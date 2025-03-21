Anti-Elon Musk group hands out Musk B-Gone air fresheners at London Tesla store

The Musk B-Gone air fresheners were handed out to customers at Tesla’s showroom.

The campaign against Elon Musk in the UK is ramping up, with an anti-Elon Musk group handing out Musk B-Gone air fresheners at a London Tesla store.

The Musk B-gone air freshener, features a picture of the Tesla owner and Trump enthusiast with a spray, with the words ‘covers the stench of fascism’ written under it.

Campaign group Everyone hates Elon is behind the protest. The same group has also put ads up mocking Musk on the London underground, ridiculing him over his company’s falling share price.

The ads on the underground, which have already gone viral online, highlight the sharp fall in Tesla’s share price along with a picture of Musk carrying out what was alleged to be a Nazi salute.

The Musk B-Gone air fresheners were handed out to customers at Tesla’s showroom.

In recent weeks, a London bus stop also featured an ad calling Musk a ‘bellend.’

Musk’s close alignment to Trump and alleged interference in the elections of other countries where he has sought to support right-wing parties, has led to voters hitting back, with his Tesla business suffering as a result.

The latest figures show that Tesla experienced a decline in sales across five European countries in January, including a fall of nearly 12% in the UK.

