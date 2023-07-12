Nadine Dorries faces possible legal action for ‘threatening’ civil servants over blocked peerage

Dorries has previously blamed the posh boys of the Tory party, including Sunak, for blocking her peerage

Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries faces possible legal action over “threatening” messages sent to civil servants about her blocked peerage, Rishi Sunak’s cabinet secretary has revealed.

The MP for Mid Bedfordshire, who previously announced that she was quitting as an MP immediately after learning that her peerage had been blocked, is yet to hand in her official resignation, receiving much criticism from sections of her party.

Dorries has previously blamed the posh boys of the Tory party, including Sunak, for blocking her peerage and said that she would will only quit as an MP once she has answers from ministers about why she did not get a peerage.

In the latest developments, during a hearing of the public administration and constitutional affairs committee, Simon Case, the head of the UK’s civil service, confirmed to the chair of the committee, William Wragg that he was indeed aware of “rather forceful communications” sent by Ms Dorries to senior civil servants over her blocked peerage.

Wragg told the hearing that Dorries had been “threatening” to use “the platform of the Commons and indeed her own television programme to get to the bottom of why she hadn’t been given a peerage”.

He asked Case: “Are you aware of any rather forceful communications, it might be described, sent by the lingering member for Mid Bedfordshire to senior civil servants really threatening to use the platform of the Commons and indeed her own TV programme to get to the bottom of why she hadn’t been given a peerage?”

Case replied: “Yes I am aware of these communications and have flagged them both to the chief whip and the Speaker of the House.”

Mr Wragg then asked if the Cabinet Secretary had asked for any legal advice, questioning whether the Honours (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925 could “come into play”.

Mr Case responded: “Seeking further advice on that question. Taken initial advice but asked for more.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward

As you’re here, we have something to ask you. What we do here to deliver real news is more important than ever. But there’s a problem: we need readers like you to chip in to help us survive. We deliver progressive, independent media, that challenges the right’s hateful rhetoric. Together we can find the stories that get lost.

We’re not bankrolled by billionaire donors, but rely on readers chipping in whatever they can afford to protect our independence. What we do isn’t free, and we run on a shoestring. Can you help by chipping in as little as £1 a week to help us survive? Whatever you can donate, we’re so grateful - and we will ensure your money goes as far as possible to deliver hard-hitting news.