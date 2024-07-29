Suella Braverman brutally mocked after pulling out of Tory leadership race

“Breaking news: nobody likes Suella Braverman. Not even the bloody Tories”.

Suella Braverman has announced that she will not be running for the leadership of the Tory party because she had been branded ‘mad, bad and dangerous’.

The Tory right winger, who has been widely condemned for her extreme views in recent weeks, including claiming that ‘government buildings flying rainbow flags were ‘occupied territory’, sought to push the party even further to the right after the general election defeat.

She had been widely expected to throw her hat in the ring to replace Sunak ahead of the 2.30pm deadline today for nominations, however has decided not to, after many of those backing her switched their support to Robert Jenrick.

“Although I’m grateful to the 10 MPs who wanted to nominate me for the leadership, getting on to the ballot is not enough,” she wrote in an article for The Telegraph.

“There is, for good or for ill, no point in someone like me running to lead the Tory Party when most of the MPs disagree with my diagnosis and prescription” of what went wrong and how to fix it.”

Reacting to her announcement, Sangita Myska posted on X: “In other words, she’s too extreme for the most extremist Tory Party we’ve ever seen …”

Another social media user added: “Breaking news: nobody likes Suella Braverman. Not even the bloody Tories”.

Richard Burgon MP posted: “I don’t normally agree with the Tory Party but…. “Suella Braverman: I’ve been branded mad, bad and dangerous by my own party.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward