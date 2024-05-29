Liz Truss set to appear on right-wing ‘conspiratorial’ podcast

'This isn't the first time Liz Truss has flirted with the far-right, she must be immediately suspended from the Conservative Party'

A podcast set up by a misogynistic influencer and former UKIP candidate will host an interview with Liz Truss this afternoon according to the channel’s social media account.

The former Prime Minister is set to appear on an episode of Tomlinson Talks on the Lotus Eaters podcast. Lotus Eaters was set up by Carl Benjamin who had his YouTube account stripped of its ability to earn money in 2019 after he repeatedly joked about raping Labour MP Jess Phillips. He has also been accused of repeatedly using racial slurs against minorities in YouTube videos.

One of its contributors is Benjamin ‘Beau’ Dade, who was dropped from running as a Reform UK candidate after claims emerged that he had fantasised about deporting “millions” of British citizens to “rid itself of the foreign plague we have been diseased with”.

Anti-racism campaign group HOPE Not Hate claimed the podcast has also ‘promoted the Great Replacement Theory and claimed the World Economic Forum is trying to control society.’ Liz Truss has herself touted conspiracy theories like claiming the ‘Deep State’ was ousting her from power.

HOPE Not Hate has called for Truss to be immediately suspended from the Tory Party over her ‘flirtings with the far-right’.

Georgie Laming, Campaigns Director at HOPE Not Hate said: “It is completely irresponsible for any MP or candidate to share a platform with Lotus Eaters and their band of conspiracy theorists and far-right activists.

“This isn’t the first time Liz Truss has flirted with the far-right, she must be immediately suspended from the Conservative Party.”

Liz Truss will be interviewed by presenter Connor Tomlinson who also contributed frequently to Talk TV and GB News. She was widely condemned earlier in the year for cosying up with Steve Bannon, agreeing with him as he described Tommy Robinson as a “hero” during their discussion.

Hoping to get re-elected in her constituency of South West Norfolk, Truss launched her own general election campaign video last Thursday, which didn’t get the reactions she was perhaps hoping for. The MP was rinsed after listing her ‘record’, with many commentators quick to stress that she had omitted some major points, a glaring one being “tanking the economy”.

(Image credit: The Telegraph / Screenshot)

