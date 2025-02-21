Liz Truss says the UK is ‘failing’ and calls for ‘Trump revolution’ to save it

She wants the UK to copy Trump’s MAGA movement and set up a British version of CPAC

Liz Truss has branded the country she led for 49 days as a “failed state” and said it needs a Make America great again (MAGA)-style movement to save it.

Truss spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland on Wednesday, where she called for a MAGA movement in the UK and criticised the UK for being “in the dark ages”.

Praising Donald Trump and tech billionaire Musk, Truss told CPAC: “We want a Trump revolution in Britain, we want to flood the zone.”

Truss repeated conspiracy theories, again claiming that the UK is controlled by “the deep state”.

She said: “The same people are still making the decisions. It’s the deep state, it’s the unelected bureaucrats, it’s the judiciary.”

“I think what ultimately will happen, what I hope to see, is a movement like you have in the US with Maga [‘Make America great again’], with CPAC, with all these organisations, that ultimately pushes change we all want. We want to have a British CPAC,” the ex-PM said.

Truss also made extreme claims about “judicial overreach” in the UK.

She stated: “We now have a major problem in Britain that judges are making decisions that should be made by politicians”, claiming that the judiciary is “no longer accountable” because of reforms by Tony Blair, who gave power to an “unelected bureaucracy”.

She claimed that until those changes are reversed “we do not have a functioning country”, adding, “the British state is now failing, is not working”.

Truss, now largely irrelevant in British politics after her brief stint as prime minister and losing her seat last July, appears to have found her political home in Trump’s America.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward