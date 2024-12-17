Kemi Badenoch slammed for supporting ‘massive tax cuts for the rich’ after proposing single tax rate on all incomes

Labour accused the Tory leader of being “a reverse Robin Hood” because the policy would mean “massive” tax cuts for the rich.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has once more proven how out of touch the Tory party is, after she praised the idea of a single flat tax rate on all incomes, saying it was something the Tories would aim for if in power.

Labour accused the Tory leader of being “a reverse Robin Hood” because the policy would mean “massive” tax cuts for the rich.

Under the current progressive tax system, workers pay higher rates of income tax as their salaries increase. However, Badenoch is proposing to scrap that and replace it with a single flat rate of income tax which would mean a tax rise for basic ratepayers and a huge cut for higher earners.

Badenoch made the comments on Monday while standing on a Robin Hood pantomime set at the London Palladium, where an event was held to stage a protest against changes to inheritance tax.

When asked if she would abolish tax bands and put in place a flat tax if in power, Badenoch said it was an attractive idea that a Conservative government would aim for after “rewiring the economy”.

She added: “This is an idea that I’ve heard many times. It’s very attractive, but if we’re going to get to that sort of scenario, there’s a lot of work we need to do first-hand.”

Reacting to the news, LFF columnist Prem Sikka posted on X: “A Flat tax rate is an ‘attractive idea’, says Tory leader Kemi Badenoch.

“Regressive. Billionaires and paupers will pay income tax at the same rate. Huge tax cut for the rich, accompanied by public service cuts and hike in other taxes.

“They hate the poor.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward