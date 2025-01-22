Commentator slams war on migrants on GB News after white supremacist jailed for asylum seeker attack

Turns out if you wage a war on migrants in this country, stirring up hatred and spreading disinformation on why they come to this country and who they are and where they come from, it's no wonder this rhetoric has tragic and devastating consequences.

A commentator and Labour Party activist has slammed the demonising language used towards migrants, as well as the spreading of misinformation, after a white supremacist stabbed an asylum seeker at a hotel in what a judge said was “undoubtedly a terrorist attack.”

Callum Parslow, 32, stabbed Nahom Hagos in the chest and hand at the Pear Tree Inn near Worcester. At Woolwich Crown Court, Parslow was given a minimum term of 22 years and eight months for attempted murder.

Mr Justice Dove said Parslow’s attack on Mr Hagos was motivated by his adoption of a “far right neo-Nazi mindset, which fuelled your warped, violent and racist views.”

Parslow told the jury he travelled to the hotel to stab “one of the Channel migrants” because he was “angry and frustrated”. He also has a tattoo of Adolf Hitler’s signature on his arm and tried to post a “manifesto” on X before his arrest.

Discussing his conviction on GB News’ Saturday Five programme, Cai Wilshaw slammed the right-wing press and media for demonising immigrants.

He told the panel: “Who is the sick individual behind this attack, a neo-Nazi, with Adolf Hitler’s signature tattooed on his arm. Why did he do it? He said it was as a protest against small boat crossings and in his manifesto said that he was doing his duty for England and tried to send this manifesto to a number of right-wing politicians.

“Well colour me unsurprised. Turns out if you wage a war on migrants in this country, stirring up hatred and spreading disinformation on why they come to this country and who they are and where they come from, it’s no wonder this rhetoric has tragic and devastating consequences.

“Shame on all the politicians who have let this be the case, words have consequences and cruel rhetoric against migrants is directly linked to far-right activity.”

