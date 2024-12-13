MPs urge government to appoint ‘community resilience tsar’ to counter toxic far-right politics

'Our current political system enables inequality, fuels distrust, and leaves too many people feeling powerless.'

A cross-party group of MPs has called on the government to appoint a ‘community resilience tsar’ to tackle the rise of far-right ideologies following this summer’s riots.

In a letter co-ordinated by the think tank Compass and addressed to Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Parliamentary Under-Secretary Rushanara Ali, MPs warned of the growing threat of far-right movements and called for a cross-government strategy to protect communities.

The letter was signed by Labour MP Nadia Whittome, Liberal Democrat MP Roz Savage, Green MPs Ellie Chowns, Carla Denyer, Adrian Ramsay, Sian Berry, and former Green MP Caroline Lucas.

Between 30 July and 7 August this year, an estimated 29 anti-immigration demonstrations and riots took place across 27 towns and cities in the UK.

The riots occurred after misinformation was shared on social media, falsely alleging that the perpetrator of the mass stabbing in Southport was an asylum seeker.

Three young girls were killed in the attack that took place during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in the Merseyside town. Eight other children and two adults also suffered stab wounds.

Commenting on the letter calling for the creation of a community resilience tsar, Compass stated: “our current political system enables inequality, fuels distrust, and leaves too many people feeling powerless.

“When people feel unheard, alienated, or neglected by the political system, it creates fertile ground for extremism to take root.”

Neal Lawson, Director of Compass, said: “The sickening flames of this summer’s riots may have burned themselves out, but the embers of hatred, frustration, and alienation still shimmer under the ashes.

He added that without a comprehensive response to the riots, “we risk falling into a pattern of “sticking plaster politics,” where the true causes of unrest are neglected”.

Caroline Lucas, former Green Party MP, said: “The rise of far-right populism poses a growing risk to us all, but it’s not inevitable.

“It’s more urgent than ever that the government takes steps to address the inequality, distrust and powerlessness which can provide fertile ground for extremism to flourish.

“And that starts by building community resilience through effective devolution of power and greater funding for local authorities. The appointment of a community resilience tsar to coordinate this process is long overdue.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward