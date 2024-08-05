Outrage over Daily Telegraph’s ‘disgraceful’ headline on far-right riots

'One of the most repulsive, inaccurate and frankly embarrassing headlines in the history of the Daily Telegraph'

This morning’s Daily Telegraph headline has been described as one of its ‘most repulsive and inaccurate’ yet as the right-wing paper got blasted for its latest coverage of the far-right rioting.

On today’s (Monday 5 August) frontpage of the broadsheet newspaper, the headline read ‘Far-right clash with Muslims in rioting’. Disgusted reactions online have highlighted the paper’s divisive and misleading framing of the far-right riots and counter-protests.

There have been widespread reports of Muslims and ethnic minorities feeling worried for their safety, amid violent rallies from the far-right that have seen mosques targeted, racist attacks and Islamophobic chanting in the past week. Counter protests by anti-fascists and community members have come out to challenge the violent mobs.

Despite Muslims in the UK facing a surge in hate crime and being the subject of dangerous disinformation online following the Southport knife attacks, the Daily Telegraph chose to stoke division with its latest headline.

The headline has received a widespread backlash online.

Presenter and former journalist David Yelland said the Daily Telegraph’s choice of phrase was “one of the most repulsive” headlines ever from the paper.

The former Sun editor said: “One of the most repulsive, inaccurate and frankly embarrassing headlines in the history of the Daily Telegraph. It has appalled many of its own journalists. It is beneath contempt.”

Taj Ali, co-editor of the Tribune, said the headline reflected the privilege of media editors that “don’t have to live with the violent consequences” of their rhetoric, which seeks to demonise and divide communities.

Taj said: “This is an absolutely disgraceful headline. Muslims were forced to defend their mosques, businesses and homes because our communities have been terrorised by racist thugs. Those thugs have been emboldened by racist journalists who absolutely despise British Muslims.”

Guardian journalist Helena Horton said: “Every other paper incl the times and mail has singled out the true culprits. The telegraph may regret equivocating.”

One X user described the headline: “What an awful, twisted, inaccurate, shameful, repulsive take.”

Hannah Davenport is news reporter at Left Foot Forward