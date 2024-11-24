LGBTQ+ community feels increasingly unsafe in Britain, analysis shows

“Transgender issues have been heavily discussed by politicians, the media and on social media over the last year, which may have led to an increase in these offences, or more awareness in the police in the identification and recording of these crimes.”

LGBTQ+ individuals are feeling increasingly unsafe in Britain, according to recent research. A survey conducted by the trans-inclusive underwear brand Zoah showed that 72% of transgender and non-binary respondents do not feel safe in the UK due to their gender identity.

The survey, which included 400 transgender men, transgender women, and non-binary people, found that young people and students were particularly vulnerable, with less than half feeling secure in school or college compared to their cisgender peers.

Almost half (49%) of those surveyed reported negative experiences in various aspects of their lives, including employment and access to healthcare.

These findings come amid rising hate crimes against transgender individuals. The Home Office’s 2023 hate crime report noted a significant increase, with 4,732 hate crimes against transgender people recorded in the year ending March 2023, an 11% rise from the previous year. The report suggested that inflammatory comments from politicians and the media may have contributed to this increase. It read:

“Transgender issues have been heavily discussed by politicians, the media and on social media over the last year, which may have led to an increase in these offences, or more awareness in the police in the identification and recording of these crimes.”

The LGBTQ+ advocacy group Stonewall has criticised political leaders for their inadequate response to hate crimes, arguing that many have perpetuated harmful language that dehumanises LGBTQ+ individuals.

In April, the Cass Review, a report on gender services for children and young people, was published. It highlighted a lack of research on the use of puberty blockers and hormones, noting that children have been let down by inadequate evidence. Led by Dr Hilary Cass, former president of the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, the review was commissioned by NHS England and NHS Improvement in 2020 to assess NHS services for gender-questioning youth. But numerous nonprofits and activists have raised concerns that the review’s recommendations may further restrict access to trans healthcare.

An open letter signed by hundreds of experts in October expressed a “deep lack of confidence” in the Cass Review, criticising it for failing to include the perspectives of trans individuals. The letter stated that a trustworthy government review should involve members of the affected community and those with extensive experience in the field, rather than dismissing their insights as bias.

Concerns have been heightened by the health secretary, Wes Streeting, whose track record on trans rights includes controversial statements, such as his belief that trans women are not women. He has been accused of catering to anti-trans groups and has repeatedly extended a ban on puberty blockers in England and Wales, with intentions to make this ban permanent.