Suella Braverman mocked for claiming she visited non-existent land border

‘Obviously I meant Greece’s land border with Turkey’

Suella Braverman has been mocked after claiming in an LBC radio interview that she visited a non-existent land border between Italy and Turkey.

The former Tory Home Secretary stated that she had seen a wall built by the Italian government between the two countries, despite them being 700 miles apart at their closest points.

She said: “Italy have reinforced their borders. They built a wall. I went to see that wall. They built a wall on the land border between Italy and Turkey.”

However, neither the wall nor the land border exists.

After the interview, Braverman posted on X, stating: “And, obviously I meant Greece’s land border with Turkey, which I was honoured to visit. It’s been very successful!”

A Professor at Stockholm University, Christian Christensen, said on X: “Suella Braverman actually saying on radio that she has personally been to a wall built by Italy separating “the land border between Italy and Turkey.”

“This is the person once responsible for law enforcement, national security and immigration for the UK.”

The broadcaster and campaigner Carol Vorderman joked about Braverman claiming she had seen the wall, stating: “Jeez, what’s she on? Next geography lesson from the Flat Earth Society?”.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward