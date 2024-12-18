Police forces were ‘unprepared’ for far-right riots this summer

A police risk assessment before the riots described a ‘moderate increase in activity by “extreme right-wing groups” but graded the risk of violent disorder as “low”

Police forces were “unprepared for the scale of disorder” that occurred during the far-right riots that took place between 30 July and 7 August this year.

According to a report by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary, Fire & Rescue Services, the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s decision to mobilise officers at a national level was “too late” and should have been implemented by 2 August.

The report also found that police intelligence assessments “didn’t predict the rising tide of violent disorder well enough” and underestimated the risks of disorder.

A public order public safety (POPS) strategic risk assessment (SRA), produced in spring 2024, highlighted an upturn in cultural nationalism and identified that anti-immigration views, and issues of asylum, were triggers for disorder.

The report said the SRA “described a moderate increase in activity by ‘extreme right-wing groups’. But this assessment still graded the threat and risk of violent disorder as ‘low'”.

The supposed catalyst for the far-right’s race riots was the tragic stabbing of three young girls, Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Da Silva Aguiar, at a holiday club in Southport on 29 July.

In the days that followed, misinformation on social media fuelled far-right violence, leading to an estimated 29 anti-immigration demonstrations taking place across 27 towns and cities in the UK.

His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary Andy Cooke QPM DL said: “The loss of three young girls, Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice Da Silva Aguiar, in the knife attack in Southport was a tragedy beyond comprehension.

“Following this, we saw violent disorder spread quickly across many towns and cities. Officers displayed immense bravery in the face of this violence and kept the public safe.

“The national mobilisation of POPS resources, along with the quick identification and prosecution of offenders, was instrumental in ending the disorder and restoring peace.

Cooke said that: “With hindsight, the national mobilisation plan should have been activated earlier. Intelligence assessments didn’t predict rising violent disorder well enough; it is crucial that forces are able to better anticipate these threats so they can prepare effectively. The police service must enhance its plans so it can mobilise resources quickly and efficiently.

He also warned that police must “act quickly on our findings and recommendations. There is every possibility that similar violence and disorder could re-occur across the UK. The police service needs to be ready to respond.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward