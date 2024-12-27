Reform UK MPs’ biggest gaffes since being elected

Spoiler alert: They made some pretty big blunders

Unfortunately, Reform won five seats at the general election in July, which, also unfortunately, has led to increased media exposure.

However, this has also (fortunately) brought increased scrutiny of their harmful statements.

A glance at their candidate lineups, featuring a Hitler admirer, COVID conspiracy theorists, and British National Party supporters, none of whom were properly vetted, makes it clear they have no qualms about selecting people with extreme and offensive views. Now let’s take a closer look at the damaging statements, and actions, that have put Reform MPs in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons over the last six months. Contrary to what Farage and other the four Reform MPs – Lee Anderson, Rupert Lowe, James McMurdock and Richard Tice – might think, not all publicity is in fact good publicity.

1. The Manchester Airport attack

In July, a video showing a police officer kicking and stamping on the head of a 19-year-old Fahir Amaaz during an arrest at Manchester Airport went viral. His brother was also kicked and punched and his mum suffered injuries, while another video from the same incident showed police officers being kicked to the ground.

In an interview, Reform UK’s deputy leader Richard Tice described the footage of a police officer stamping on a suspect’s head at Manchester Airport as “not distressing” but rather “reassuring.”

The suspended Greater Manchester Police officer who kicked and stamped on Amaaz is facing a criminal investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct over the level of force used.

2. Whipping up conspiracy theories about Southport

In a video following the fatal stabbings in Southport on 29 July, which resulted in the tragic deaths of three young girls, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage questioned whether the truth about the suspect’s identity was being concealed.

At the time, misinformation suggesting that the attacker was a refugee was circulating. However, subsequent investigations revealed that the attacker was a British-born citizen, not a refugee.

In a video on X published the day after the stabbings, Farage said he questioned if “the truth is being held” from the public and said that it is a “fair and legitimate question”.

Referring to those involved in the Southport riots, a former counter-terrorism police chief, Neil Basu, said “Nigel Farage is giving the English Defence League (EDL) succour, undermining the police, creating conspiracy theories, and giving a false basis for the attacks on the police”.

3. Defending domestic abuse

Earlier this month, Richard Tice, deputy leader of Reform UK and MP for Boston and Skegness, defended fellow Reform MP James McMurdock, who was sentenced for assaulting an ex-girlfriend in 2006.

McMurdock, who joined Reform earlier this year and won the South Basildon and East Thurrock seat, tried to downplay the incident, claiming that he had “pushed” his former girlfriend and calling it a “teenage indiscretion”. However, further investigations by the Times revealed that the reason given for the sentence was: “Kicking to the victim on around four times”.

Appearing on Sky News, Mr Tice defended his Reform colleague, arguing that as a “Christian nation” people should not condemn Mr McMurdock “as a sinner forever”.

Tice also said his “understanding” of the incident was “different” to what The Times said had happened, adding: “I’m trusting James”.

Domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid said they were “appalled” by Tice’s interview.

4. Breaking parliamentary rules by charging for tours

Looking to make a quick buck, Reform tried to sell tours to its supporters for £300 each, violating House of Commons rules which forbid charging the public to access Parliament.

According to reports in the Times, a fundraising email was sent to activists offering the tours around Westminster this Christmas.

Reform MPs claimed they were unaware of the ‘offer’, and the party said that the email was sent in error by a volunteer regional organiser. A party spokesperson said: “This event was set up without our knowledge by the local branch who did not know the rules.

A party spokesperson later said: “Ticket holders are being offered a refund”.

5. Swearing at security guards

In another gaffe on the parliamentary estate, Lee Anderson, ex-chair of the Tory party turned Reform MP was ordered to apologise in the House of Commons for breaching anti-bullying rules by swearing at a security guard.

An investigation revealed that Anderson, the Reform UK MP for Ashfield, swore at the guard twice when asked to show his pass while attempting to enter the Parliamentary estate in November 2023.

Anderson initially dismissed the allegations, called the investigation “biased” and even appealed against the finding. The appeal was dismissed on the basis that it did not raise “any substantive grounds” to support his claim that the investigation was biased.

In a statement to the House of Commons, Anderson said that during the incident, “I spoke to the complainant in a manner that was totally unacceptable and which included swearing and other language that goes against the House of Commons bullying and harassment policy.

“I would like to apologise to the complainant and to this House for my behaviour.

“Our security staff do an incredible job and should always be treated with the utmost of respect.”

Farage might want to reconsider his decision to refuse Parliament’s ‘woke’ anti-bullying training after all.

Image Credit: Creative Commons

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward

