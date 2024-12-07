Right-wing media in uproar over peaceful demonstration urging Sadler’s Wells to cut ties with Barclays

‘Sadler’s Wells must choose: uphold the values of art and humanity, or remain complicit in the destruction and greed that threatens us all.’

Fossil Free London drew attention this week for staging a protest on the opening night of Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake at Sadler’s Wells Theatre in Islington. The protestors called on the venue to cut ties with Barclays, one of the world’s largest investors in fossil fuels.

The right-wing media quickly seized on the story, with the Daily Mail headline reading: ‘Moments eco-zealots dressed as ballerinas douse themselves with ‘oil’ at opening night of Swan Lake in protest at theatre’s ties to Barclays bank.’

Meanwhile, The Express claimed it had the “exclusive” with the headline:

‘Climate activists hurling black paint dragged out of major UK theatre on opening night.’

Their story claimed theatre-goers were left “aghast,” after the activists staged a “die-in” during the performance.

The protestors did indeed cause a stir on the opening night of the production. During the interval they staged a demonstration, pouring oil on campaigners dressed in Swan Lake costumes while chanting: “Sadler’s Wells, drop Barclays” and flaunting a banner that read: “Cut Ties with Barclays.”

The security eventually escorted them out of the building.

Even the Daily Mail was forced to acknowledge a statement from a Sadler’s Wells spokesperson, who said: “A peaceful demonstration took place outside the auditorium last night.

“The performance was uninterrupted, though we apologise for any disruption to our audiences.”

Barclays is one of Sadler’s Wells main sponsors. Notably, Nigel Higgins, chair of the Sadler’s Wells Board of Trustees, also serves as the chairman of Barclays, as stated on the theatre’s website.

The activists point to 2024 research by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) which uncovered that Barclays bank now holds over £2 billion in shares, and provides £6.1 billion in loans and underwriting, to nine companies whose weapons, components and military technology are being used by Israel in its attacks on Palestinians.

The PSC is also calling on concerned people to boycott all Barclays services until the bank ends its “grave complicity in Israel’s attacks on Palestinians.”

Joanna Warrington, campaigner with Fossil Free London, said that it’s time for Sadler’s Wells to stop “dancing round the issue.”

“By continuing to partner with Barclays, a bank that fuels climate breakdown and genocide, Sadler’s Wells is complicit in global suffering and the destruction of our future. This sponsorship lets Barclays hide behind a veil of corporate responsibility, while it continues business as usual, bankrolling the industries driving environmental devastation and violence across the world.

“Sadler’s Wells must choose: uphold the values of art and humanity, or remain complicit in the destruction and greed that threatens us all.”

Image credit: Fossil Fuel London – Talia Woodin, @taltakingpics