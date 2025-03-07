Reform UK in civil war: Fears of split erupt as MP slams ‘messiah’ Nigel Farage

It's not all going well...

It’s not been going well for Reform UK in recent days! With Nigel Farage’s ratings plummeting due to his awful position on Ukraine which places him at odds with the British public and Deputy Leader Richard Tice forgetting the names of the party’s latest defectors at an official launch, the party’s MPs are now tearing lumps out of each other.

In what amounts to the first time a Reform UK MP has openly criticised the party’s leader, Rupert Lowe, the MP for Great Yarmouth, has accused Nigel Farage of acting like the “messiah” as splits within the party burst into the open.

Lowe made the comments during an interview with the Daily Mail, in which he said that Farage must “learn to delegate” and that Reform needed to “start behaving as if we are leading and not merely protesting”.

He said: “We have to change from being a protest party led by the Messiah into being a properly structured party with a front bench, which we don’t have.

“We have to start behaving as if we are leading and not merely protesting.

“Nigel is a messianic figure who is at the core of everything but he has to learn to delegate, as not everything can go through one person.”

Lowe’s comments come after tech billionaire and Trump aide Elon Musk backed him as a replacement to Farage after claiming that the party leader ‘did not have what it takes’.

Farage hit back at Lowe in an interview with the Telegraph. He said: “It’s difficult to have a front bench with only five MPs, isn’t it? And he’s one of them.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward