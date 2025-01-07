McDonald’s boss in meltdown as 1 in 2 outlets face legal action

‘Has McDonald’s basically now become a predator’s paradise?’

The CEO of McDonald’s, Alistair Macrow, was forced to face the music as MPs grilled him on harassment allegations brought forward by over 700 workers at the fast food chain.

Liam Byrne MP, the chair of the select committee, asked Macrow: “Has McDonald’s basically become a predator’s paradise?”.

Macrow said the fast-food giant’s new approach to harassment is ‘working’, despite 700 workers filing legal claims over abuse at work.

According to Macrow, the company has strengthened its standards and adopted a “robust and industry-leading” approach to tackling harassment. In addition, he described McDonald’s as a “safe” and “secure workplace where people feel respected”.

The BBC conducted an investigation into worker abuse at McDonald’s in 2023, which resulted in 160 people coming forward with allegations. A further 300 harassment cases were reported to the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

Byrne cited the example of a 17-year-old female worker who said a shift manager asked her for sex in return for extra shifts.

Another female worker told the BBC that her manager inappropriately touched her, and when she raised it, she was told to “suck it up”.

Macrow told the Business and Trade select committee that in the past 12 months, there have been 75 sexual harassment cases, 47 of which were upheld and led to disciplinary actions. In addition, he said 29 individuals were dismissed as a result of the allegations.

McDonald’s currently operates 1,563 outlets across the UK and Ireland, meaning around one in two outlets is currently facing a legal case.

“That’s a staggering number isn’t it, compared to the number of outlets you have,” Charlie Maynard MP said, at the Business and Trade select committee evidence session this afternoon.

Byrne grilled the fast food chain boss on whether the pervasive use of zero hours contracts at McDonald’s “creates imbalances of power” and “a vulnerability for abuse to flourish”.

Macrow said: “I don’t accept that”, adding “for me it’s about the quality of contract […] not about the number of hours stipulated”.

He said that all employees have a choice over whether they are on a zero hours or guaranteed hours contract.

“Part of working for McDonald’s is the flexibility it brings to our employees and it’s one of the main reasons people like to stay with us,” he said.

Antonia Bance MP pressed Macrow on zero hours contracts, stating “I just don’t see how you can root out harassment and bullying and create a culture where people can speak up when nine in ten of your workers are employed on zero hours contracts”.

In February 2023, McDonald’s signed a legally binding agreement with the Equality and Human Rights Commission pledging to protect its staff from sexual harassment.

Today, the EHRC told the BBC: “We are actively working with McDonalds to update our ongoing legal agreement in light of serious allegations raised by our work with the company, and the BBC investigation.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward