Anti-Elon Musk group invites Londoners to smash up Tesla in protest stunt

London vs Musk: 'a one of a kind art piece where you can - safely and legally - smash the utter f**k out of a Tesla.'

Campaign group Everyone Hates Elon has called on Londoners to join a protest stunt where they will smash a Tesla to raise money for charity.

Titled ‘London vs Musk,’ the event will allow protestors to create “a one of a kind art piece where you can – safely and legally – smash the utter f**k out of a Tesla”.

The art installation will later be auctioned off to raise funds for food banks.

The group says: “There are more food banks than ever before, and more billionaires than ever before – and these are connected”.

They said the protest will allow ordinary people to “become artists” and “create a symbol of resistance to billionaire influence”.

An Instagram post shared by the group yesterday afternoon urged: “London. Tomorrow. Sign up now 👀 link in bio.”

Since Donald Trump appointed Musk to lead the Department of Government Efficiency, he has faced huge backlash for decimating government departments and slashing social security. In protest, people have attacked Tesla cars and dealerships and boycotted the brand.

The Tesla to be smashed is already destined for scrap. The group also emphasised that they do not endorse any unauthorised damage to other vehicles.

Known for its posters mocking the tech billionaire, Everyone Hates Elon has displayed ads across the London Underground and bus stops. In one, they have renamed Tesla to ‘Swasticar,’ with an image of Musk doing a Nazi salute at Trump’s inauguration.

Another ad simply reads: “Elon Musk is a bellend, signed the UK.”

