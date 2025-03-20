Nigel Farage misses PMQs to headline Trump fundraiser in Florida

Farage has travelled to the US every month since the general election.

Nigel Farage has again ducked out of his duties to his Clacton constituents, choosing instead to fly to Florida to speak at a $450 per head Republican Party fundraiser.

The Reform UK leader was absent from the chamber during PMQs today, where Keir Starmer joked: “I understand the member for Clacton wants to be Prime Minister but he can’t even lead a party that fits in the back of a taxi.”

Farage will be a ‘special guest’ at a ‘disruptors dinner’ organised by the Florida Republican Party in Tallahassee.

Tickets start at $450, while the highest-tier “Trump Sponsor” package costs $25,000 for VIP access and individual photos with Farage.

Just three days ago, Farage told Reform UK supporters at a party press conference, “This is one of my last days in London for a very, very long time” due to the local election campaign.

Conveniently neglecting to mention his upcoming Florida trip, he said: “I have already 30 events booked all around the country in the run up to these county council, unitary and mayoral elections.”

In a statement to US media, Mr Farage said: “I’m so incredibly excited to be joining the Republican Party of Florida for the Disruptors Dinner.

“President Trump’s decisive win and return to the White House inspires us all to continue the fight for freedom globally. I’m looking forward to being back in the Free State of Florida to celebrate with all of you.”

“It’s outstanding to have Nigel Farage, the original bad boy of Brexit, coming to Florida,” Republican Party of Florida Executive Director Bill Helmich told Florida Politics.

Farage’s latest trip to the US raises the question once again: is he ever in Clacton?

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward