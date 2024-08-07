Poll reveals who the public think is to blame for the far-right riots

Further demonstrations are set to take place today

A poll has revealed who the public thinks is to blame for the recent far-right violent riots that have taken place in towns and cities across the UK, with further demonstrations expected to take place today.

The polling was carried out by YouGov, which also found that a majority of the British public believe that the disorder and violence which has taken place at far-right demonstrations over recent days is unjustified.

The public were also asked who they thought is responsible for the riots.

An overwhelming majority of those asked said they believed that the rioters themselves were mostly responsible for the violence that has occurred in recent days, with nine in ten Britons (88%) viewing them as at least somewhat responsible for causing the unrest, including seven in ten (71%) viewing them as holding a great deal of responsibility.

Around 86% of those asked also blamed social media for being responsible for the violent riots. Three-quarters of those asked (74%) also blamed far right groups for the violent demonstrations.

A clear majority of the public (57%) also attribute responsibility to notable far-right figurehead Tommy Robinson, with almost half (47%) also viewing Nigel Farage as holding some level of responsibility for the unrest.

You can view the full chart of who the public think is responsible below.