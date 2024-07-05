Lee Anderson wins in Ashfield, making him the first Reform MP

Lee Anderson, the former chair of the Conservative Party, who defected to Reform UK has managed to win the seat of Ashfield for Reform.

In doing so, Anderson becomes Reform’s first MP on the night, with the exit poll predicting that the party will pick up 13 seats.

Farage has hailed Reform UK’s “almost unbelievable” early performances in former leave-voting seats.

He pointed to the first two results in north-east England, where Reform easily beat the Conservatives to come second, winning almost 30% of the vote.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward