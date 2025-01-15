Nigel Farage and Liz Truss attend launch of climate denial group

The Heartland Institute is a US based lobby group which has previously made extreme statements sceptical of climate change.

Climate sceptics Nigel Farage and Liz Truss joined the launch of the UK branch of a climate denying lobby group, set to be headed up by a former Ukip leader, as those opposed to net-zero policies seek to gain ground in the UK.

Farage, who has previously called for climate policies to be scrapped, was the guest of honour at the launch of Heartland UK/Europe, which is to be headed by Lois Perry, who has previously described the climate emergency as ‘a scam’.

The Heartland Institute is a US based lobby group which has previously made extreme statements sceptical of climate change. Heartland has boasted that it is “the world’s most prominent think tank supporting scepticism about man-made climate change”, and also claims that rising temperatures in the U.S. are not the result of climate change.

The Institute is a Chicago-based free market think tank and has received at least $676,500 from ExxonMobil since 1998 but no longer discloses its funding sources. It has also previously claimed that global warming is not a crisis.

During the launch of the Heartland Institute’s branch in the UK, its President, James Taylor, said: “During recent years, a growing number of policymakers in the UK and continental Europe have requested Heartland establish a satellite office to provide resources to conservative policymakers throughout Europe. With our UK and European launch, we aim to fulfil this requested impact throughout Europe.”

The launch took place in December and was held in the exclusive Brooks’s private members club in Mayfair.

