Right-wing blog GuIdo Fawkes to be taken over by Boris Johnson aide who was made one of UK’s youngest peers

Right-wing Tory supporting blog Guido Fawkes is set to be taken over by former Boris Johnson aide Lord Ross Kempsell, after owner Paul Staines announced he was stepping down as editor this week.

Lord Kempsell ‘has been appointed to the role of publisher and will look at how to grow Guido’s audience and revenue, and eventually the size of the newsroom’, Press Gazette reports.

In yet more proof that Gudio is firmly part of the Tory establishment, Kempsell – was the former prime minister’s spokesman and reportedly his tennis partner.

The Independent also reports that a PR firm set up by Kempsell, accumulated more than £2m in assets in just 12 months – and includes Mr Johnson as one of its clients.

So much for Guido being a radical blog which campaigns against sleaze, cronyism and hypocrisy.

News of Staines stepping down came ahead of Guido’s 20th anniversary dinner being held this week.

Press Gazette also reports: “Staines is stepping aside at the same time as standing up against a libel claim brought by Dale Vince over the reporting of comments the Ecotricity founder made on Times Radio relating to Hamas – even though Guido has previously used “safe haven protection” against legal action because Staines is based in Ireland and the site’s servers are based in Washington DC.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward