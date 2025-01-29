Deranged rant: Suella Braverman delivers speech claiming UK could become ‘first Islamist nation with nuclear weapons’

“By heck - we really are swamped with crazies nowadays.”

In a sign of just how deluded and far-right the Conservative Party has become, former Tory minister Suella Braverman has claimed that the UK could become “the first Islamist nation with nuclear weapons”.

Braverman made the comments during a speech to the right-wing Heritage Foundation think-tank in Washington. Borrowing straight out of the Trump playbook, she whipped up a moral panic over immigration and claimed that Britain could ‘become like Iran’.

She said: “Vice-president JD Vance said at the National Conservatism conference, at which I also spoke in the summer, that the UK was going to be the first Islamist nation with nuclear weapons. I don’t think he was joking.

“Is it an impossibility that 20 years from now it will be the UK, not China or Russia, that will emerge as the greatest strategic threat to the USA?

“Born out of a broken relationship and weak leadership. What happens if the UK falls into the hands of Muslim fundamentalism, our legal system gets substituted for Sharia Law and our nuclear capabilities vest in a regime not too dissimilar to that of Iran today?

“Regardless of whether one thinks that is a realistic outcome, which I do not, should we not have the courage to ask these questions?”

Reacting to her speech, one social media user replied: “By heck – we really are swamped with crazies nowadays.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward