Reform UK’s Richard Tice in car crash interview as he tries to defend Brexit

Not going well for Tice...

Reform UK Deputy Leader Richard Tice endured a car crash interview as he tried to defend Brexit and ended up praising Joe Biden’s leadership.

Appearing on Politics Live, Tice was asked by presenter Jo Coburn if he agreed with the comments made by his party leader that Brexit has failed and that the country had not benefitted from the decision to leave the EU?

Tice claimed that the Tories failed to go faster on deregulation and then added: “The reason America’s doing well is because it’s got cheap energy, because it ‘drill baby drills’, they’ve got lower regulations and they’ve got lower taxes.”

The MP for Boston and Skegness appeared to praise the performance of the American economy under Biden, while conveniently forgetting that he’s been a cheerleader for Trump, previously describing his victory in the Presidential election as a victory for ‘common sense’.

Pushed on whether he would lower regulations and lower standards as a result, Tice replied: “You have smart regulations not daft regulations”, Coburn then asked: “Which ones?”

Tice replied: “Thousands of them”, but failed to name any specifically.

Pushed again on whether Brexit had failed, Tice said: “Brexit is a process, the opportunity is still there, what you need is Nigel to be Prime Minister to make a great success of it.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward