Tributes for Labour peer Alan Haworth who has died aged 75

Alan Haworth was a peer from 2004-2023 and served as secretary of the Parliamentary Labour Party from 1992-2004

Labour peer Alan Haworth died on 28 August 2023 at the age of 75 after suffering a heart attack while on holiday in Iceland. Haworth was made a life peer in 2004 and previously served as secretary of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) from 1992 to 2004.

Following the news of his passing, tributes have poured in from across the Labour Party.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he worked with “absolute determination to make life better for working people”.

He said: “Alan Haworth was a dedicated servant of the Labour Party and a diligent student of history.

“Alan worked for the party in both the House of Commons as PLP secretary and then in the House of Lords as a working peer without fuss or fanfare but with an absolute determination to make life better for working people.

“He played a key role in delivering Labour’s 1997 landslide and ensuring the party was re-elected. Alan will be greatly missed on both the green and red benches in parliament.

“My thoughts are with Maggie and all his family and friends at this terrible time.”

Alastair Campbell, Downing Street director of communications under Tony Blair, said: “Alan Haworth was without doubt my favourite Blackburn son! The Labour Party was lucky to have him in the various roles he played and lots of us were lucky to know him as a friend. Always astute, always frank and always good-humoured.”

Angela Smith, Labour’s shadow leader of the House of Lords, said: “I am shocked & deeply saddened at passing of Lord Alan Haworth. Alan was Labour to his core with an entertaining, affectionate and encyclopaedic knowledge of parliamentary colleagues past and present. He was great company and we will miss him enormously.”

Image credit: UK Parliament – Creative Commons

