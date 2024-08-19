The journey to LGBTQ+ equality is far from over

'With hate crimes against trans people hitting record highs last year, the importance of protecting and preserving trans rights is not something we can take lightly.'

Wera Hobhouse is the Liberal Democrat MP for Bath

This year marks the first major Pride event in Bath, my wonderful constituency, and what a fantastic day it was! It presented a spectacular opportunity to showcase the inclusivity and diversity of our community. I truly hope it becomes a tradition that we can celebrate each year, and I will do all I can to help make this a reality.

But, as many of the organisers have said, the parade yesterday (18 August) was long overdue. While we celebrate the historic moment for Bath, it serves as an important reminder of how far we have come on the journey to expanding LGBTQ+ rights and freedoms – and how much we still have left to fight for.

It is over 50 years since the UK’s first Pride march was held in London, following the anniversary of the Stonewall riots of June 1969. For the UK, Pride roots its history in grassroots activism and collective action; it’s heartwarming to see the baton of local spirit be passed on today in Bath. While those in our city who want to commemorate Pride have traditionally had to travel to London or Bristol to partake in the celebrations, this year allows them the opportunity, for the first time, to mark the occasion within the Bath community.

The organisation and production of Pride events around the UK have not always been plain sailing. In 1988, under Section 28, local authorities were prohibited from publishing material which promoted homosexuality, leading to some councils withdrawing support from Pride celebrations. Unfortunately, the shadow of this archaic and dangerous piece of legislation can often be felt overhanging political discourse today. The former Conservative government’s decision earlier this year to ban teachers from discussing sex education and gender identity with students in schools was deeply disappointing. Delaying these important conversations only puts children at a greater risk of harm, given they will likely discover misinformation elsewhere.

Nevertheless, the Liberal Democrats’ steadfast commitment to upholding LGBTQ+ rights, especially the work carried out by our Leader to abolish Section 28, makes me incredibly proud to be a representative of the party. In 2003, Ed Davey introduced the landmark clause which led to Section 28 of the Local Government Act being repealed once and for all. Our party has always been a bastion of LGBTQ+ rights, ensuring they remain protected in the law. Last November marked 20 years since this appalling legislation was overturned, and it is clear our commitment to equality is just as unwavering today.

With an unparalleled record in Parliament, we proudly lead the way on LGBTQ+ issues. In fact, this year also signals a decade since the UK’s first same-sex marriages took place. While this was a milestone that made me immensely proud of our country, it was also a proud moment for our party. It was the Liberal Democrats, with Baroness Lynne Featherstone at the fore, who worked tirelessly to ensure the Same Sex Marriage Act was passed.

While historic achievements such as these make me even more proud to be a Member of Parliament for the Liberal Democrats, I am also grateful for the powerful stances taken by other political parties to champion LGBTQ+ rights. Labour’s decision to ban conversion therapy in the King’s Speech, for example, was incredibly welcome after years of broken promises and delays from the Conservatives. It brings me hope to see a government in power expanding the rights of LGBTQ+ people, rather than constricting them, as became commonplace under the Conservatives.

However, much more progress is needed. Young trans people are being let down by long wait times and inadequate health services. The government should address this as a priority, working with expert clinicians to ensure that all young people can access the high-quality healthcare they deserve.

With hate crimes against trans people hitting record highs last year, the importance of protecting and preserving trans rights is not something we can take lightly. The Conservative Party used their time in government, among other things, to manufacture a ‘culture war’ that put some of the most vulnerable people at considerable risk and danger – pitting trans rights against women’s rights. In reality, the two were never in conflict. If the Conservatives were really concerned for women’s rights and safety, perhaps we would have seen a radical uplift in the shockingly low rape conviction rate during their time in government. Make no mistake, we Liberal Democrats will fight tirelessly to defend the rights of people of all sexual orientations and gender identities, including trans and non-binary people.

I am incredibly proud to represent a community made up of such wonderful and compassionate LGBTQ+ individuals and advocates in Bath. But while there is much to rejoice at, we must not become complacent – there is still lots of work to do. We Liberal Democrats have fought long and hard for people to be able to love and express themselves freely, authentically and proudly. Yet the fight continues, to ensure these rights remain protected and preserved.

Image credit: Quinn Dombrowski – Creative Commons