Group of UK millionaires project ‘tax our wealth’ on to Treasury and Bank of England

Ahead of the autumn statement tomorrow, a group of UK millionaires have projected a message on to the Treasury building and the Bank of England which says: “Tax our wealth”.

The millionaires are urging Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to tax the wealthy to help fund public services for all, rather than considering tax cuts.

It comes at a time when Hunt is rumoured to be considering cutting inheritance tax. Fewer than 4% of estates require any inheritance tax to be paid at all, meaning cutting it will benefit only a wealthy few.

The group, known as Patriotic Millionaires, said in its projected message: “We’re not about to give up on this country. We need a wealth tax now.”

Other messages projected onto the buildings highlighted the fact that a 2% tax on those with more than £10 million could raise £22 billion a year, or £423 million a week. That could pay for the average salary cost of more than 600,000 nurses a year – over three quarters of the UK’s nursing workforce.

Phil White of Patriotic Millionaires UK said: “To prioritise cutting taxes, especially for the very richest, is dismal decision-making from this Chancellor on tax reform. Instead we can increase investment in Britain and take the pressure off working people by taxing the super rich.”

A recent YouGov survey found that three-quarters of Britons support a wealth tax.

