Manufacturing workers to strike after bosses reject demand for £1 pay rise

‘It’s time for company bosses to get back around the table and deliver the goods.’

Manufacturing workers at a factory in Walsall are set to strike next month after their demand for a £1 increase in pay was rejected by management.

Workers at CNC Speedwell factory, who produce spare parts for vehicle manufacturers Volvo, Scania, and DAF, have voted overwhelmingly in favour of taking strike action, GMB union has announced.

In a statement, GMB said staff are furious after company managers rejected demands for a pay rise of just £1.

Industrial action could take place as early as February, with around 150 workers expected to walk out.

GMB has said the strikes could cause delays of a month for the HGV giants the factory supplies parts to.

Chris Hoofe, organiser at GMB, said: “These workers are key to the Heavy Goods Vehicle sector, producing components for companies across the UK.

“This strike could have a real impact and even a month of delays for some of the biggest brands in the industry.

“It’s time for company bosses to get back around the table and deliver the goods”.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward