Campaign using Elon Musk’s tweets to ‘fight the far right’ set to raise £100,000

People vs Elon, a fundraising initiative that turns the tech billionaire’s tweets into charity donations is gaining momentum

A campaign which raises money from Elon Musk’s tweets is expected to raise £100,000 for charities that support trans rights, refugees and anti-racism this year.

People vs Elon, which was set up after Donald Trump’s inauguration as president in January, enables supporters to pledge as little as 1p for every post made by Musk on his social media platform X.

By doing so, the campaign aims to “turn every single tweet Elon Musk sends into a weapon against the far-right”.

With Musk tweeting around 2,000 times a month, the initiative estimates that donating 1p per tweet will raise £20 per month.

Jack Steadman, the campaign’s organiser, told Civil Society that the initiative initially intended to recruit 100 pledges but now has 650 supporters and is expected to raise at least £100,000 this year.

Donations support charities focused on anti-racism, LGBTQ+ rights, and refugees, including Everyday Racism, Hope not Hate, People vs Profiteers, Rainbow Migration, and Women 4 Refugee Women.

Last week, author Stephen King shared an image of a poster from the guerrilla campaign Everyone Hates Elon, featuring Musk making a Nazi salute in the back of a Tesla, with the caption: “Goes from 0 to 1939 in 3 seconds”, and referring to the vehicle as a swasticar.

The post quickly went viral, receiving more than 100,000 likes and 20,000 shares.

