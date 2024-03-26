Tory campaign video gets hit with 3 community notes after misleading claims

The first community note states that the UK tax burden under the Conservatives is the highest in 70 years.

A Tory campaign video has been slapped with 3 community notes on X, after making a series of claims on taxes, higher bills and crime.

The Conservative party is on a campaign footing ahead of the local elections in May, with Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, urging voters to “send a message to Keir Starmer”.

However, their campaign has repeatedly been called out for spreading falsehoods and making misleading claims.

The video, uploaded on the 25th March, warns that voters will be paying higher taxes and higher bills under a future Labour government, with ‘local crime going unchecked’. The video ended up with 3 community notes attached to it. Community notes are where contributors can add context such as fact-checks under a post, image or video.

The first community note states that the UK tax burden under the Conservatives is the highest in 70 years. The second note highlights how UK energy bills have risen to record levels under the Conservative Party, while the third, on crime, adds that police recorded crime has increased by 59% since 2010 under the Conservatives.

It’s been an embarrassing few days for the Conservative Party when it comes to campaigning. It has been forced to delete a video attempting to highlight crime levels in the capital after it featured a scene from New York, instead of London.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward