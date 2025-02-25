Andy Burnham slams Donald Trump for bringing the same ‘instability’ to the world that Liz Truss brought to Britain

Burnham becomes the latest Labour figure to criticise Trump

The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has slammed President Trump for bringing the same ‘instability’ to the world that disgraced former Prime Minister Liz Truss brought to Britain.

Burnham has made his criticism of Trump public, following in the footsteps of the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who had warned that western democracy was at risk from a ‘resurgent fascism’ ahead of Trump’s inauguration.

In recent days, Trump has cosied up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, while calling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a dictator, causing outrage both in Kyiv and among European allies.

Now in an interview with the London Economic, Burnham was asked about Ms Truss calling for “true blue” Conservative MPs to join forces with Reform UK.

In his response, he slammed Trump, comparing him to Liz Truss, whose premiership ended in disaster after being booted out of office after just 49 days after her disastrous economic policies resulted in financial tumoil and caused instability in the UK.

Burnham said: “Oh God, I don’t know where to start with some of this. But what do I make of what Liz Truss did to the country when she did have some power? It wasn’t good.

“And I think this kind of New Right – the populist Right – that Liz Truss is now seemingly signed up to, I appreciate that there’s some popular support for it.

“But I think we now have to have a real debate about what that means and the instability that Liz Truss brought to Britain, I think Trump is bringing to the US and the world. So I’m all in favour of having the debate.”

