Tributes pour in for former Labour deputy prime minister John Prescott who has died aged 86

Tributes have poured in for former Labour Deputy Prime Minister John Prescott who has died aged 86, following a battle with Alzheimer’s.

The former trade union activist and ex-merchant seaman, was a key figure in the last Labour government, serving as deputy Prime Minister under Tony Blair as well as MP for Kingston upon Hull East for 40 years.

He was viewed by many as a key link to the party’s traditional working-class values and an influential working-class voice in the Labour movement.

“He was one of the most talented people I ever encountered in politics,” Blair told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “One of the most committed and loyal, and definitely the most unusual … There were no rules he really abided by.”

Current Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said she was saddened by the news of Prescott’s death.

She wrote on X: “John was not only a Labour legend but an inspiration to me and a dear friend. He will be greatly missed by so many.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Pauline and the rest of his family. May he rest in peace.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said he was “deeply saddened” by Lord Prescott’s death.

“John was a true giant of the Labour movement. He was a staunch defender of working people and a proud trade unionist. During a decade as deputy prime minister, he was one of the key architects of a Labour government that transformed the lives of millions of people across the nation.

“So much of John’s work set the path for those of us fortunate enough to follow. From leading climate negotiations to fighting regional inequality, his legacy will live on well beyond his lifetime.”

The General Secretary of the TUC also paid tribute to Prescott. Paul Nowak wrote on X: “Sad start to morning hearing about the passing of John Prescott.

“A lifelong trade unionist, huge Labour movement figure, innovator & radical thinker – from climate change to devolution he pushed our movement to think bigger.

“Condolences from the TUC to his family & friends.”

Gordon Brown said: “Few achieve something akin to heroic status in their own lifetime, particularly when having to deal with the compromises of being in government, but John Prescott became-and will remain-a legend of the Labour Party: Self-educated, passionate in his beliefs, courageous in the causes he adopted, and despite an outwardly deceptive image of uncompromising toughness, he was generous, believing in the good in everyone-even the person he famously punched during a general election campaign, of course in self-defence.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward