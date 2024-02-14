Guido blog faces racism accusations over Islamophobic slur

“Islamophobia has become an acceptable form of racism because there are zero consequences.”

Right-wing blog Guido is facing racism accusations after it accused the Labour Party of seeking “unsophisticated Muslim community support” in a post on X.

The blog posted on X: “The thing that nobody says yet we all know, is that the Labour Party have chosen to seek unsophisticated Muslim community support for numerical reasons at the expense of sophisticated Jewish support.”

It comes after Guido obtained a leaked recording which resulted in a second Labour parliamentary candidate being suspended on Tuesday over remarks about Israel, only a day after Sir Keir Starmer’s party withdrew support for its Rochdale by-election candidate amid a row over anti-Semitism.

In the audio obtained by Guido, former Labour MP Graham Jones, who had been selected by Labour to contest his former Lancashire seat in the forthcoming general election, allegedly refers to “f***ing Israel” at a meeting, and is also alleged to say that Britons who volunteer to fight for the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) “should be locked up”. Mr Jones also falsely claimed that it is illegal for British citizens to do so.

The audio came from the same meeting that led to the withdrawal of support for Rochdale’s Azhar Ali, where Ali claimed that Israel had “allowed” the Hamas attack on October 7th. Subsequent comments emerged which also showed Ali blamed Jewish media figures for fuelling criticism against a pro-Palestinian Labour MP.

Guido’s Islamophobic post sent out from its account on X following the revelations has led to widespread condemnation.

Naz Shah MP posted on X in response to Guido’s now deleted post: “What kind of deep hatred and disrespect must you have to say this about almost 4 million British Muslims?

“Islamophobia has become an acceptable form of racism because there are zero consequences.”

Jonathan Portes posted on X: “Mask off for the unpleasant racists at @GuidoFawkes. But then it was never really on, was it?”

Sam Bright added: “Guido posted this earlier today before deleting it.

“Could have come straight from the mouth of Tommy Robinson”, while Ian Dunt posted on X: “Saying the quiet part out loud. And yet people still treat this site like it’s even vaguely respectable.”