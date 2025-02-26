Elon Musk backlash: Protesters in US demonstrate outside Tesla dealerships nationwide

Bloomberg reports that Tesla registered just 9,945 cars across the European continent in January, down from 18,161 a year ago.

It’s not going well for billionaire Trump supporter Elon Musk, as his closeness to US President Donald Trump continues to damage his business interests, with voters hitting back.

Earlier this month, we reported how Tesla sales have slumped in Europe during January, with Elon Musk’s ‘toxic influence’ on the brand being blamed as among the reasons why.

Musk, a vocal supporter of Trump, who has been rewarded for spending $250 million on Trump’s campaign for the White House with a role in his administration, has been widely condemned in recent months for his support for far-right parties in Europe as well as attempted interference in the elections of other countries.

Musk was also widely condemned for giving a Nazi-style salute at a Trump inauguration rally.

The latest figures show that Tesla experienced a decline in sales across five European countries in January, including a fall of nearly 12% in the UK.

The company performed poorly in other European countries too, recording a 63% decline in January sales for Tesla in France, drops of 44% and 38% in Sweden and Norway, and a 42% decline in the Netherlands.

Now Bloomberg reports that Tesla registered just 9,945 cars across the European continent in January, down from 18,161 a year ago.

It comes as protesters gathered outside Tesla dealerships across the US earlier this month, in response to Elon Musk’s efforts to shred government spending under the president, Donald Trump.

Protesters gathered outside the carmaker’s showrooms in cities including New York, Seattle, Kansas City and across California, with many of those taking part carrying placards likening the Trump administration to Nazis.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward