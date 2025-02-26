Keir Starmer slams Nigel Farage for ‘fawning over Putin’

“Nigel Farage didn’t even turn up to the debate in Parliament today, Nigel Farage is fawning over Putin, that is not patriotism, that is not what working people need.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has slammed Reform UK leader Nigel Farage for ‘fawning’ over Russian President Vladimir Putin, as he set out the biggest hike in defence spending since the Cold War.

Starmer set out plans to increase defence spending to 2.5% of national income by 2027, with an ambition to increase to 3% of gross domestic product in the next parliament, but that would rely on Labour winning the next general election, set for 2029.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister said he would cut the foreign aid budget to fund the military boost – a move welcomed by the Trump administration.

Appearing at a press conference, a GB News reporter claimed that the Prime Minister’s policy was very similar to Reform UK’s pledge during the last election and asked: “Are you Nigel Farage in disguise.”

Starmer replied: “Nigel Farage didn’t even turn up to the debate in Parliament today, Nigel Farage is fawning over Putin, that is not patriotism, that is not what working people need.

“What I have done is take the duty of Prime Minister seriously, which is to ensure that our citizens are safe and secure.

“It is a decision intended to ensure that we fight for the peace that we’ve enjoyed for the last 80 years – so that generations to come can enjoy the freedoms that we’ve enjoyed.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward