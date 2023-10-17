3000 construction workers back strike action at energy sites across the country

“Our members’ pay has fallen over 20% behind inflation."

The GMB union has announced that around 3,000 construction workers have backed strike action at energy sites across the country.

The union says that the strike action could include up to 3,000 workers at Stanlow, Fawley, Valero, Grangemouth and Mossmorran Oil Refineries, as well as at Sellafield Nuclear Facility have voted in favour of industrial action.

A decision to back strike action comes after workers, who are covered by the National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry (NAECI), voted to turn down a pay deal of 8.5 per cent for 2024 and 3.5 per cent for 2025.

Charlotte Brumpton-Childs, GMB National Officer, said: “Our members’ pay has fallen over 20 per cent behind inflation.

“The employers have forced our members into a position where they are taking part in industrial action ballots of this scale for the first time in their careers.

“The message from the workforce is loud and clear: value their work’.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward