower
|Melanie Onn
|Labour
|Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes
|Rupert Lowe
|Reform UK
|Great Yarmouth
|Matthew Pennycook
|Labour
|Greenwich and Woolwich
|Zöe Franklin
|Liberal Democrat
|Guildford
|Alex Ballinger
|Labour
|Halesowen
|Kate Dearden
|Labour
|Halifax
|Andy Slaughter
|Labour
|Hammersmith and Chiswick
|Tulip Siddiq
|Labour
|Hampstead and Highgate
|Chris Vince
|Labour
|Harlow
|Victoria Collins
|Liberal Democrat
|Harpenden and Berkhamsted
|Tom Gordon
|Liberal Democrat
|Harrogate and Knaresborough
|Jonathan Brash
|Labour
|Hartlepool
|Helena Dollimore
|Labour
|Hastings and Rye
|John McDonnell
|Independent
|Hayes and Harlington
|Lisa Smart
|Liberal Democrat
|Hazel Grove
|David Taylor
|Labour
|Hemel Hempstead
|Freddie van Mierlo
|Liberal Democrat
|Henley and Thame
|Josh Dean
|Labour
|Hertford and Stortford
|Oliver Dowden
|Conservative
|Hertsmere
|Joe Morris
|Labour
|Hexham
|Jon Pearce
|Labour
|High Peak
|Luke Evans
|Conservative
|Hinckley and Bosworth
|Alistair Strathern
|Labour
|Hitchin
|Keir Starmer
|Labour
|Holborn and St Pancras
|Richard Foord
|Liberal Democrat
|Honiton and Sidmouth
|Catherine West
|Labour
|Hornsey and Friern Barnet
|John Milne
|Liberal Democrat
|Horsham
|Peter Kyle
|Labour
|Hove and Portslade
|Harpreet Uppal
|Labour
|Huddersfield
|Jas Athwal
|Labour
|Ilford South
|Emily Thornberry
|Labour
|Islington South and Finsbury
|Kate Osborne
|Labour
|Jarrow and Gateshead East
|Joe Powell
|Labour
|Kensington and Bayswater
|Rosie Wrighting
|Labour
|Kettering
|Karl Turner
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull East
|Diana Johnson
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham
|Emma Hardy
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice
|Fabian Hamilton
|Labour
|Leeds North East
|Katie White
|Labour
|Leeds North West
|Hilary Benn
|Labour
|Leeds South
|Mark Sewards
|Labour
|Leeds South West and Morley
|Rachel Reeves
|Labour
|Leeds West and Pudsey
|Liz Kendall
|Labour
|Leicester West
|Jo Platt
|Labour
|Leigh and Atherton
|James MacCleary
|Liberal Democrat
|Lewes
|Janet Daby
|Labour
|Lewisham East
|Calvin Bailey
|Labour
|Leyton and Wanstead
|Dave Robertson
|Labour
|Lichfield
|Hamish Falconer
|Labour
|Lincoln
|Maria Eagle
|Labour
|Liverpool Garston
|Kim Johnson
|Labour
|Liverpool Riverside
|Paula Barker
|Labour
|Liverpool Wavertree
|Gregor Poynton
|Labour
|Livingston
|Jeevun Sandher
|Labour
|Loughborough
|Victoria Atkins
|Conservative
|Louth and Horncastle
|Rachel Hopkins
|Labour
|Luton South and South Bedfordshire
|Tim Roca
|Labour
|Macclesfield
|Joshua Reynolds
|Liberal Democrat
|Maidenhead
|Josh Simons
|Labour
|Makerfield
|Lucy Powell
|Labour
|Manchester Central
|Jeff Smith
|Labour
|Manchester Withington
|Steve Yemm
|Labour
|Mansfield
|Brian Mathew
|Liberal Democrat
|Melksham and Devizes
|Gerald Jones
|Labour
|Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare
|Henry Tufnell
|Labour
|Mid and South Pembrokeshire
|Andrew Cooper
|Labour
|Mid Cheshire
|Vikki Slade
|Liberal Democrat
|Mid Dorset and North Poole
|Susan Murray
|Liberal Democrat
|Mid Dunbartonshire
|Peter Bedford
|Conservative
|Mid Leicestershire
|George Freeman
|Conservative
|Mid Norfolk
|Alison Bennett
|Liberal Democrat
|Mid Sussex
|Luke Myer
|Labour
|Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
|Kirsty McNeill
|Labour
|Midlothian
|Emily Darlington
|Labour
|Milton Keynes Central
|Chris Curtis
|Labour
|Milton Keynes North
|Catherine Fookes
|Labour
|Monmouthshire
|Steve Witherden
|Labour
|Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr
|Lizzi Collinge
|Labour
|Morecambe and Lunesdale
|Pamela Nash
|Labour
|Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke
|Lee Dillon
|Liberal Democrat
|Newbury
|Jessica Morden
|Labour
|Newport East
|Martin Wrigley
|Liberal Democrat
|Newton Abbot
|Irene Campbell
|Labour
|North Ayrshire and Arran
|Ben Maguire
|Liberal Democrat
|North Cornwall
|Ian Roome
|Liberal Democrat
|North Devon
|Luke Akehurst
|Labour
|North Durham
|Louise Jones
|Labour
|North East Derbyshire
|Wendy Chamberlain
|Liberal Democrat
|North East Fife
|Alex Brewer
|Liberal Democrat
|North East Hampshire
|Chris Hinchliff
|Labour
|North East Hertfordshire
|Dan Norris
|Labour
|North East Somerset and Hanham
|Ellie Chowns
|Green Party
|North Herefordshire
|Steff Aquarone
|Liberal Democrat
|North Norfolk
|Helen Morgan
|Liberal Democrat
|North Shropshire
|Sadik Al-Hassan
|Labour
|North Somerset
|Rachel Taylor
|Labour
|North Warwickshire and Bedworth
|Sam Carling
|Labour
|North West Cambridgeshire
|Kit Malthouse
|Conservative
|North West Hampshire
|Amanda Hack
|Labour
|North West Leicestershire
|James Wild
|Conservative
|North West Norfolk
|Lucy Rigby
|Labour
|Northampton North
|Alice Macdonald
|Labour
|Norwich North
|Clive Lewis
|Labour
|Norwich South
|Nadia Whittome
|Labour
|Nottingham East
|Alex Norris
|Labour
|Nottingham North and Kimberley
|Lilian Greenwood
|Labour
|Nottingham South
|Jodie Gosling
|Labour
|Nuneaton
|Alistair Carmichael
|Liberal Democrat
|Orkney and Shetland
|Jade Botterill
|Labour
|Ossett and Denby Dale
|Layla Moran
|Liberal Democrat
|Oxford West and Abingdon
|Miatta Fahnbulleh
|Labour
|Peckham
|Jonathan Hinder
|Labour
|Pendle and Clitheroe
|Marie Tidball
|Labour
|Penistone and Stocksbridge
|Markus Campbell-Savours
|Labour
|Penrith and Solway
|Fred Thomas
|Labour
|Plymouth Moor View
|Luke Pollard
|Labour
|Plymouth Sutton and Devonport
|Yvette Cooper
|Labour
|Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley
|Alex Davies-Jones
|Labour
|Pontypridd
|Neil Duncan-Jordan
|Labour
|Poole
|Amanda Martin
|Labour
|Portsmouth North
|Stephen Morgan
|Labour
|Portsmouth South
|Georgia Gould
|Labour
|Queen’s Park and Maida Vale
|John Healey
|Labour
|Rawmarsh and Conisbrough
|Anna Turley
|Labour
|Redcar
|Chris Bloore
|Labour
|Redditch
|Rishi Sunak
|Conservative
|Richmond and Northallerton
|Lauren Edwards
|Labour
|Rochester and Strood
|Andy MacNae
|Labour
|Rossendale and Darwen
|Jake Richards
|Labour
|Rother Valley
|Sarah Champion
|Labour
|Rotherham
|John Slinger
|Labour
|Rugby
|Alicia Kearns
|Conservative
|Rutland and Stamford
|Alison Hume
|Labour
|Scarborough and Whitby
|Nicholas Dakin
|Labour
|Scunthorpe
|Bill Esterson
|Labour
|Sefton Central
|Keir Mather
|Labour
|Selby
|Laura Trott
|Conservative
|Sevenoaks
|Olivia Blake
|Labour
|Sheffield Hallam
|Louise Haigh
|Labour
|Sheffield Heeley
|Clive Betts
|Labour
|Sheffield South East
|Michelle Welsh
|Labour
|Sherwood Forest
|Julia Buckley
|Labour
|Shrewsbury
|Kevin McKenna
|Labour
|Sittingbourne and Sheppey
|Neil Shastri-Hurst
|Conservative
|Solihull West and Shirley
|Pippa Heylings
|Liberal Democrat
|South Cambridgeshire
|Roz Savage
|Liberal Democrat
|South Cotswolds
|Samantha Niblett
|Labour
|South Derbyshire
|Caroline Voaden
|Liberal Democrat
|South Devon
|Lloyd Hatton
|Labour
|South Dorset
|Anna Gelderd
|Labour
|South East Cornwall
|Paul Foster
|Labour
|South Ribble
|James Cartlidge
|Conservative
|South Suffolk
|Terry Jermy
|Labour
|South West Norfolk
|David Burton-Sampson
|Labour
|Southend West and Leigh
|Kim Leadbeater
|Labour
|Spen Valley
|Daisy Cooper
|Liberal Democrat
|St Albans
|Noah Law
|Labour
|St Austell and Newquay
|Andrew George
|Liberal Democrat
|St Ives
|Ian Sollom
|Liberal Democrat
|St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire
|Leigh Ingham
|Labour
|Stafford
|Kevin Bonavia
|Labour
|Stevenage
|Chris Kane
|Labour
|Stirling and Strathallan
|Gareth Snell
|Labour
|Stoke-on-Trent Central
|Cat Eccles
|Labour
|Stourbridge
|Manuela Perteghella
|Liberal Democrat
|Stratford-on-Avon
|Steve Reed
|Labour
|Streatham and Croydon North
|Andrew Western
|Labour
|Stretford and Urmston
|Simon Opher
|Labour
|Stroud
|Jenny Riddell-Carpenter
|Labour
|Suffolk Coastal
|Lewis Atkinson
|Labour
|Sunderland Central
|Al Pinkerton
|Liberal Democrat
|Surrey Heath
|Luke Taylor
|Liberal Democrat
|Sutton and Cheam
|Andrew Mitchell
|Conservative
|Sutton Coldfield
|Torsten Bell
|Labour
|Swansea West
|Will Stone
|Labour
|Swindon North
|Heidi Alexander
|Labour
|Swindon South
|Sarah Edwards
|Labour
|Tamworth
|Shaun Davies
|Labour
|Telford
|Cameron Thomas
|Liberal Democrat
|Tewkesbury
|Kevin Hollinrake
|Conservative
|Thirsk and Malton
|Claire Young
|Liberal Democrat
|Thornbury and Yate
|Rachel Gilmour
|Liberal Democrat
|Tiverton and Minehead
|Steve Darling
|Liberal Democrat
|Torbay
|Jayne Kirkham
|Labour
|Truro and Falmouth
|Mike Martin
|Liberal Democrat
|Tunbridge Wells
|Alan Campbell
|Labour
|Tynemouth
|Danny Beales
|Labour
|Uxbridge and South Ruislip
|Kanishka Narayan
|Labour
|Vale of Glamorgan
|Simon Lightwood
|Labour
|Wakefield and Rothwell
|Angela Eagle
|Labour
|Wallasey
|Stella Creasy
|Labour
|Walthamstow
|Charlotte Nichols
|Labour
|Warrington North
|Sarah Hall
|Labour
|Warrington South
|Matt Western
|Labour
|Warwick and Leamington
|Sharon Hodgson
|Labour
|Washington and Gateshead South
|Matt Turmaine
|Labour
|Watford
|Adrian Ramsay
|Green Party
|Waveney Valley
|Gen Kitchen
|Labour
|Wellingborough and Rushden
|Tessa Munt
|Liberal Democrat
|Wells and Mendip Hills
|Andrew Lewin
|Labour
|Welwyn Hatfield
|Sarah Coombes
|Labour
|West Bromwich
|Edward Morello
|Liberal Democrat
|West Dorset
|Dan Aldridge
|Labour
|Weston-super-Mare
|Josh MacAlister
|Labour
|Whitehaven and Workington
|Lisa Nandy
|Labour
|Wigan
|Danny Chambers
|Liberal Democrat
|Winchester
|Charlie Maynard
|Liberal Democrat
|Witney
|Will Forster
|Liberal Democrat
|Woking
|Clive Jones
|Liberal Democrat
|Wokingham
|Pat McFadden
|Labour
|Wolverhampton South East
|Warinder Juss
|Labour
|Wolverhampton West
|Michael Wheeler
|Labour
|Worsley and Eccles
|Beccy Cooper
|Labour
|Worthing West
|Andrew Ranger
|Labour
|Wrexham
|Emma Reynolds
|Labour
|Wycombe
|Mark Garnier
|Conservative
|Wyre Forest
|Adam Dance
|Liberal Democrat
|Yeovil
|Llinos Medi
|Plaid Cymru
|Ynys Môn
|Luke Charters
|Labour
|York Outer
|Sarah Owen (Teller)
|Labour
|Luton North
|Bambos Charalambous (Teller)
|Labour
|Southgate and Wood Green
MPs who voted against the Bill
|Kenneth Stevenson
|Labour
|Airdrie and Shotts
|Alex Baker
|Labour
|Aldershot
|Wendy Morton
|Conservative
|Aldridge-Brownhills
|Brian Leishman
|Labour
|Alloa and Grangemouth
|Andrew Griffith
|Conservative
|Arundel and South Downs
|Sojan Joseph
|Labour
|Ashford
|Angela Rayner
|Labour
|Ashton-under-Lyne
|Sean Woodcock
|Labour
|Banbury
|Nesil Caliskan
|Labour
|Barking
|Stephanie Peacock
|Labour
|Barnsley South
|Michelle Scrogham
|Labour
|Barrow and Furness
|Richard Holden
|Conservative
|Basildon and Billericay
|Kirsteen Sullivan
|Labour
|Bathgate and Linlithgow
|Marsha De Cordova
|Labour
|Battersea
|Joy Morrissey
|Conservative
|Beaconsfield
|Liam Conlon
|Labour
|Beckenham and Penge
|Mohammad Yasin
|Labour
|Bedford
|Gavin Robinson
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Belfast East
|Neil Coyle
|Labour
|Bermondsey and Old Southwark
|John Lamont
|Conservative
|Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk
|Rushanara Ali
|Labour
|Bethnal Green and Stepney
|Graham Stuart
|Conservative
|Beverley and Holderness
|Kieran Mullan
|Conservative
|Bexhill and Battle
|Daniel Francis
|Labour
|Bexleyheath and Crayford
|Calum Miller
|Liberal Democrat
|Bicester and Woodstock
|Preet Kaur Gill
|Labour
|Birmingham Edgbaston
|Paulette Hamilton
|Labour
|Birmingham Erdington
|Tahir Ali
|Labour
|Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley
|Liam Byrne
|Labour
|Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North
|Shabana Mahmood
|Labour
|Birmingham Ladywood
|Laurence Turner
|Labour
|Birmingham Northfield
|Ayoub Khan
|Independent
|Birmingham Perry Barr
|Sam Rushworth
|Labour
|Bishop Auckland
|Adnan Hussain
|Independent
|Blackburn
|Graham Stringer
|Labour
|Blackley and Middleton South
|Liz Twist
|Labour
|Blaydon and Consett
|Ian Lavery
|Labour
|Blyth and Ashington
|Alison Griffiths
|Conservative
|Bognor Regis and Littlehampton
|Yasmin Qureshi
|Labour
|Bolton South and Walkden
|Imran Hussain
|Independent
|Bradford East
|Naz Shah
|Labour
|Bradford West
|James Cleverly
|Conservative
|Braintree
|Dawn Butler
|Labour
|Brent East
|Barry Gardiner
|Labour
|Brent West
|Alex Burghart
|Conservative
|Brentwood and Ongar
|Martin Vickers
|Conservative
|Brigg and Immingham
|Darren Jones
|Labour
|Bristol North West
|Jerome Mayhew
|Conservative
|Broadland and Fakenham
|Peter Fortune
|Conservative
|Bromley and Biggin Hill
|Bradley Thomas
|Conservative
|Bromsgrove
|Lewis Cocking
|Conservative
|Broxbourne
|Juliet Campbell
|Labour
|Broxtowe
|James Frith
|Labour
|Bury North
|Ann Davies
|Plaid Cymru
|Caerfyrddin
|Chris Evans
|Labour
|Caerphilly
|Jamie Stone
|Liberal Democrat
|Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross
|Josh Newbury
|Labour
|Cannock Chase
|Rosie Duffield
|Independent
|Canterbury
|Stephen Doughty
|Labour
|Cardiff South and Penarth
|Julie Minns
|Labour
|Carlisle
|Rebecca Harris
|Conservative
|Castle Point
|Patrick Spencer
|Conservative
|Central Suffolk and North Ipswich
|Tom Morrison
|Liberal Democrat
|Cheadle
|Ben Coleman
|Labour
|Chelsea and Fulham
|Iain Duncan Smith
|Conservative
|Chingford and Woodford Green
|Dan Tomlinson
|Labour
|Chipping Barnet
|Christopher Chope
|Conservative
|Christchurch
|Mary Kelly Foy
|Labour
|City of Durham
|Nigel Farage
|Reform UK
|Clacton
|Bell Ribeiro-Addy
|Labour
|Clapham and Brixton Hill
|Frank McNally
|Labour
|Coatbridge and Bellshill
|Mary Creagh
|Labour
|Coventry East
|Taiwo Owatemi
|Labour
|Coventry North West
|Zarah Sultana
|Independent
|Coventry South
|Melanie Ward
|Labour
|Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy
|Katrina Murray
|Labour
|Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch
|Margaret Mullane
|Labour
|Dagenham and Rainham
|Lola McEvoy
|Labour
|Darlington
|Stuart Andrew
|Conservative
|Daventry
|Catherine Atkinson
|Labour
|Derby North
|Iqbal Mohamed
|Independent
|Dewsbury and Batley
|Sally Jameson
|Labour
|Doncaster Central
|Nigel Huddleston
|Conservative
|Droitwich and Evesham
|Helen Hayes
|Labour
|Dulwich and West Norwood
|John Cooper
|Conservative
|Dumfries and Galloway
|David Mundell
|Conservative
|Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale
|Rupa Huq
|Labour
|Ealing Central and Acton
|Grahame Morris
|Labour
|Easington
|Sammy Wilson
|Democratic Unionist Party
|East Antrim
|Mims Davies
|Conservative
|East Grinstead and Uckfield
|Stephen Timms
|Labour
|East Ham
|Damian Hinds
|Conservative
|East Hampshire
|Gregory Campbell
|Democratic Unionist Party
|East Londonderry
|Blair McDougall
|Labour
|East Renfrewshire
|Claire Coutinho
|Conservative
|East Surrey
|Polly Billington
|Labour
|East Thanet
|Danny Kruger
|Conservative
|East Wiltshire
|Scott Arthur
|Labour
|Edinburgh South West
|Kate Osamor
|Labour
|Edmonton and Winchmore Hill
|Justin Madders
|Labour
|Ellesmere Port and Bromborough
|Feryal Clark
|Labour
|Enfield North
|Neil Hudson
|Conservative
|Epping Forest
|Abena Oppong-Asare
|Labour
|Erith and Thamesmead
|Monica Harding
|Liberal Democrat
|Esher and Walton
|David Reed
|Conservative
|Exmouth and Exeter East
|Suella Braverman
|Conservative
|Fareham and Waterlooville
|Gregory Stafford
|Conservative
|Farnham and Bordon
|Helen Whately
|Conservative
|Faversham and Mid Kent
|Seema Malhotra
|Labour
|Feltham and Heston
|Edward Leigh
|Conservative
|Gainsborough
|Naushabah Khan
|Labour
|Gillingham and Rainham
|John Grady
|Labour
|Glasgow East
|Martin Rhodes
|Labour
|Glasgow North
|Gordon McKee
|Labour
|Glasgow South
|Zubir Ahmed
|Labour
|Glasgow South West
|Patricia Ferguson
|Labour
|Glasgow West
|Richard Baker
|Labour
|Glenrothes and Mid Fife
|Alex McIntyre
|Labour
|Gloucester
|Harriet Cross
|Conservative
|Gordon and Buchan
|Gareth Davies
|Conservative
|Grantham and Bourne
|Lauren Sullivan
|Labour
|Gravesham
|Diane Abbott
|Labour
|Hackney North and Stoke Newington
|Meg Hillier
|Labour
|Hackney South and Shoreditch
|Paul Holmes
|Conservative
|Hamble Valley
|Imogen Walker
|Labour
|Hamilton and Clyde Valley
|Neil O’Brien
|Conservative
|Harborough, Oadby and Wigston
|Bob Blackman
|Conservative
|Harrow East
|Bernard Jenkin
|Conservative
|Harwich and North Essex
|Alan Mak
|Conservative
|Havant
|David Pinto-Duschinsky
|Labour
|Hendon
|Jesse Norman
|Conservative
|Hereford and South Herefordshire
|Roger Gale
|Conservative
|Herne Bay and Sandwich
|Elsie Blundell
|Labour
|Heywood and Middleton North
|Julia Lopez
|Conservative
|Hornchurch and Upminster
|Bridget Phillipson
|Labour
|Houghton and Sunderland South
|Ben Obese-Jecty
|Conservative
|Huntingdon
|Sarah Smith
|Labour
|Hyndburn
|Wes Streeting
|Labour
|Ilford North
|Martin McCluskey
|Labour
|Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West
|Angus MacDonald
|Liberal Democrat
|Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire
|Jack Abbott
|Labour
|Ipswich
|Joe Robertson
|Conservative
|Isle of Wight East
|Richard Quigley
|Labour
|Isle of Wight West
|Jeremy Corbyn
|Independent
|Islington North
|Robbie Moore
|Conservative
|Keighley and Ilkley
|Jeremy Wright
|Conservative
|Kenilworth and Southam
|Lillian Jones
|Labour
|Kilmarnock and Loudoun
|Ed Davey
|Liberal Democrat
|Kingston and Surbiton
|Emma Hardy
|Labour
|Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice
|Anneliese Midgley
|Labour
|Knowsley
|Sorcha Eastwood
|Alliance
|Lagan Valley
|Richard Burgon
|Independent
|Leeds East
|Shivani Raja
|Conservative
|Leicester East
|Shockat Adam
|Independent
|Leicester South
|Vicky Foxcroft
|Labour
|Lewisham North
|Ian Byrne
|Independent
|Liverpool West Derby
|Nia Griffith
|Labour
|Llanelli
|Jess Asato
|Labour
|Lowestoft
|Helen Grant
|Conservative
|Maidstone and Malling
|John Whittingdale
|Conservative
|Maldon
|Edward Argar
|Conservative
|Melton and Syston
|Saqib Bhatti
|Conservative
|Meriden and Solihull East
|Blake Stephenson
|Conservative
|Mid Bedfordshire
|Greg Smith
|Conservative
|Mid Buckinghamshire
|Jonathan Davies
|Labour
|Mid Derbyshire
|Andy McDonald
|Labour
|Middlesbrough and Thornaby East
|Siobhain McDonagh
|Labour
|Mitcham and Morden
|Torcuil Crichton
|Labour
|Na h-Eileanan an Iar
|Julian Lewis
|Conservative
|New Forest East
|Desmond Swayne
|Conservative
|New Forest West
|Robert Jenrick
|Conservative
|Newark
|Chi Onwurah
|Labour
|Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West
|Mary Glindon
|Labour
|Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend
|Catherine McKinnell
|Labour
|Newcastle upon Tyne North
|Adam Jogee
|Labour
|Newcastle-under-Lyme
|Ruth Jones
|Labour
|Newport West and Islwyn
|Alan Strickland
|Labour
|Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor
|Jon Trickett
|Labour
|Normanton and Hemsworth
|Jim Allister
|Traditional Unionist Voice
|North Antrim
|Richard Fuller
|Conservative
|North Bedfordshire
|Simon Hoare
|Conservative
|North Dorset
|Alex Easton
|Independent
|North Down
|Steve Barclay
|Conservative
|North East Cambridgeshire
|David Smith
|Labour
|North Northumberland
|Kemi Badenoch
|Conservative
|North West Essex
|Mike Reader
|Labour
|Northampton South
|Louie French
|Conservative
|Old Bexley and Sidcup
|Jim McMahon
|Labour
|Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton
|Gareth Bacon
|Conservative
|Orpington
|Anneliese Dodds
|Labour
|Oxford East
|Alison Taylor
|Labour
|Paisley and Renfrewshire North
|Johanna Baxter
|Labour
|Paisley and Renfrewshire South
|Andrew Pakes
|Labour
|Peterborough
|Apsana Begum
|Independent
|Poplar and Limehouse
|Mark Hendrick
|Labour
|Preston
|Fleur Anderson
|Labour
|Putney
|Mark Francois
|Conservative
|Rayleigh and Wickford
|Matt Rodda
|Labour
|Reading Central
|Olivia Bailey
|Labour
|Reading West and Mid Berkshire
|Rebecca Paul
|Conservative
|Reigate
|Maya Ellis
|Labour
|Ribble Valley
|Sarah Olney
|Liberal Democrat
|Richmond Park
|Paul Waugh
|Labour
|Rochdale
|Andrew Rosindell
|Conservative
|Romford
|David Simmonds
|Conservative
|Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner
|Mike Amesbury
|Independent
|Runcorn and Helsby
|Ben Spencer
|Conservative
|Runnymede and Weybridge
|James Naish
|Labour
|Rushcliffe
|Michael Shanks
|Labour
|Rutherglen
|Rebecca Long Bailey
|Independent
|Salford
|John Glen
|Conservative
|Salisbury
|Gill Furniss
|Labour
|Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough
|Abtisam Mohamed
|Labour
|Sheffield Central
|Anna Dixon
|Labour
|Shipley
|Julian Smith
|Conservative
|Skipton and Ripon
|Caroline Johnson
|Conservative
|Sleaford and North Hykeham
|Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi
|Labour
|Slough
|Gurinder Singh Josan
|Labour
|Smethwick
|Robin Swann
|Ulster Unionist Party
|South Antrim
|James McMurdock
|Reform UK
|South Basildon and East Thurrock
|John Hayes
|Conservative
|South Holland and The Deepings
|Alberto Costa
|Conservative
|South Leicestershire
|Ben Goldsborough
|Labour
|South Norfolk
|Sarah Bool
|Conservative
|South Northamptonshire
|Emma Lewell-Buck
|Labour
|South Shields
|Stuart Anderson
|Conservative
|South Shropshire
|Rebecca Smith
|Conservative
|South West Devon
|Gagan Mohindra
|Conservative
|South West Hertfordshire
|Andrew Murrison
|Conservative
|South West Wiltshire
|Darren Paffey
|Labour
|Southampton Itchen
|Satvir Kaur
|Labour
|Southampton Test
|Bayo Alaba
|Labour
|Southend East and Rochford
|Patrick Hurley
|Labour
|Southport
|Lincoln Jopp
|Conservative
|Spelthorne
|David Baines
|Labour
|St Helens North
|Marie Rimmer
|Labour
|St Helens South and Whiston
|Karen Bradley
|Conservative
|Staffordshire Moorlands
|Jonathan Reynolds
|Labour
|Stalybridge and Hyde
|Chris McDonald
|Labour
|Stockton North
|Matt Vickers
|Conservative
|Stockton West
|David Williams
|Labour
|Stoke-on-Trent North
|Allison Gardner
|Labour
|Stoke-on-Trent South
|Gavin Williamson
|Conservative
|Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge
|Jim Shannon
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Strangford
|Uma Kumaran
|Labour
|Stratford and Bow
|Esther McVey
|Conservative
|Tatton
|Gideon Amos
|Liberal Democrat
|Taunton and Wellington
|Mark Pritchard
|Conservative
|The Wrekin
|Jen Craft
|Labour
|Thurrock
|Antonia Bance
|Labour
|Tipton and Wednesbury
|Tom Tugendhat
|Conservative
|Tonbridge
|Rosena Allin-Khan
|Labour
|Tooting
|Nick Thomas-Symonds
|Labour
|Torfaen
|Geoffrey Cox
|Conservative
|Torridge and Tavistock
|David Lammy
|Labour
|Tottenham
|Munira Wilson
|Liberal Democrat
|Twickenham
|Carla Lockhart
|Democratic Unionist Party
|Upper Bann
|Valerie Vaz
|Labour
|Walsall and Bloxwich
|Katie Lam
|Conservative
|Weald of Kent
|Andrew Bowie
|Conservative
|West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine
|Douglas McAllister
|Labour
|West Dunbartonshire
|James Asser
|Labour
|West Ham and Beckton
|Ashley Dalton
|Labour
|West Lancashire
|Nick Timothy
|Conservative
|West Suffolk
|Tim Farron
|Liberal Democrat
|Westmorland and Lonsdale
|Alec Shelbrooke
|Conservative
|Wetherby and Easingwold
|Derek Twigg
|Labour
|Widnes and Halewood
|Paul Kohler
|Liberal Democrat
|Wimbledon
|Jack Rankin
|Conservative
|Windsor
|Matthew Patrick
|Labour
|Wirral West
|Priti Patel
|Conservative
|Witham
|Sureena Brackenridge
|Labour
|Wolverhampton North East
|Tom Collins
|Labour
|Worcester
|Mike Kane
|Labour
|Wythenshawe and Sale East
|Rachael Maskell
|Labour
|York Central
|Florence Eshalomi (Teller)
|Labour
|Vauxhall and Camberwell Green
|Harriett Baldwin (Teller)
|Conservative
|West Worcestershire
MPs with no vote recorded
|Kirsty Blackman
|Scottish National Party
|Aberdeen North
|Stephen Flynn
|Scottish National Party
|Aberdeen South
|Seamus Logan
|Scottish National Party
|Aberdeenshire North and Moray East
|Dave Doogan
|Scottish National Party
|Angus and Perthshire Glens
|Stephen Gethins
|Scottish National Party
|Arbroath and Broughty Ferry
|Brendan O’Hara
|Scottish National Party
|Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber
|John Finucane
|Sinn Féin
|Belfast North
|Claire Hanna
|Social Democratic & Labour Party
|Belfast South and Mid Down
|Paul Maskey
|Sinn Féin
|Belfast West
|Al Carns
|Labour
|Birmingham Selly Oak
|Nick Smith
|Labour
|Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney
|Jessica Toale
|Labour
|Bournemouth West
|Judith Cummins
|Deputy Speaker
|Bradford South
|Charlie Dewhirst
|Conservative
|Bridlington and The Wolds
|Josh Fenton-Glynn
|Labour
|Calder Valley
|Lindsay Hoyle
|Speaker
|Chorley
|Peter Lamb
|Labour
|Crawley
|Chris Law
|Scottish National Party
|Dundee Central
|Ian Murray
|Labour
|Edinburgh South
|Pat Cullen
|Sinn Féin
|Fermanagh and South Tyrone
|Andrew Gwynne
|Labour
|Gorton and Denton
|Gareth Thomas
|Labour
|Harrow West
|Mike Wood
|Conservative
|Kingswinford and South Staffordshire
|Cat Smith
|Labour
|Lancaster and Wyre
|Alex Sobel
|Labour
|Leeds Central and Headingley
|Ellie Reeves
|Labour
|Lewisham West and East Dulwich
|Dan Carden
|Labour
|Liverpool Walton
|Douglas Alexander
|Labour
|Lothian East
|Afzal Khan
|Labour
|Manchester Rusholme
|Cathal Mallaghan
|Sinn Féin
|Mid Ulster
|Graham Leadbitter
|Scottish National Party
|Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey
|Carolyn Harris
|Labour
|Neath and Swansea East
|Dáire Hughes
|Sinn Féin
|Newry and Armagh
|Geoffrey Clifton-Brown
|Conservative
|North Cotswolds
|Debbie Abrahams
|Labour
|Oldham East and Saddleworth
|Pete Wishart
|Scottish National Party
|Perth and Kinross-shire
|Chris Bryant
|Labour
|Rhondda and Ogmore
|Caroline Nokes
|Deputy Speaker
|Romsey and Southampton North
|Chris Hazzard
|Sinn Féin
|South Down
|Navendu Mishra
|Labour
|Stockport
|Nusrat Ghani
|Deputy Speaker
|Sussex Weald
|Órfhlaith Begley
|Sinn Féin
|West Tyrone
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
Image credit: Diliff – Creative Commons
