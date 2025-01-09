Far-right group Blood and Honour has assets frozen by government

The government has sanctioned the organisation over concerns that it is involved in terrorist activities

The neo-Nazi group Blood and Honour has had its finances frozen under a Treasury-led domestic counter-terrorism initiative aimed at tackling far-right extremism.

In a statement, the government said it has “reasonable grounds to suspect” Blood and Honour of “being involved in terrorist activities” and “promoting and encouraging terrorism”.

Blood and Honour has links to the white supremacist skinhead music scene. It was founded by Ian Stuart Donaldson, the lead singer of rock band Skrewdriver in 1987.

The group was particularly active in the late 80s and 90s, and promotes white power ideology through songs and music events.

The assets freeze has been extended to any aliases Blood and Honour operates under, including Combat 18 and 28 Radio.

This means the group will be unable to access or use its funds, and that no individual or organisation can engage in financial dealings with them, unless they obtain a licence from the Treasury.

The government said this action the first use of Treasury-led counter-terrorism sanctions to target extreme right-wing terrorism.

“The designation of Blood and Honour is a clear signal that the UK works proactively to stop terrorist financing and will take action against any who try to exploit the UK financial system for this activity,” the government statement said.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward